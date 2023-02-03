People, think about all those years we have been driving with no accident. All that Money paid in, insurance. Do, they give any back. But they will ask for more at the end of the year. Who is getting ready to become rich.. How much Money did you pay the last 5 years. 🤔🤔
Majority of people, seniors particularly, cannot afford such a major increase. If we had public transportation it might not be such a burden, but we don't. We have to use our cars. Please do not allow this increase. Crack down on uninsured drivers.
Mine just went up and why? I've been driving for over 50 years with no tickets and no claims except for one cracked windshield when I was parked near a construction site. So why the increase now - they know this rate increase will be negotiated down so they slip in smaller increases now. Greed.
Comments / 30