KEYT

Health experts call for an end to exploitative baby formula milk marketing tactics

Less than half of infants around the world are breastfed as recommended, and baby formula is in high demand despite failing to offer the same health and developmental benefits as breast milk, experts say. According to a new report, misleading claims and political influence are to blame. The report from...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
KEYT

China to offer free fertility treatment in bid to boost record low birth rate

China is planning to offer free fertility treatment to citizens under its national insurance scheme in a bid to reverse its plummeting birth rate. The National Healthcare Security Administration said on Friday it would extend its coverage to help shoulder the costs for families trying to conceive. It said the...
KEYT

China has more ICBM launchers than US, senior general tells lawmakers

A senior American military officer notified lawmakers in January that China has more land-based fixed and mobile intercontinental ballistic missile launchers than the US, according to a letter sent to Congress. The letter from Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander of US Strategic Command which oversees the US nuclear arsenal says that...
KEYT

Not just balloons: How US sees China spying as major worry

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Chinese surveillance balloon that traversed the United States before being shot down last weekend captivated public attention and drew sharp denunciations as a brazen spying effort. But if the vehicle for espionage seemed novel, the concept was anything but. In far less public ways, U.S. officials say, the Chinese government has been targeting U.S. industry and government agencies with spy operations designed to collect troves of inside information and give the global superpower a competitive edge. It’s been a constant concern for law enforcement and intelligence agencies across administrations.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Polish lawmakers approve law meant to help unlock EU funds

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s lower house of parliament has given final approval to a new law on judicial accountability that the government believes will meet European Union expectations and help unfreeze billions of euros in pandemic recovery funds. Brussels has not released the funds amid a dragging dispute over Poland’s regulations that give the government political control over the judiciary, in violation of democratic rules. The right-wing government has proposed changes to the law, calling them a compromise that should meet the requirements, but which have drawn criticism. Lawmakers voted Wednesday 233-207 in favor of the new law. It still requires approval from President Andrzej Duda.

