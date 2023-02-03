Read full article on original website
KEYT
Health experts call for an end to exploitative baby formula milk marketing tactics
Less than half of infants around the world are breastfed as recommended, and baby formula is in high demand despite failing to offer the same health and developmental benefits as breast milk, experts say. According to a new report, misleading claims and political influence are to blame. The report from...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
KEYT
China to offer free fertility treatment in bid to boost record low birth rate
China is planning to offer free fertility treatment to citizens under its national insurance scheme in a bid to reverse its plummeting birth rate. The National Healthcare Security Administration said on Friday it would extend its coverage to help shoulder the costs for families trying to conceive. It said the...
KEYT
China has more ICBM launchers than US, senior general tells lawmakers
A senior American military officer notified lawmakers in January that China has more land-based fixed and mobile intercontinental ballistic missile launchers than the US, according to a letter sent to Congress. The letter from Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander of US Strategic Command which oversees the US nuclear arsenal says that...
KEYT
‘Everyone’s trying to row in the same direction’: Spy balloon saga tests bipartisan China committee
After House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced his Democratic appointments to a select committee on the threat posed by China, the top Republican chairing the panel, GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, gave Jeffries some surprising feedback: his stamp of approval. Gallagher felt like the roster was made up of...
KEYT
Not just balloons: How US sees China spying as major worry
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Chinese surveillance balloon that traversed the United States before being shot down last weekend captivated public attention and drew sharp denunciations as a brazen spying effort. But if the vehicle for espionage seemed novel, the concept was anything but. In far less public ways, U.S. officials say, the Chinese government has been targeting U.S. industry and government agencies with spy operations designed to collect troves of inside information and give the global superpower a competitive edge. It’s been a constant concern for law enforcement and intelligence agencies across administrations.
KEYT
Polish lawmakers approve law meant to help unlock EU funds
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s lower house of parliament has given final approval to a new law on judicial accountability that the government believes will meet European Union expectations and help unfreeze billions of euros in pandemic recovery funds. Brussels has not released the funds amid a dragging dispute over Poland’s regulations that give the government political control over the judiciary, in violation of democratic rules. The right-wing government has proposed changes to the law, calling them a compromise that should meet the requirements, but which have drawn criticism. Lawmakers voted Wednesday 233-207 in favor of the new law. It still requires approval from President Andrzej Duda.
KEYT
Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus calls on Biden to tap Julie Su to replace Walsh as Labor secretary
The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus is throwing its support behind Julie Su, the deputy Labor secretary, to replace Labor Secretary Marty Walsh who is soon departing the Biden administration — a significant public display of support for an Asian American to join President Joe Biden’s Cabinet. “We...
