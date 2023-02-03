Read full article on original website
Man charged with stealing cabin in Northern Michigan, police say others could be arrested
Jeremy James Knoll of Kalkaska has been charged with one count of receiving and concealing stolen property after Michigan State Police discovered a cabin that had been reported stolen on his property.
Men arrested for breaking into hundreds of vehicles, stealing 25 cars across Metro Detroit in months-long crime spree
Three men are facing a long list of charges for allegedly stealing more than two dozen cars and stealing items from hundreds of other vehicles in multiple Metro Detroit communities in what police are calling a months-long crime spree.
Police: 78 dogs seized from Norton Shores home
A woman has been charged with animal neglect after a police raid found 78 dogs living in unfit conditions in her Norton Shores home.
Snowmobiler dies in U.P. trail crash after ejected into tree, MSP says
A Lansing area woman is dead after authorities say she was ejected from her snowmobile after hitting a tree stump in the Upper Peninsula on Thursday afternoon.
State trooper fatally shoots suspected drunk driver during interaction in Northern Michigan: MSP
An alleged drunk driver is dead in Northern Michigan after a trooper fired his weapon and struck the man on Friday night, authorities said..
$30,000 worth of fentanyl seized by MSP during drug bust in Detroit
The special investigation is being backed by the Justice Department and Michigan State Police. MSP said officers with the County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) raided a Wayne County home on Jan. 31 and found a half-kilo of fentanyl.
Northern Michigan man charged with drunk driving for third time after slamming into mailboxes, becoming combative with police
A Northern Michigan man has been charged with drunk driving for a third time after plowing through a row of mailboxes then becoming combative with police.
MSP asks for tips to identify person of interest in Northern Michigan home break-in [PHOTOS]
Michigan State Police are asking for help from the public to identify and locate a man who they say is a person of interest in a reported breaking and entering in Northern Michigan last week.
