A Stamford mom whose toddler son was found buried in a local park was arraigned Monday, but there's still little known about the case against her. Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested Friday on charges of risk of injury to a minor, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and cruelty to persons in connection to her two-year-old's death. A judge has sealed her arrest warrant until Feb. 16.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO