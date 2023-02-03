Read full article on original website
Related
News 12
Suspect arraigned on murder charges in death of NYPD officer from Deer Park
Family, friends and the NYPD are mourning the loss of an officer from Deer Park. The family of officer Adeed Fayaz, 26, made the difficult decision to take him off life support on Tuesday night. Many are remembering officer Fayaz - including his Deer Park community. Special prayers were held...
Neighbors, Muslim community mourn death of NYPD officer from Deer Park
Officer Adeed Fayaz's funeral will be held at the Maki Masjid Mosque in Brooklyn on Thursday.
Man wanted for at least 2 burglaries in Nassau County
According to detectives, an unknown male broke the front glass door of CardSmart located at 326 Dogwood Ave. in Franklin Square on Jan. 28 at 2:50 a.m.
NYPD officer from Deer Park dies 3 days after shooting in Brooklyn
Adeed Fayaz, 26, was gravely injured on Saturday night when he was in East New York to purchase a car with his brother-in-law.
2 more Bed, Bath & Beyond locations set to close on Long Island
A total of 400 stores have closed in the last year.
Man wanted for throwing explosive device at parked car in North Merrick
Detectives tell News 12 the incident happened Sunday around 5:30 p.m. on Sherman Avenue.
Ex-employees of Nick's Pizza protest outside restaurant, claiming wage theft
According to a release, the state Department of Labor in 2011 ordered the owners of Nick's Pizza to pay $657,000 in interest charges, civil penalties and back wages affecting eight of its former kitchen staff between 2003 and 2009.
Source: Person of interest in custody for shooting of off-duty NYPD officer from Deer Park
The 26-year-old officer remained on life support Monday after he was shot in Brooklyn over the weekend after police say he arranged on social media to meet up with the seller of a car in East New York on Saturday evening.
Police: Driver fled after striking at least 3 cars in Miller Place; no arrests
Police say the truck smashed into a wall and a basketball hoop at a neighbor's home.
Nassau legislature OKs pay hike for police officers
It is the first increase in salary since 2017.
Family attorneys release photo of Gabby Petito with bloody face
Attorneys for Gabby Petito's family say the photo was taken just weeks before her killing.
News 12
Judge seals arrest warrant for Stamford mom whose son was buried in park
A Stamford mom whose toddler son was found buried in a local park was arraigned Monday, but there's still little known about the case against her. Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested Friday on charges of risk of injury to a minor, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and cruelty to persons in connection to her two-year-old's death. A judge has sealed her arrest warrant until Feb. 16.
Police: Port Jefferson Station man fatally struck by 2 cars in Farmingville
Police tell News 12 a Mercedes was driving on North Ocean Avenue at Granny Road when it hit 58-year-old Roland Degroff.
Police: Man found shot inside vehicle in Bridgeport dies from injuries
Police say a male victim was found inside a vehicle on William Street with a gunshot wound.
Police: Men killed in two separate Bridgeport shootings just hours apart
Police say they are still actively investigating both shootings and trying to track down the people responsible.
Police: 2 dead in Manorville crash
Officials say a van crashed into a tree on Wading River Manor Road around 2:30 p.m.
Huntington Town Board weighs in on Oheka Castle housing proposal
The castle's owners want a permit that will allow the construction of a four-story condominium with 95 housing units.
Warmer weather to kick off the week but rain, ice, and snow are possible to end the week
This week will be much warmer with a chance for rain on Thursday and then even some possibilities for ice and snow mixed into wrap up the week.
Comments / 0