Neighbors, Muslim community mourn death of NYPD officer from Deer Park
Officer Adeed Fayaz's funeral will be held at the Maki Masjid Mosque in Brooklyn on Thursday.
News 12
Suspect arraigned on murder charges in death of NYPD officer from Deer Park
Family, friends and the NYPD are mourning the loss of an officer from Deer Park. The family of officer Adeed Fayaz, 26, made the difficult decision to take him off life support on Tuesday night. Many are remembering officer Fayaz - including his Deer Park community. Special prayers were held...
West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
Community, peers mourn death of NYPD officer; suspect of fatal shooting in custody
The NYPD is honoring late officer Adeed Fayaz following his death resulting from a weekend shooting. The man accused of the fatal shooting faces several charges, including murder.
Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
Exclusive: 14-year-old and her mother share details of attempted kidnapping
The incident took place under the Bronx River Overpass as the 14-year-old was walking home from school, on the same route she says she's taken every day for years.
Authorities: Body of missing kindergarten teacher from Jersey City found in shallow grave
Police discovered the remains of Luz Hernandez, 30, buried along Central Avenue in Kearny in an empty lot.
Fatal Shooting In Broad Daylight: Suspect On Loose After 26-Year-Old From Naugatuck Found
A 26-year-old was found shot and killed in a vehicle in a Fairfield County parking lot. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 2:20 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6 in the 900 block of William Street. Bridgeport Police responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter notification of shots fired, said...
Oxford Death Investigation Results in Cruelty to Persons Arrest
On Wednesday, 02/01/2023, at approximately 10:52 AM, Detectives from the Western District Major Crime Squad served an arrest warrant for James Mosley, (DOB 03/08/1950) in the City of Bridgeport. The arrest warrant was applied for and granted as the result of a suspicious death investigation initiated on 06/04/2022, in the Town of Oxford. Detectives made contact with Mosley, who was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop G in Bridgeport, where he was processed and charged with the following:
News 12
Police: Suspect in NYPD officer shooting arrested at Rockland motel
Charges are pending against the man accused of shooting NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz on Saturday night in Brooklyn. NYPD officials briefed the media Tuesday morning, identifying the suspect as Randy Jones, 38, of Brooklyn. Police confirmed Tuesday evening that Fayaz had died. At 6:55 p.m., officers from the 75th Precinct...
Police increase reward for information on suspect in 2021 Elmont acid attack
As News 12 has reported, Nafiah Ikram was walking up her Elmont driveway in 2021 when suddenly someone threw acid in her face.
Police: Person of interest in NYPD officer shooting taken into custody at Rockland motel
NYPD and Clarkstown police officers were in and out of several rooms on the second floor of the Day's Inn in Nanuet, where the person of interest was apparently hiding out.
NYPD officer from Deer Park dies 3 days after shooting in Brooklyn
Adeed Fayaz, 26, was gravely injured on Saturday night when he was in East New York to purchase a car with his brother-in-law.
Poughkeepsie man charged with kidnapping woman and 2 children
Police say the victim was sitting in her parked car on Spruce Street on Monday when Derrick Woodhoouse, 49, displayed a knife, and told her that he was getting into the car.
NYPD arrests driver in connection to deadly crash on Cross Bronx Expressway
Police arrested and identified the 43-year-old man in connection to a deadly three-car crash on the Cross Bronx Expressway in November.
orangeandbluepress.com
Suspected Robber Was Shot And Killed By A Store Owner In Connecticut
During a shootout last week, the owner of a clothing store in Connecticut fatally shot a suspected robber while also receiving gunshot wounds, according to the police. The store clerk and one of the suspects, who pulled a gun, got into a brief struggle, according to the East Hartford Police Department. Although NBC Connecticut reported that the store owner was on the property working late that night, police identified the employee as a clerk.
Bridgeport police investigate 2 fatal shootings in under 12 hours
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss two homicides that took place within a seven-hour span in the city on Monday. A 26-year-old man was killed on William Street on Monday afternoon. Bridgeport police said the homicide victim was shot multiple times. He was identified as […]
Man wanted for at least 2 burglaries in Nassau County
According to detectives, an unknown male broke the front glass door of CardSmart located at 326 Dogwood Ave. in Franklin Square on Jan. 28 at 2:50 a.m.
Police: Wallkill neighbors involved in attempted hammer attack
An investigation revealed 36-year-old Letoya Washington came at two of her neighbors with a hammer, authorities say.
Headlines: Mount Vernon murder, Tuxedo Park police officer arrested, former officer charged with stealing
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
