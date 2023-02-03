ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTNH

West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Naugatuck man shot to death in Bridgeport

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Bridgeport, according to authorities. Police received a ShotSpotter alert for the shooting at about 2:20 p.m. for the 900 block of William Street. Shortly after, they found Tyheem Scales shot multiple times in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Oxford Death Investigation Results in Cruelty to Persons Arrest

On Wednesday, 02/01/2023, at approximately 10:52 AM, Detectives from the Western District Major Crime Squad served an arrest warrant for James Mosley, (DOB 03/08/1950) in the City of Bridgeport. The arrest warrant was applied for and granted as the result of a suspicious death investigation initiated on 06/04/2022, in the Town of Oxford. Detectives made contact with Mosley, who was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop G in Bridgeport, where he was processed and charged with the following:
OXFORD, CT
News 12

Police: Suspect in NYPD officer shooting arrested at Rockland motel

Charges are pending against the man accused of shooting NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz on Saturday night in Brooklyn. NYPD officials briefed the media Tuesday morning, identifying the suspect as Randy Jones, 38, of Brooklyn. Police confirmed Tuesday evening that Fayaz had died. At 6:55 p.m., officers from the 75th Precinct...
BROOKLYN, NY
orangeandbluepress.com

Suspected Robber Was Shot And Killed By A Store Owner In Connecticut

During a shootout last week, the owner of a clothing store in Connecticut fatally shot a suspected robber while also receiving gunshot wounds, according to the police. The store clerk and one of the suspects, who pulled a gun, got into a brief struggle, according to the East Hartford Police Department. Although NBC Connecticut reported that the store owner was on the property working late that night, police identified the employee as a clerk.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport police investigate 2 fatal shootings in under 12 hours

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss two homicides that took place within a seven-hour span in the city on Monday. A 26-year-old man was killed on William Street on Monday afternoon. Bridgeport police said the homicide victim was shot multiple times. He was identified as […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT

