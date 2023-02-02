Read full article on original website
The Vinyl Revival: Why many are spinning records again
Local record shops say they've seen vinyl resurgence here in Utah.
SB 117, Bill in Utah to reform law enforcement for lethality assessment of domestic violence reports
SB 117, Bill in Utah to reform law enforcement for lethality assessment of domestic violence reports.
States push to enshrine protections for tribal children
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Leo Thompson received plenty of love, food and shelter from the non-Native American family who raised them, but missed out on any exposure to their Indigenous culture, heritage, ancestors and community. “The only time they acknowledged my heritage was when they’d make passive comments like,...
Behind the Badge: Training Police K9 Teams
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Protecting the Utah Legislature now in session, isn’t just a job for man alone. The Utah Highway Patrol K9 team trains each week to get a leg up on crime at the Utah State Capitol and across the state. ABC4 News stopped by the training to see how they sniff it out, in this edition of “Behind the Badge.”
Road Rage Incident
Salt Lake City Police officers arrested Mitchell Motta, 31, for allegedly wielding a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, Feb. 6.
Nate Larsen with utah's winter storms and their impacts on reservoirs
Nate Larsen with utah's winter storms and their impacts on reservoirs.
Lee, Romney announce their guests for 2023 State of the Union address tonight
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah U.S. Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee announced their guests for the 2023 State of the Union address, scheduled for 7 p.m. MT tonight, Feb. 7. Lee announced Monday that his guest would be Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. Lee said he’s inviting the governor to highlight Utah’s upcoming challenges, which will require “a robust federal-state partnership,” according to Lee’s office.
Mama Angel breaks down the 5 love languages
Do you like Words of affirmation, acts of service, gifts, quality time or physical touch? Knowing what you love language is can help you know how you feel loved. Mama Angel breaks down what they all mean in this segment.
7 safety tips to help you traverse Utah’s snowiest roads
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Our state is seeing a noticeable uptick in amounts of snow this season, with an even more noticeable effect on road conditions. While many Utahns like to believe they know best when driving during or after a snowstorm, the reality is that many of us are less prepared than we realize.
Utah man worries about loved ones back home in Turkey
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — More than 6,000 people were killed in Turkey and Syria in a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake. A desperate search-and-rescue effort is now underway for survivors trapped beneath the rubble of thousands of buildings, but the weather is now hampering the search. Ahmet Emre,...
Utah band Spirit Machines beats out 7,800 others to have song featured in video game Cyberpunk 2077
The Utah band Spirit Machines is making waves in the music and video game industry this year after beating out 7,800 entrants from around the world to get their original song featured in an upcoming expansion for the popular video game, Cyberpunk 2077.
Biggest one-day snowfalls recorded in Utah history
(Stacker) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
US man convicted of aiding Islamic State as sniper, trainer
NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York stockbroker-turned-Islamic State group militant was convicted Tuesday of becoming a sniper and trainer for the extremist group during its brutal reign in Syria and Iraq. The trial of Ruslan Maratovich Asainov, a Kazakh-born U.S. citizen, was the latest in a series...
Legendary Bettor Mattress Mack Opposes Sports Betting in Texas
The Houston furniture mogul has an interesting perspective on the push to legalize betting in the Lone Star state. Texas furniture mogul Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is all for placing high-dollar wagers on Texas sports teams. However, as some lawmakers in the Lone Star state continue their push to legalize sports betting, McIngvale is not fully sold on the proposed bill.
