Durango casino expected to open in late 2023, unveils food hall culinary lineup
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Construction of the Durango Casino & Resort project in the southwest Las Vegas valley remains on schedule as it approaches an expected opening date of late this year, according to executives. Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, discussed the resort during its...
Find the perfect Valentine's Day gift at The District at Green Valley Ranch
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Love is in the air, and what better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than with a shopping spree or a special gift from The District at Green Valley Ranch?. Marketing director Julissa Breslin joined us to share some ideas!
Voiceover artist Melissa Moats talks turning passion into opportunity
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Turning your passion into opportunity -- that's the message from Melissa Moats. Melissa is a successful voiceover artist and founder of the Voice Actors Studio in Las Vegas. She's now pursuing a new passion, and she joined us to talk more about it.
5th annual Walk4Friendship fundraiser to feature fun walk and community carnival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Friendship Circle Las Vegas, a nonprofit organization for individuals with special needs, will hold its 5th annual Walk4Friendship Las Vegas community fundraiser. The event will be on Sunday, March 26, at the Las Vegas Sports Park located at 1400 N. Rampart Blvd. to raise...
The importance of annual wellness screenings
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Medical screenings are important for early detection or to even simply learn more about your medical condition if any. Joining us now with more on why you shouldn't avoid routine screenings is Dr. Hilary Schroeder from Southwest Medical.
Report: Las Vegas ranks 4th best city to celebrate Valentine's Day
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Spending Valentine's Day in Las Vegas comes with some great and affordable options, according to a new report. WalletHub recently released its 2023 Best Places for Valentine's Day, ranking Las Vegas 4th overall. The website compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 26 key...
Two Las Vegas inmates graduate from Moral Reconation Therapy program
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A couple of inmates at the Clark County Detention Center are moving in the right direction. On Tuesday, two inmates were the first to graduate from the Moral Reconation Therapy (MRT) program. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Health district commemorates National Black HIV and AIDS...
Clark County Education Association to hold rally at Grant Sawyer building
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Education Association (CCEA) will hold a rally and press conference on Monday. Educators want to see increased investment in the Pupil-Centered Funding Plan, increasing educator pay, addressing the vacancy crisis, and school safety. This is a chance for CCEA leaders to discuss...
The Perfect Pairing at Valley Cheese & Wine
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The perfect pairing can elevate any experience and Valley Cheese and Wine is making it simple for you this Valentine's Day. Joining us now is the wonder woman of cheese, and owner of Valley Cheese and Wine, Diana Brier.
Things to do: Where to celebrate National Pizza Day in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — National Pizza Day is February 9 and restaurants across the valley will be celebrating with multiple offers. Known as ‘Vegas’ biggest house party,” Superfrico is Spiegelworld’s debut F&B concept that continues to be the talk of the town. The psychedelic Italian American concept serves up unconventional takes on a classic pizza including the Pistachio Mortadella Square made with pistachio pesto, house mortadella, house stracciatella, Parmigiano Reggiano and pistachio or the Lobster “Thermidor” Square made with butter poached lobster, thermidor sauce, parmesan, cheddar, lemon zest, and herb salad.
Clark County Education Association leaders and local educators gather during rally
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Educators say they want Clark County School District and lawmakers to know that they are watching this legislative session. For the sake of students, they hope legislators make the right decisions when it comes to school funding. Clark County Education Association (CCEA) leaders and local...
Battle of the Bands comes to Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson's Battle of the Bands showcases some of the city's top talent, with a nice cash prize up for grabs. Jon Wolske, the city of Henderson's production manager, joined us to share all of the information.
NV Energy addresses Las Vegas valley residents' rising energy bills
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you're a customer of NV Energy, you might have received an email explaining why bills have gone up lately. The utility company says the main reason is that the price of natural gas has increased by 50% from a year ago. The increase has...
Family donates Torah to Las Vegas Jewish congregation in son's honor
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local Jewish community is getting a new Torah thanks to a generous donation. Members of the Congregation Ner Tamid held a consecration ceremony on Sunday. The Torah was donated by Jack and Elaine Chernikoff in honor of their son Harvey Alan Chernikoff, who passed...
50 pool positions up for grabs at upcoming Boyd Gaming hiring event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Boyd Gaming is looking to fill dozens of open pool positions during its upcoming job fair. The event will be held Tuesday, February 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Scottsdale Ballroom C & D inside the Aliante Hotel + Casino + Spa. Hiring...
Two Las Vegas valley restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 pizza spots
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two restaurants in the Las Vegas valley made Yelp's new rankings of the 100 best pizza spots in the U.S. and Canada. Manizza's Pizza in Las Vegas ranked No. 37, while Pizza by Biaggio in Henderson finished at 98. Yelp says they searched through North...
Oscar Mayer 'Wienermobile' makes 4 day visit to Las Vegas this week
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back in the valley this February!. A spokesperson with Oscar Mayer announced new dates and locations where fans of the iconic vehicle will have the chance to take a photo, take exclusive vehicle tours, and the chance to receive their own wiener whistle, a collector's item we've been passing out since 1952.
How to recognize signs of alcohol and substance abuse in loved ones
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We've seen a rise in DUIs here in the Las Vegas valley lately. So how can we recognize alcohol or substance abuse in the people we love?. Albert Ofori with Desert Winds Recovery Center joined us to share some tips.
AMC to roll out ticket pricing based on seat location in movie theaters
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A prime seat in an AMC movie theater might soon cost you a little bit extra. AMC Theatres on Monday unveiled what it calls Sightline, a program that will change value pricing based on seat location. There will be three seat-pricing options, according to AMC:
