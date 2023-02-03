ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

The importance of annual wellness screenings

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Medical screenings are important for early detection or to even simply learn more about your medical condition if any. Joining us now with more on why you shouldn't avoid routine screenings is Dr. Hilary Schroeder from Southwest Medical.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Report: Las Vegas ranks 4th best city to celebrate Valentine's Day

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Spending Valentine's Day in Las Vegas comes with some great and affordable options, according to a new report. WalletHub recently released its 2023 Best Places for Valentine's Day, ranking Las Vegas 4th overall. The website compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 26 key...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Two Las Vegas inmates graduate from Moral Reconation Therapy program

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A couple of inmates at the Clark County Detention Center are moving in the right direction. On Tuesday, two inmates were the first to graduate from the Moral Reconation Therapy (MRT) program. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Health district commemorates National Black HIV and AIDS...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County Education Association to hold rally at Grant Sawyer building

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Education Association (CCEA) will hold a rally and press conference on Monday. Educators want to see increased investment in the Pupil-Centered Funding Plan, increasing educator pay, addressing the vacancy crisis, and school safety. This is a chance for CCEA leaders to discuss...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

The Perfect Pairing at Valley Cheese & Wine

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The perfect pairing can elevate any experience and Valley Cheese and Wine is making it simple for you this Valentine's Day. Joining us now is the wonder woman of cheese, and owner of Valley Cheese and Wine, Diana Brier.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Things to do: Where to celebrate National Pizza Day in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — National Pizza Day is February 9 and restaurants across the valley will be celebrating with multiple offers. Known as ‘Vegas’ biggest house party,” Superfrico is Spiegelworld’s debut F&B concept that continues to be the talk of the town. The psychedelic Italian American concept serves up unconventional takes on a classic pizza including the Pistachio Mortadella Square made with pistachio pesto, house mortadella, house stracciatella, Parmigiano Reggiano and pistachio or the Lobster “Thermidor” Square made with butter poached lobster, thermidor sauce, parmesan, cheddar, lemon zest, and herb salad.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Battle of the Bands comes to Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson's Battle of the Bands showcases some of the city's top talent, with a nice cash prize up for grabs. Jon Wolske, the city of Henderson's production manager, joined us to share all of the information.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Family donates Torah to Las Vegas Jewish congregation in son's honor

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local Jewish community is getting a new Torah thanks to a generous donation. Members of the Congregation Ner Tamid held a consecration ceremony on Sunday. The Torah was donated by Jack and Elaine Chernikoff in honor of their son Harvey Alan Chernikoff, who passed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Two Las Vegas valley restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 pizza spots

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two restaurants in the Las Vegas valley made Yelp's new rankings of the 100 best pizza spots in the U.S. and Canada. Manizza's Pizza in Las Vegas ranked No. 37, while Pizza by Biaggio in Henderson finished at 98. Yelp says they searched through North...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Oscar Mayer 'Wienermobile' makes 4 day visit to Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back in the valley this February!. A spokesperson with Oscar Mayer announced new dates and locations where fans of the iconic vehicle will have the chance to take a photo, take exclusive vehicle tours, and the chance to receive their own wiener whistle, a collector's item we've been passing out since 1952.
LAS VEGAS, NV

