KJCT8
Dry today, brief snow chances tonight
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our Wednesday morning so far has played out pretty similar to the past couple of mornings around much of the Western Slope with plenty of sunshine with a few clouds passing through here and there. Clouds will start to increase later this afternoon, then a brief round of snow moves across the region this evening and into the overnight hours. We’ll start drying out once again to close out the work week.
KJCT8
Brief snow possible Wednesday evening
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Most of Wednesday will be quiet, but clouds will build and a chance for snow sneaks into the forecast after dark. Our next weather maker will arrive Wednesday evening. It isn’t likely to be a powerful, high-impact storm system. In fact, it’s more likely to be just the opposite. For some of us, it may even be a dud. What we’re tracking is a storm system that is tracking inland over the Interior Pacific Northwest tonight.
KJCT8
Sunny and dry today, brief snow chances return Wednesday night
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After a couple of rounds of scattered snow mostly in the higher elevations of the region yesterday, high pressure has ushered in drier air and plenty of sunshine for our Tuesday. We’ll continue to stay clear and dry into tonight and much of tomorrow, then a quick system briefly increases snow chances through the middle of the week.
KJCT8
Winter conditions return with more snowfall
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The past weekend, temperatures have stayed warmer than average for some locations across the Western Slope. Sunday, February 5, brought the fifties and sixties for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. With clear skies and lots of sunshine, places felt more Spring-like temperatures and conditions compared to the winter. However, changes will occur Sunday night that will bring winter conditions back to the state.
KJCT8
Sunny skies returning as snow dissipates over the mountains
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Last night was a snowy night for many, primarily over the higher elevations, around the Western Slope. The valleys we not totally left out, however. Montrose started seeing snow shortly after midnight, then snow continued to fall through about 3 AM. While a little bit of scattered snow is possible still over the higher elevations, we’ll start to see sunny skies once again across the lower elevations.
KJCT8
Roice-Hurst pet of the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Rosco!. Rosco is an adorable Pitbull mix who is 4 years old. He is very sweet and has a lot of love to give. During his time at the studio, he showed multiple tricks he can do like sitting and giving his paw. Roice-Hurst says he loves to play outside with his buddy, Rocco. He has plenty of energy to get out everyday and is looking for a home with kids, young, or older adults.
KJCT8
Colorado trooper gets sideswiped by distracted driver; reinforces ‘Stay in Your Lane’ campaign
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Colorado State Patrol vehicle sustained moderate damage when a company box-truck driver, based out of Colorado Springs, failed to properly maintain his position and struck the cruiser on the driver’s side. At 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, a box-truck traveling westbound on...
KJCT8
Delta County planning commission meeting moved online due to potential threats
Delta, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday’s Delta County planning commission meeting is moved online and staff are sent home for the day due to a potential threat of violence. According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned citizen called to report a rumor of a group of people planning to attend the meeting with the intent of causing disruptions and even vandalism.
KJCT8
Emails show conflict emerging between City of Grand Junction and District 51, Mesa County
A slowdown across the marijauna industry is hitting Colorado, but it's hitting some harder than others. Utah non-profit funding “calm rooms” to help kids regulate their emotions. Updated: 11 hours ago. A Utah-based non-profit is trying to address the mental health crisis among the nation's youth. Brian Cohee...
KJCT8
Colorado family begs for sentimental items to be returned from stolen U-Haul
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Imagine everything you own, including sentimental items, gone within a matter of seconds. One Denver family was in the process of moving to a new home when they left their U-Haul parked outside, packed up overnight. Gabriale Voeltner and her four kids prepared for their...
KJCT8
Mesa County Sheriff alert: Endangered adult missing
LOMA, Colo. (KJCT) - Update: Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday the sheriff’s office said Tevis had been found safe. Original story: The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Missing: Endangered Adult alert Tuesday afternoon for 59-year-old Loma resident Steve Tevis. He was last seen at the Loma Country Store traveling south at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
KJCT8
Commissioner says County is taking steps to find “viable solution” to Orchard Mesa Pool
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Emails from Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout, County Commissioner Janet Rowland, and School Board President Andrea Haitz showed a disagreement between what’s being drafted and what was shared via press release. Commissioner Rowland says there is no animosity between the three entities determining the...
KJCT8
CO state officials deny information request for investigation of Grand Junction car dealership
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado state officials denied our KJCT information request for complaints filed against a Grand Junction car dealership. Here’s the email we received. Two weeks ago, we told you our show The 10, that the Colorado Department of Revenue cleared Red Rocks Auto Group of...
KJCT8
Industry group says Colorado’s cannabis industry is falling behind
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado led the charge towards the legalization of marijuana for decades, and was among the first to legalize the drug for medical and recreational use. However, an industry group says that the state is falling behind. Cannabis legalization advocates blame a law that went into...
KJCT8
One person injured in Rood Avenue house fire
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the 1600 block of Rood Avenue at 7:20 a.m. Monday morning. A witness reported gray smoke coming from the roof of the apartments near 17th Street, and began to alert the residents. A small fire in a furnace room spread throughout the attic space of the apartment complex, say emergency crews.
KJCT8
Non-profit donates grants for students
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Utah-based non-profit wants to help parents be the first line of defense in what it’s calling a growing epidemic of mental health crises in children. Officials with the Cooke Center for Human Connection report that one in seven kids are depressed or anxious....
KJCT8
mike degeorge gets 300th win
Mesa County is starting a new program with the goal of reducing pedestrian deaths on Mesa County streets. On Thursday, the Colorado State House passed a bill to address teacher shortages and get more educators on the job, but it remains to be seen if it will help. Gov. Polis...
KJCT8
Governor Polis announces initiative to lower energy costs in Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new initiative was announced Monday, expressing efforts to reduce energy costs for Coloradans. Governor Jared Polis, along with Will Toor, executive director of the Colorado Energy Office, and Patty Salazar, executive director of the Department of Regulatory Agencies, announced alongside families and individuals facing high energy bills that they are striving to provide relief from high energy costs for Colorado homes and businesses.
KJCT8
One arrested after argument near Cruisers Bar turned violent
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun during an argument in the plaza near Orchard Mesa’s Cruisers Bar. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of an fight involving a man who pulled a gun on another person in a parking lot.
KJCT8
Brian Cohee II sentenced to life without parole
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Brian Cohee II, the now-convicted killer of 69-year-old Grand Junction man Warren Barnes, has been sentenced. Cohee was convicted Friday, Feb. 3, and sentenced Monday morning. The KJCT crew in the courtroom reported that the jury rendered guilty counts of first degree murder on Friday,...
