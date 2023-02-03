ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dry today, brief snow chances tonight

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our Wednesday morning so far has played out pretty similar to the past couple of mornings around much of the Western Slope with plenty of sunshine with a few clouds passing through here and there. Clouds will start to increase later this afternoon, then a brief round of snow moves across the region this evening and into the overnight hours. We’ll start drying out once again to close out the work week.
Brief snow possible Wednesday evening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Most of Wednesday will be quiet, but clouds will build and a chance for snow sneaks into the forecast after dark. Our next weather maker will arrive Wednesday evening. It isn’t likely to be a powerful, high-impact storm system. In fact, it’s more likely to be just the opposite. For some of us, it may even be a dud. What we’re tracking is a storm system that is tracking inland over the Interior Pacific Northwest tonight.
Sunny and dry today, brief snow chances return Wednesday night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After a couple of rounds of scattered snow mostly in the higher elevations of the region yesterday, high pressure has ushered in drier air and plenty of sunshine for our Tuesday. We’ll continue to stay clear and dry into tonight and much of tomorrow, then a quick system briefly increases snow chances through the middle of the week.
Winter conditions return with more snowfall

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The past weekend, temperatures have stayed warmer than average for some locations across the Western Slope. Sunday, February 5, brought the fifties and sixties for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. With clear skies and lots of sunshine, places felt more Spring-like temperatures and conditions compared to the winter. However, changes will occur Sunday night that will bring winter conditions back to the state.
Sunny skies returning as snow dissipates over the mountains

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Last night was a snowy night for many, primarily over the higher elevations, around the Western Slope. The valleys we not totally left out, however. Montrose started seeing snow shortly after midnight, then snow continued to fall through about 3 AM. While a little bit of scattered snow is possible still over the higher elevations, we’ll start to see sunny skies once again across the lower elevations.
Roice-Hurst pet of the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Rosco!. Rosco is an adorable Pitbull mix who is 4 years old. He is very sweet and has a lot of love to give. During his time at the studio, he showed multiple tricks he can do like sitting and giving his paw. Roice-Hurst says he loves to play outside with his buddy, Rocco. He has plenty of energy to get out everyday and is looking for a home with kids, young, or older adults.
Delta County planning commission meeting moved online due to potential threats

Delta, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday’s Delta County planning commission meeting is moved online and staff are sent home for the day due to a potential threat of violence. According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned citizen called to report a rumor of a group of people planning to attend the meeting with the intent of causing disruptions and even vandalism.
Mesa County Sheriff alert: Endangered adult missing

LOMA, Colo. (KJCT) - Update: Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday the sheriff’s office said Tevis had been found safe. Original story: The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Missing: Endangered Adult alert Tuesday afternoon for 59-year-old Loma resident Steve Tevis. He was last seen at the Loma Country Store traveling south at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
One person injured in Rood Avenue house fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the 1600 block of Rood Avenue at 7:20 a.m. Monday morning. A witness reported gray smoke coming from the roof of the apartments near 17th Street, and began to alert the residents. A small fire in a furnace room spread throughout the attic space of the apartment complex, say emergency crews.
Non-profit donates grants for students

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Utah-based non-profit wants to help parents be the first line of defense in what it’s calling a growing epidemic of mental health crises in children. Officials with the Cooke Center for Human Connection report that one in seven kids are depressed or anxious....
mike degeorge gets 300th win

Mesa County is starting a new program with the goal of reducing pedestrian deaths on Mesa County streets. On Thursday, the Colorado State House passed a bill to address teacher shortages and get more educators on the job, but it remains to be seen if it will help. Gov. Polis...
Governor Polis announces initiative to lower energy costs in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new initiative was announced Monday, expressing efforts to reduce energy costs for Coloradans. Governor Jared Polis, along with Will Toor, executive director of the Colorado Energy Office, and Patty Salazar, executive director of the Department of Regulatory Agencies, announced alongside families and individuals facing high energy bills that they are striving to provide relief from high energy costs for Colorado homes and businesses.
One arrested after argument near Cruisers Bar turned violent

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun during an argument in the plaza near Orchard Mesa’s Cruisers Bar. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of an fight involving a man who pulled a gun on another person in a parking lot.
Brian Cohee II sentenced to life without parole

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Brian Cohee II, the now-convicted killer of 69-year-old Grand Junction man Warren Barnes, has been sentenced. Cohee was convicted Friday, Feb. 3, and sentenced Monday morning. The KJCT crew in the courtroom reported that the jury rendered guilty counts of first degree murder on Friday,...
