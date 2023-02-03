Read full article on original website
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Kyrie Irving explains why he deleted apology for sharing antisemitic video
Kyrie Irving had plenty to say during his first day with the Dallas Mavericks. The All-Star guard, who was acquired in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, spoke with reporters after his first practice with the Mavs on Tuesday. He discussed why he felt disrespected by the Nets,...
Lakers’ LeBron James becomes NBA’s all-time leading scorer
He long ago was anointed "The Chosen One." He went on to become "The King." He is now the NBA's all-time leading scorer. LeBron James scored one of the most historic baskets in league history on Tuesday, breaking the hallowed record of 38,387 career points long held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who was sitting courtside.
Breaking down LeBron James’ scoring record with 38,388 calories
What do LeBron James and a combination of pizza, pierogies, kielbasa, Cuban sandwiches, empanadas, key-lime pie, sushi, guacamole, burgers and fries, tacos and kale all have in common?. They both amount to 38,388. James once again made history when he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s long-held record for the most points scored...
How many NBA seasons did Kareem Abdul-Jabbar play?
LeBron James did the unthinkable on Tuesday. His 38 points against the Thunder were enough to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the record books for most career regular-season points, a benchmark that stood for nearly four decades. Abdul-Jabbar was present for the record-breaking performance at Crypto.com Arena and joined James on...
NBC Sports Chicago
LeBron James offers his take on the GOAT debate
As LeBron James' nears Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA all-time scoring record, the GOAT debate has made its way back into conversations. James delivered his take during an exclusive interview with The Orange County Register. “What I bring to the table as a basketball player … I feel like I’m the best...
Report: Lakers trade Russ to Jazz in three-team deal involving Wolves
Russell Westbrook is on the move. The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are trading Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, citing sources. The third team involved is the Minnesota Timberwolves. Los Angeles will receive D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, while...
NBA Twitter goes wild after LeBron James breaks scoring record
The King has finally done it. LeBron James has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break the NBA's all-time scoring record during the Los Angeles Lakers' showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Crypto.com Arena was packed with fans, celebrities and basketball legends who were all in attendance to see...
Pippen thinks Chicagoans cheer for Packers, Bucks too
A rallying cry among Chicago Bears fans is FTP. It's a social media hashtag, a flair on the Bears' subreddit. IYKYK. If you don't, it's a not so nice expression of Bears feelings towards the Green Bay Packers. We'll let you guess what the F stands for. And there is...
Stephen A. Smith: Jordan greatest scorer ever, not LeBron
On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time scoring record, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. And this milestone has kicked into gear another round of NBA's Greatest Of All Time debate, LeBron or Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. In the wake of the scoring record, it seems...
Drake makes amusing cameo in LeBron James' celebratory video
Drake was on his worst behavior on Tuesday. After LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time leading scoring record against the Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA on TNT unveiled a series of videos featuring players and celebrities praising the kid from Akron for his achievement. Notable figures ranged from Stephen Curry, Kevin...
Gregg Popovich commends LeBron James at Bulls game
LeBron James is nearing the NBA's all-time scoring record, as he stands 36 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing record. Certainly, it's one of James' more impressive soon-to-be accomplishments. But, to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who's in town for Monday's Bulls-Spurs game, James' eventual surpassing of Abdul-Jabbar is not his most impressive feat.
Why Bulls are expected to keep LaVine, DeRozan, Vucevic
Executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas established his expectations for the Chicago Bulls’ 2022-23 season back in September on the eve of training camp. “We have to do better than last year,” Karnišovas said in an appearance on NBC Sports Chicago with Jason Goff, Will Perdue and Kendall Gill. “Yearly improvement, that’s what I’m looking for. Ultimately, obviously, winning it (all). That’s the goal.”
Kane trying to cherish games at United Center before deadline
The Blackhawks returned from their bye week and NHL All-Star break with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, but it was a pretty decent overall performance. And I thought Patrick Kane had one of his better games of the season, too. Kane recorded a primary assist...
Barkley on last convo with MJ: 'He went ballistic'
Over the past few months, Charles Barkley has shared some details on his ongoing feud with Bulls superstar Michael Jordan. The two used to be good friends, but haven’t spoken in nearly a decade. Last year, Barkley said the beef started when Barkley criticized how Jordan was running the Charlotte Bobcats.
Top song, show, movie when LeBron scored his first NBA points
Much has changed over the course of LeBron James' career, including the record books. James rewrote those himself on Tuesday night, becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer by recording his 38,388th career point to break the record long held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The record-breaking bucket came nearly 20 years after...
Kyrie trade winners, losers: Blockbuster deal further crowds West
The NBA never disappoints. Just when we thought we were heading into a rather boring NBA trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks shocked the world by trading for Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving on Sunday afternoon. The Mavs traded Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round...
Johnson 'believer' that Fields is undoubtedly Bears' franchise QB
PHOENIX -- As a star cornerback, Jaylon Johnson is always aware of what's going on around him, both on and off the field. Johnson has heard the chatter surrounding the Bears' upcoming offseason and the conversation or debate about whether or not Justin Fields is the franchise quarterback the Bears need to take the next step toward contention.
King says he 'wouldn't think about trading' Justin Fields
Justin Fields, despite rushing for over 1,100 yards this season and being the straw that stirs the drink for the Chicago Bears offense – one that finished 23rd in offense and, at one point, averaged over 30 points per game over four weeks – is still considered tradeable this offseason.
Ex-Bears lineman calls Justin Fields 'franchise player'
Former Bears offensive lineman, Roberto Garza, joked about wishing he could still play for today's Bears team. "I would have liked to play with Justin Fields (laughs)," Garza said to AS. "I think they have the right pieces and at quarterback, which is the most important, they have a franchise player. They are missing pieces (at) receivers, offensive line and a defense that can help win games. There are several players missing. But I think Ryan Poles has the recipe for great things. This season was very difficult, but we saw great growth from Justin Fields and that gives (us) confidence that he is the quarterback of the future."
