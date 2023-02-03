Former Bears offensive lineman, Roberto Garza, joked about wishing he could still play for today's Bears team. "I would have liked to play with Justin Fields (laughs)," Garza said to AS. "I think they have the right pieces and at quarterback, which is the most important, they have a franchise player. They are missing pieces (at) receivers, offensive line and a defense that can help win games. There are several players missing. But I think Ryan Poles has the recipe for great things. This season was very difficult, but we saw great growth from Justin Fields and that gives (us) confidence that he is the quarterback of the future."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO