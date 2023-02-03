ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

How many NBA seasons did Kareem Abdul-Jabbar play?

LeBron James did the unthinkable on Tuesday. His 38 points against the Thunder were enough to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the record books for most career regular-season points, a benchmark that stood for nearly four decades. Abdul-Jabbar was present for the record-breaking performance at Crypto.com Arena and joined James on...
NBC Sports Chicago

LeBron James offers his take on the GOAT debate

As LeBron James' nears Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA all-time scoring record, the GOAT debate has made its way back into conversations. James delivered his take during an exclusive interview with The Orange County Register. “What I bring to the table as a basketball player … I feel like I’m the best...
NBC Sports Chicago

Gregg Popovich commends LeBron James at Bulls game

LeBron James is nearing the NBA's all-time scoring record, as he stands 36 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing record. Certainly, it's one of James' more impressive soon-to-be accomplishments. But, to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who's in town for Monday's Bulls-Spurs game, James' eventual surpassing of Abdul-Jabbar is not his most impressive feat.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Bulls are expected to keep LaVine, DeRozan, Vucevic

Executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas established his expectations for the Chicago Bulls’ 2022-23 season back in September on the eve of training camp. “We have to do better than last year,” Karnišovas said in an appearance on NBC Sports Chicago with Jason Goff, Will Perdue and Kendall Gill. “Yearly improvement, that’s what I’m looking for. Ultimately, obviously, winning it (all). That’s the goal.”
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Barkley on last convo with MJ: 'He went ballistic'

Over the past few months, Charles Barkley has shared some details on his ongoing feud with Bulls superstar Michael Jordan. The two used to be good friends, but haven’t spoken in nearly a decade. Last year, Barkley said the beef started when Barkley criticized how Jordan was running the Charlotte Bobcats.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Top song, show, movie when LeBron scored his first NBA points

Much has changed over the course of LeBron James' career, including the record books. James rewrote those himself on Tuesday night, becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer by recording his 38,388th career point to break the record long held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The record-breaking bucket came nearly 20 years after...
NBC Sports Chicago

Ex-Bears lineman calls Justin Fields 'franchise player'

Former Bears offensive lineman, Roberto Garza, joked about wishing he could still play for today's Bears team. "I would have liked to play with Justin Fields (laughs)," Garza said to AS. "I think they have the right pieces and at quarterback, which is the most important, they have a franchise player. They are missing pieces (at) receivers, offensive line and a defense that can help win games. There are several players missing. But I think Ryan Poles has the recipe for great things. This season was very difficult, but we saw great growth from Justin Fields and that gives (us) confidence that he is the quarterback of the future."
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

