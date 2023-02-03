ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

China to offer free fertility treatment in bid to boost record low birth rate

China is planning to offer free fertility treatment to citizens under its national insurance scheme in a bid to reverse its plummeting birth rate. The National Healthcare Security Administration said on Friday it would extend its coverage to help shoulder the costs for families trying to conceive. It said the...
KEYT

Common kinds of air pollution led to changes in teens’ blood pressure, study says

Scientists know that air pollution can make it difficult to breathe and may ultimately cause serious health problems like cancer, but a new study shows that it might also have a negative impact on teens’ blood pressure. Exposure to higher levels of nitrogen dioxide was associated with lower blood...

Comments / 0

Community Policy