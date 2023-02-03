Read full article on original website
KEYT
China to offer free fertility treatment in bid to boost record low birth rate
China is planning to offer free fertility treatment to citizens under its national insurance scheme in a bid to reverse its plummeting birth rate. The National Healthcare Security Administration said on Friday it would extend its coverage to help shoulder the costs for families trying to conceive. It said the...
KEYT
Could you still have Covid-19 if you have symptoms but test negative? A medical analyst weighs in
It has been over three years since Covid-19 cases were first diagnosed in the United States. And while President Joe Biden announced last week that he intends to end the state of national emergency around Covid-19, this does not mean the pandemic is over. Although much is now known about...
KEYT
Common kinds of air pollution led to changes in teens’ blood pressure, study says
Scientists know that air pollution can make it difficult to breathe and may ultimately cause serious health problems like cancer, but a new study shows that it might also have a negative impact on teens’ blood pressure. Exposure to higher levels of nitrogen dioxide was associated with lower blood...
