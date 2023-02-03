SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team slipped to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. The Zags lost on the road at Saint Mary’s in overtime on Saturday by a score of 78-70. Saint Mary’s rose three spots in the latest poll to No. 15. just ahead of Gonzaga. The loss also dropped the Zags to two games behind the Gaels in the West Coast Conference.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO