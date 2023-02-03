Read full article on original website
Barbara Crise
5d ago
Biden won't do anything over China getting the balloon into America airspace. Biden should be charged with Treason against The United States for not protecting America. Worse president in history.
Reply
24
VanderWolf
5d ago
China has satellites, why use a balloon for 'surveillance'. Possibly said balloon was releasing some new Wuhan creation.
Reply(2)
22
Guest
5d ago
HOW THE HELL DID THIS HAPPEN ???? Across the ocean, in our air space, flew over two states.......AND NOBODY IS DOING ANYTHING ABOUT IT ?????
Reply
7
Comments / 40