ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 40

Barbara Crise
5d ago

Biden won't do anything over China getting the balloon into America airspace. Biden should be charged with Treason against The United States for not protecting America. Worse president in history.

Reply
24
VanderWolf
5d ago

China has satellites, why use a balloon for 'surveillance'. Possibly said balloon was releasing some new Wuhan creation.

Reply(2)
22
Guest
5d ago

HOW THE HELL DID THIS HAPPEN ???? Across the ocean, in our air space, flew over two states.......AND NOBODY IS DOING ANYTHING ABOUT IT ?????

Reply
7
Related
newsnationnow.com

Bryan Kohberger was reportedly fired as teaching assistant

(NewsNation) — NewsNation has exclusively learned that Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired from his position as a teaching assistant at Washington State University. Scott Bonn, an author and serial killer expert, weiged in on what he believes could have led Kohberger, a suspect in the murder...
IDAHO STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again

Would you like to light up a ciggy and smoke indoors again? Or maybe a joint at your favorite bar? If so, you’re out of luck, but Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, gave it a shot. “This is Montana,” Trebas said. “It’s not nanny-state California. Let’s be Montana.” Opponents noted the bill would be Montana […] The post Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Oregonian

When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?

Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
OREGON STATE
NBCMontana

Bed Bath & Beyond announces another Montana store closure

MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is set to close another 150 stores on top of the 87 announced last week, and another Montana store is on the list. The latest round of closures includes the store in Helena. A previous announcement in January listed Great Falls among...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

For Nearly 70 Years Montana Held This Record, Until Now

Sometimes records are impossible to break, and this record stood for nearly seventy years. Montanans are used to cold temperatures in the winter, and we are usually prepared for the conditions. Many folks don't know, but Rogers Pass in Montana held the coldest temperature ever recorded in the continental United States at -70! This bone-chilling temperature happened back in 1954 and has stood for nearly seventy years.
MONTANA STATE
tiremeetsroad.com

Rental car with California plates spotted in Kalispell, MT with sign informing locals they’re not actually from California

“Don’t California my Montana,” implies Kalispell, Montanan. A local Montanan driving through Kalispell shared a sign they saw on the back of a rental Toyota to the “Useless, Unsuccessful, and/or Unpopular Signage” Facebook group informing locals that, although the Toyota they’re driving has California plates, they themselves aren’t Californians moving into town.
KALISPELL, MT
KTVB

2 suspects detained following search in Shoshone County

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — A man and a woman have been detained following a search for the two that stretched from St. Regis, Mont. to Shoshone County. Deputies believe the two fled the scene of a suspicious death believed to be an overdose in St. Regis. According to Idaho...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
Flying Magazine

Washington Bill Seeks Statewide Ban of 100LL

According to the bill’s language, restrictions would initially be placed on airports in areas of greatest population with a complete ban of 100LL for the entire state by 2030. [Credit: Meg Godlewski]. A bill that would ban the sale of leaded avgas has been introduced in the Washington state...
WASHINGTON STATE
XL Country 100.7

The Big Problem With Facebook Marketplace in Montana

Facebook Marketplace may seem like an easy way to get rid of unwanted items in Montana, but it can be frustrating. Here are a few of the problems you may run into. Have you ever tried to sell or buy anything on Facebook Marketplace? Most of the time, you can sell items without an issue, but sometimes it can cause stress and drain your energy.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Montana bill would let students misgender classmates

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana schools would not be able to punish students who purposely misgender or deadname their transgender peers under a Republican-backed legislative proposal that opponents argue will increase bullying of children who are already struggling for acceptance. The proposal, co-sponsored by more than two dozen GOP...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Attorney General Knudsen calls out Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase for ‘firearm discrimination’

Attorney General Austin Knudsen called out JPMorgan Chase, Citibank and Wells Fargo as banks that were engaged in discrimination against the firearm industry. At a hearing Wednesday, Knudsen said that large financial institutions were increasingly denying services to an “extremely highly regulated industry” because they “happen to be engaged in the Second Amendment.” “Some of […] The post Attorney General Knudsen calls out Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase for ‘firearm discrimination’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KREM2

2 Spokane County parcels up for auction by state

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — During its Tuesday meeting, the Washington State Board of Natural Resources (DNR) approved the auctions of two parcels in Spokane County. The auction comes after DNR determined the pieces of land were no longer suitable to be managed by the department. The auctions will be taking place this spring.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy