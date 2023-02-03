Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-Anticipated New IKEA-Anchored Shopping Mall Opening This YearJoel EisenbergSan Francisco, CA
The San Francisco Invention, the Mission Burrito RecipeJames Patrick
The Once Rich and Famous Who Would Be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
NFL Superstar Makes Decision On RetirementOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Restaurant Rows: First up, LafayetteClay KallamLafayette, CA
Related
NBC Bay Area
Millennium Tower Quake Safety Questions Linger Despite New Building Support
San Francisco’s leaning Millennium Tower is now partly supported to bedrock as part of a “seismic upgrade,” but experts tell NBC Bay Area that questions remain about how well the newly bolstered tower will stand up in a quake. As it stands now, the tower leans 29...
NBC Bay Area
State Rejects Oakland's Housing Plan, Seeks Revisions
Oakland's blueprint for bringing more affordable housing to the city has been rejected by the state and sent back for revisions. The buildings and lots around housing advocate Aaron Eckhouse's neighborhood in north Oakland are part of the city's eight-year plan to expand affordable housing across all economic levels. But...
NBC Bay Area
Turkey Earthquakes Put Spotlight on Bay Area Retrofitting Efforts
The destruction caused by Monday's major earthquakes in Turkey is raising questions about quake retrofit efforts in the Bay Area. About a million homes in California need some kind of quake retrofit, according to the California Earthquake Authoritiy, and only 10% of California homeowners have earthquake insurance. Janiel Maffei, chief...
NBC Bay Area
Roy Clay: The Story of the Black Godfather of Silicon Valley
In the infancy of Silicon Valley -- as the white, pocket-protector, khaki pants-wearing crowd was busy laying the bedrock of technology, Roy Clay stood out. Clay wasn't a product of an Ivy League school, didn't come from generational wealth. He came from a tiny Missouri town called Kimoch. And perhaps most noticeable among the growing tech ranks - Clay was African-American.
NBC Bay Area
Man Says Tesla Drove Itself Into His San Ramon Home
A Contra Costa County man said his Tesla drove itself into his family's home in San Ramon. The collision occurred about 9:30 p.m. Monday on Poinsettia Street, near the Goddard School, police said. Laxmana Marpu said he was simply moving his Tesla Model Y from the entrance of his house...
NBC Bay Area
SF Supervisors Table Discussion on Reparations for Black Residents
San Francisco supervisors on Tuesday were scheduled to discuss if and how to pay reparations to eligible Black residents, a proposal that comes with a hefty price tag. The issue, however, was tabled and placed on hold until next month at the earliest, NBC Bay Area learned. It's the first...
NBC Bay Area
2 Pedestrians Hit and Killed in Separate Incidents in San Jose
Two people in San Jose were hit and killed in separate incidents Monday, marking the first two pedestrian deaths on city streets this year, according to police. A little after 9 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Monterey Highway and Blossom Hill Road, where an apparent unhoused man was struck by a vehicle outside a marked crosswalk, police said. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Police Arrest Suspect in January Kidnapping, Assault
San Jose police last week made an arrest in a kidnapping and assault from Jan. 10 in which the suspect held a knife to a woman's neck, the police department said Monday. Zhanfang Xu, 43, of Sunnyvale was arrested Jan. 31 on suspicion of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery, police said.
NBC Bay Area
Unhoused Richmond Teacher Works Full-Time, Unable to Make Ends Meet
Teaching schoolchildren is all 37-year-old Natalie Schexnayder has ever wanted to do. But the sixth grade teacher never imagined she’d be working full-time and still unable to make ends meet. “It hasn’t been easy at all. I come and try to spruce myself up and keep a smile on...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Mobilize to Help Victims of Earthquakes in Syria and Turkey
As the death toll climbs after powerful earthquakes rocked Syria and Turkey, many in the Bay Area are mobilizing to help the victims. Marianne Favro has more in the video report above.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong Pushes for Reinstatement
There was a renewed call for the city of Oakland to reinstate Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong Sunday, as he said that there’s additional information that supports his position. “First, I would like to say that I believe I should be reinstated because I did nothing wrong,” Armstrong said.
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Who Shot SJPD Officer Was Stalking, Targeting Police, Chief Says
The suspect who shot and injured a San Jose police officer last weekend was identified Tuesday, and Chief Anthony Mata said the investigation showed he was stalking and targeting officers. Noe Orlando Mendoza, 38, of San Jose faces charges of attempted murder on a police officer after opening fire on...
NBC Bay Area
Deputy-Involved Crash on I-580 in Alameda County
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving an Alameda County Sheriff's Office deputy. The crash was reported Tuesday afternoon on westbound Interstate 580, just west of Interstate 238. Alameda County Sheriff's Office Lt. Tya Modeste said the deputy involved was transported to a hospital for minor injuries. The...
NBC Bay Area
Threats of Violence Against Elected Officials on the Rise
In recent months, several local elected officials in the Bay Area have endured threats of violence, and now some leaders are pushing back. In November, Hayward City Councilmember Aisha Wahab received threats via voicemail while she was running for California State Senate, District 10. Last month, Oakland City Councilmember Carroll...
NBC Bay Area
3 Dead From Suspected Fentanyl Overdoses in Home Near Gilroy: Sheriff
Three people were found dead of suspected fentanyl overdoses Monday at a home near Gilroy, and a fourth person was revived by responding Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies. Deputies were called to the 10000 block of Garcia Lane at 3:05 p.m. by Cal Fire crews who needed assistance. Four people were found unresponsive inside and were administered the medication Narcan, which is used to fight the effects of opioid overdose, according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Russell Davis.
Comments / 0