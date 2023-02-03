Two people in San Jose were hit and killed in separate incidents Monday, marking the first two pedestrian deaths on city streets this year, according to police. A little after 9 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Monterey Highway and Blossom Hill Road, where an apparent unhoused man was struck by a vehicle outside a marked crosswalk, police said. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO