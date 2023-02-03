Read full article on original website
Fieldhouse expansion plan faces push for roller derby inclusion
Public input on plans to double the size of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse was gathered on Tuesday at a forum hosted by the the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department. The fieldhouse is a multi-use indoor sports facility that opened in 2019. It hosts sports tournaments for local youth and adult leagues. The first phase of the building cost about $5.5 million, according to a Parks and Recreation news release from Feb. 1.
