ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Comments / 5

Related
WFMY NEWS2

Saving Lives: Julie Luck advocates for screenings after colon cancer diagnosis

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At this time last year, WFMY News 2 evening anchor Julie Luck started chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with colon cancer. She was vocal about her battle from the very start to raise awareness about the importance of screenings. She's now cancer-free with a mission during remission: to help save lives. She recently met some people impacted by cancer screenings.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

What to do on a bad date

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In a survey conducted by Britannia Rescue of 2,000 adults, 58% muddled through a date even when they didn’t feel a connection. However, 48% believe that telling the person why you’re canceling a date is the way to go. Ending a date isn’t easy...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Triad family is racing for SIDS awareness

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — If you go to a race at the Caraway Speedway, many people will recognize one team in Particular. It is Team Kimery. The team is known for winning a lot of their races, but that's not the only thing they are known for, but rather the story that's driving their passion.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lexington murder solved: Mary Davis' killer identified

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington police say a murder case from 1987 has been solved. Mary Davis’ killer has been identified through DNA testing. Davis went missing on May 30, 1987. She was last seen at Lanier Hardware, where she worked. The next day, investigators found her body behind a Winn Dixie store on East Center Street.
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Ditch the dating apps and meet people in public

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dating websites and dating apps are a very popular way to meet other single people these days. After the pandemic, many people are hopping offline to find love. We're. There's a strong appeal to real-world dating because you don't have limited interactions as you do on...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County man accused of strangling woman, hitting a man with hammer: court records

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several assault charges after allegedly strangling a woman and hitting a man with a hammer, according to Davidson County court records. Records allege that Michael Jeffrey Luther Jr, 51, of Thomasville, “choked the victim” and inflicted “physical injury.” Records also accuse Luther of assaulting a man […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro police investigate death on St. Croix Place

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a death in Greensboro Monday. Officers arrived at St. Croix Place around 7:30 a.m. and found a body. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. This story is developing. Stay with WFMY News...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy