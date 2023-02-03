Read full article on original website
Related
Saving Lives: Julie Luck advocates for screenings after colon cancer diagnosis
GREENSBORO, N.C. — At this time last year, WFMY News 2 evening anchor Julie Luck started chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with colon cancer. She was vocal about her battle from the very start to raise awareness about the importance of screenings. She's now cancer-free with a mission during remission: to help save lives. She recently met some people impacted by cancer screenings.
SUV crashed into day spa in North Wilkesboro
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — An SUV ran into the wall of a day spa business Tuesday morning. It happened on 6th Street in North Wilkesboro around 9 a.m. The driver of the SUV was evaluated for minor injuries, Wilkes County EMS report. The day spa was occupied at the...
What to do on a bad date
GREENSBORO, N.C. — In a survey conducted by Britannia Rescue of 2,000 adults, 58% muddled through a date even when they didn’t feel a connection. However, 48% believe that telling the person why you’re canceling a date is the way to go. Ending a date isn’t easy...
wfmynews2.com
'If not me, then who?', Lt. Dwayne Little steps up and fills in the gaps at his alma mater
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Throughout his time in Forsyth County, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough has emphasized the importance of his deputies becoming one with their community. One Lieutenant has taken that duty, to a new level and we spoke to him about why he does so. Lieutenant Dwayne Little isn't just...
Triad family is racing for SIDS awareness
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — If you go to a race at the Caraway Speedway, many people will recognize one team in Particular. It is Team Kimery. The team is known for winning a lot of their races, but that's not the only thing they are known for, but rather the story that's driving their passion.
School bus wreck leaves 7 students, driver hurt, Rowan-Salisbury Schools reports
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are responding after a school bus crash outside of Salisbury Tuesday afternoon. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. A representative for Rowan-Salisbury Schools told WCNC Charlotte the district is aware that the bus crashed along...
Shirley Fulton, first Black woman elected Superior Court judge in NC, dies at 71
Longtime Mecklenburg County Judge Shirley Fulton has died at the age of 71, our partners at the Charlotte Observer report.
Lexington murder solved: Mary Davis' killer identified
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington police say a murder case from 1987 has been solved. Mary Davis’ killer has been identified through DNA testing. Davis went missing on May 30, 1987. She was last seen at Lanier Hardware, where she worked. The next day, investigators found her body behind a Winn Dixie store on East Center Street.
Burlington man chances $2 Fast Play ticket and wins thousands
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Steven Bradshaw took a chance on a $2 Fast Play ticket and won a $101,665 jackpot. Bradshaw bought his lucky 10X The Cash ticket Sunday night at Sam's Mini Mart 2 on East Parker Street in Graham. He collected his price Monday. The Fast Play rolling...
NC woman accused of killing firefighter husband given $1 million bond
A woman accused of killing her firefighter husband has been granted bond.
Ditch the dating apps and meet people in public
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dating websites and dating apps are a very popular way to meet other single people these days. After the pandemic, many people are hopping offline to find love. We're. There's a strong appeal to real-world dating because you don't have limited interactions as you do on...
Man found dead inside burning house on Germanton Road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police confirmed that a 64-year-old man died in a house fire on Germanton Road in Winston-Salem Tuesday morning. The fire happened on the 4700 block of Germanton Road. The house fire forced roads in surrounding areas to shut down from Cherry Street north toward US...
Randolph County man bags $1 million lottery prize
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Donah Wright took a chance on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize. Wright bought his lucky 50X The Cash ticket from Ready Mart 4 on East Salisbury Street in Asheboro. Wright had to make a decision. He could choose to get...
Davidson County man accused of strangling woman, hitting a man with hammer: court records
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several assault charges after allegedly strangling a woman and hitting a man with a hammer, according to Davidson County court records. Records allege that Michael Jeffrey Luther Jr, 51, of Thomasville, “choked the victim” and inflicted “physical injury.” Records also accuse Luther of assaulting a man […]
Greensboro police investigate death on St. Croix Place
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a death in Greensboro Monday. Officers arrived at St. Croix Place around 7:30 a.m. and found a body. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. This story is developing. Stay with WFMY News...
Greensboro woman watches jets shoot down Chinese spy balloon
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Maddie Bushey-Raines did not plan to spend the weekend in North Myrtle Beach. She and her wife decided to visit family on a whim. She ended up capturing a viral moment. Bushey-Raines, who lives in Greensboro, watched as U.S. fighter jets shot down a Chinese spy...
Employee of assisted living facility steals financial cards from elderly residents
BURLINGTON, N.C. — An employee of an Alamance County assisted living facility is in custody for stealing financial cards from two elderly residents. Alamance County deputies were alerted of the theft on Jan. 27 when they reported their financial arts were missing. After an investigation, deputies identified and established...
wfmynews2.com
Mary Davis murder: DNA solves Lexington cold case
Mary Davis was abducted in 1987 while working at a hardware store. More than three decades later, investigators found her killer through DNA research.
wfmynews2.com
Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 5