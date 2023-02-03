ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Emily Scarvie

Maya's Cookies launches 2023 collection honoring contributions of Black women and more Black History Month stories

Black History Month is an annual celebration that occurs every February and recognizes the achievements of African Americans and their central role in U.S. history. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated February as Black History Month. Other countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom, also designate a month to celebrating Black history.
CBS 42

Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
HOOVER, AL
AOL Corp

Here's What the Black History Month Colors Are and What They Mean

Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.

