Shots won't fall as Ole Miss women's basketball falls on the road to Tennessee

Last Sunday, Ole Miss women's basketball turned in a comeback for the ages against Arkansas without any help from the 3-point line.

In Knoxville on Thursday, the Rebels needed some of those shots to fall – and they didn't. Ole Miss connected on only one of its nine 3-point attempts in a 65-51 defeat to Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Rebels (18-5, 7-3 SEC) will have to wait at least one more year to snap their losing streak in Knoxville. They haven't won on the Lady Vols' court since 1987.

The pattern of the game established itself in the first quarter, when Tennessee (17-8, 9-1) ran out to a quick six-point lead. Ole Miss never tied the game again.

"I just thought we had a mental let-down," Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. "I don't know that it was anything that they did."

The Rebels spent the rest of the evening churning uphill, trimming the Tennessee lead but lacking the offensive explosion needed to erase it.

Tennessee went up 13 with 8:58 to play in the game, and Ole Miss embarked on a 7-0 run to cut into the lead before the Lady Vols counter-punched to slam the door. Six points would be as close as the Rebels got. It was all Lady Vols from that point forward.

Too many second chances

McPhee-McCuin said ahead of Thursday's contest that she would be content with a slight disadvantage in the offensive-rebounding category against Tennessee.

The numbers on the glass weren't catastrophic for the Rebels, early. But the Lady Vols asserted their will late. Tennessee collected 19 offensive rebounds to Ole Miss' 12, and did far more with those rebounds, too.

Tennessee finished the game with 17 second-chance points. Ole Miss only managed four.

Part of that can be attributed to difficulty finishing around the goal for Ole Miss, which struggled to convert layups.

"That's how the game was," McPhee-McCuin said. "I would love to say it was some incredible offensive scheme that beat us or something like that. Tonight was just a tale of toughness. I thought we got out-toughed."

Different look

McPhee-McCuin brought her leading scorer, Angel Baker, off the bench for the first time this season, opting to start both Snudda Collins and Marquesha Davis, who led Ole Miss in scoring in the Arkansas win. McPhee-McCuin said Baker coming off the bench was a coach's decision.

Davis was solid again, contributing 11 points. Baker led the Rebels with 14 off the bench.

Still, that duo couldn't carry Ole Miss to an efficient scoring night. The Rebels shot just 36.5% from the field.

Up next

Ole Miss will continue SEC play when it hosts Florida at the SJB Pavilion on Sunday (3 p.m., ESPNU).

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Shots won't fall as Ole Miss women's basketball falls on the road to Tennessee