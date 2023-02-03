ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Man dies, identified in officer-involved shooting on South Carolina Ave. SLED responding.

By Chalmers Rogland, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 6 days ago

State and local officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one dead in Spartanburg County Thursday.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger confirmed that the decedent is Darius L.J. Holcomb, 39. Clevenger said his office was notified of the incident at 191 South Carolina Ave. at 5:58 p.m. He also confirmed Holcomb lived on South Carolina Ave.

Corporal John Burgess of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’ Office said warrant officers responded at approximately 3:10 p.m. in reference to a wanted suspect with outstanding warrants.

"Upon arriving, the suspect threatened deputies with a knife," Burgess said. "The suspect fled to a bedroom and barricaded himself in a bedroom. The family was removed from the residence and negotiations started."

Burgess said following no "progress," CS (tear) gas was let into the room. After this did not work, the bedroom door was eventually breached.

"A Sheriff’s Office K9 was utilized and the suspect began stabbing the K9," Burgess said. "At least one deputy fired their service weapon, striking the suspect."

While the suspect's condition was previously unknown, around 10:30 p.m. Clevenger provided the update on the suspect's name and death. Spartanburg Emergency Medical Services was immediately requested and responded to the scene, according to Burgess.

Clevenger also confirmed that the shooting occurred on South Carolina Avenue. Burgess stated that the address is within the city limits of Spartanburg.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) spokesperson Renée Wunderlich confirmed that SLED received a request from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and is actively investigating the case. Wunderlich said SLED will release more details Friday morning.

In an email response Thursday night, Burgess said the K9 will receive treatment from a veterinarian.

"Preliminary observation is the K9 will be OK," he said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Chalmers Rogland covers public safety and breaking news for the Herald-Journal. Reach him via email at crogland@shj.com.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Man dies, identified in officer-involved shooting on South Carolina Ave. SLED responding.

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

