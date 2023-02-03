Read full article on original website
This Blazers-Suns Trade Sends Damian Lillard To Phoenix
Nobody likes to wave that white flag neither Trail blazers Blazers nor Phoenix Suns. Sometimes, NBA teams need to make the same considerations. It doesn’t matter how badly you’re down – you don’t want to quit. It may be the most sensible course of action, but that doesn’t make it feel any better.
Bold Trade Scenario Lands 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle On Warriors
If you even step on the floor in the NBA Finals, you’re a good NBA player. That might sound crazy, but it’s true. Rotations shrink by the time the last round of the playoffs rolls around. Most Finalists roll out 9 or 10 guys that they know will...
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Kevin Durant’s Nets Have Bold Plans After Kyrie Irving Trade
The Brooklyn Nets have made the first big move of the NBA trade deadline, sending Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, along with Markieff Morris. In exchange, they received Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two future second-round picks. With that now out of the way, what...
How Bucks Could Trade For Suns’ Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns have been working for months on finding a trade centered around Jae Crowder. They are running out of time to pull the trigger on a deal with the NBA trade deadline set for February 9th next week. While there wasn’t much progress made for months, a step...
Suns Could Make Bold Trade For Knicks’ Cam Reddish
The Phoenix Suns are a team that will assuredly look to make some moves ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. They have managed to stay afloat without Devin Booker in the lineup, but even when he was healthy, this team could use a few upgrades to continue looking like a contender.
This Grizzlies-Nets Trade Sends Kevin Durant To Memphis
Who is the best player in the NBA? It’s not an easy question to answer. Many would go with Giannis Antetkoumnpo. Fair. You can also make the case for Nikola Jokic or Luka Doncic. Even LeBron James and Kevin Durant still have cases to be made. Let’s ask an...
This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Bojan Bogdanovic To Los Angeles
Don’t believe everything you read. People have ulterior motives. Organizations do too. The NBA is no exception to this rule. For example, look at the Detroit Pistons. Recently, it’s been reported that they’re not interested in trading Bojan Bogdanovic. Something tells us that this rebuilding team might...
This Jazz-Lakers Trade Gets LeBron James Major Help
With the NBA’s trade deadline quickly approaching some teams are in the spotlight. One of those teams is the Los Angeles Lakers. The whole NBA-watching world knows that this team needs to improve. For that reason, they’re widely regarded as a potential buyer on deadline day. Recently, one...
This Knicks-Nuggets Trade Sends Cam Reddish To Denver
If you can’t find a good deal, you may have to take the best deal you can find. NBA teams can find themselves in the same predicament. Suppose you’ve had an item for sale for a year. It doesn’t seem like anybody’s buying it at the price you listed. Unfortunately, you may have to settle for a lesser deal.
Heat Could Trade For Timberwolves’ D’Angelo Russell
The Miami Heat are once again a stout team defensively this NBA season, ranking third in defensive rating. But, if they are going to get over the hump and become a true contender for the NBA championship, they have to make improvements offensively. There is a lot of pressure currently...
Brooklyn Nets May Re-Route Spencer Dinwiddie In Trade
The Brooklyn Nets made a huge move this weekend ahead of the NBA trade deadline. After receiving a trade request from Kyrie Irving to end the week, the team moved fast to find a trade partner that would be willing to take him. The Dallas Mavericks stepped up to the plate.
This Bulls-Nets Trade Sends Zach LaVine To Brooklyn
If you follow the NBA, chances are, you’ve got an opinion about Kevin Durant. Of course, his basketball ability is undeniable. Durant is one of the purest offensive forces the game has ever seen. His combination of height and guard skills is practically unmatched in league history. Still, he’s...
Phoenix Suns Prepping Major Kevin Durant Trade Pursuit
The first domino of the NBA trade season fell this weekend when Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. It didn’t take long for that trade request to be granted, as Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon. Irving will now be teaming up...
This Blazers-Raptors Trade Sends OG Anunoby To Portland
The Portland Trail Blazers are having an underwhelming season, but this is not a team that likes to give up. The NBA’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Fans around the league don’t know what to expect. For a while, it appeared as though it could be a quiet deadline.
Lakers, Jazz, Timberwolves Near Massive 3-Team Trade
NBA Trade rumors have begun to heat up as we are less than 24 hours away from the league’s trade deadline passing. One of the teams that everyone is keeping an eye on is the Los Angeles Lakers. Los Angeles made a move a few weeks ago when they...
This Cavs-Mavs Trade Sends Tim Hardaway Jr. To Cleveland
NBA superstar Kyrie Irving is no stranger to shocking the world. In fact, he seems to relish the opportunities. You’re entitled to feel however you like about Irving’s bold stances on various subjects, but this much can’t be denied: he gets people talking. His recent trade to...
3 Blockbuster Trades That Could Happen After Kyrie Irving
Every year, the NBA’s trade deadline is an exciting day. February 9th ought to be no exception this season. At the same time, most years, a big deal or two goes down ahead of the deadline. Call it a primer. Usually, two teams reach an agreement before the last possible moment.
Mavs Trade Rumors: Dallas Shopping Christian Wood, Tim Hardaway Jr?
The Dallas Mavericks pulled off a huge trade ahead of the NBA trade deadline acquiring Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. It is a high-risk move given some of the issues that Irving has had in recent seasons, but no doubt one that could also pay off and be high-reward.
Bold Trade Scenario Sends OG Anunoby To Miami Heat
Fans around the NBA are getting excited. The league’s trade deadline is just around the corner. Nobody knows what to expect. Sure, there are plenty of rumors, and some of them likely hold some truth. Still, they may manifest in ways nobody expected. For example, the Toronto Raptors are...
