Alexandria, LA

LSUA men upset top team in the conference LSUS 90-88

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals upset the top team in the Red River Athletic Conference, LSUS, beating them 90-88. The Generals started off hot, scoring 51 points in the first half and shooting 57 percent from the field and 60 percent from three. In the second half, the...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
LSUA falls to LSUS 57-50 at home

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Lady Generals fell to the LSUS Pilots at the Fort on Feb. 7, 57-50. LSUA fell behind after the Pilots outscored them in the second quarter 11-2. But, the Generals came out on fire in the third quarter, scoring 21 points and eventually tying...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
NSU Demons tied for 1st place in Southland Conference

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The NSU Demons men’s team started off 8-2 beating teams like TCU, Stephen F. Austin and Southern Miss. In the middle part of the season, they lost six out of eight games bringing them to a 10-8 record. Then NSU found their grove again winning...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
LSUA looking to finish season strong

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA men’s basketball team has never had a 10-loss season. After Saturday’s loss to Texas A&M Texarkana, the Generals have eight losses on the year. LSUA did have an eight-loss season, and in that year, they went all the way to the NAIA...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Grant’s Morrison, McGlothlin sign National Letter of Intent

DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - Just a week after thousands of student-athletes across the nation signed their letter of intent to play at the next level, two members of the Grant football team joined that exclusive group. Grant’s Eli Morrison and Shawn McGlothlin held a signing day ceremony in front...
DRY PRONG, LA
Trooper Chad Peavy - Golden Shield Winner

This time last year, the City of Alexandria announced major plans to renovate bus benches across the city, including adding more covered shelter stops near shopping areas. However, we noticed that some of the bus benches were starting to be removed.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
RoyOMartin Marks 100th Anniversary of Company Founding

ALEXANDRIA, La. - This year, RoyOMartin celebrates the founding of Roy O. Martin Lumber Company, which was legally organized and incorporated in Alexandria, Louisiana, in 1923. Led by Indiana native Roy O. Martin, Sr., the company was born after the entrepreneur’s purchase of an older sawmill and began without a single acre of land. Today, the trade name RoyOMartin represents a group of vertically integrated companies owned by the Martin family, focused on sustainable land and timber management and wood-product manufacturing businesses.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Revisiting General Custer’s short time in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Most American history enthusiasts are familiar with General George Armstrong Custer and his death at the Battle of Little Bighorn. What is less well-known is that he spent a short period of time following the Civil War in Alexandria. General Custer was well recognized for leading...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
ATRANS bus benches removed at Bolton, Jackson intersection

The votes are in, and the Rapides Parish School Board has adopted the Mid-August Start Calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. AG Jeff Landry releases report addressing content of books in public libraries. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and several Louisiana lawmakers want to address
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Rapides Parish School Board adopts Mid-August Start Calendar for 2023-2024

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The votes are in, and the Rapides Parish School Board has adopted the Mid-August Start Calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. Things will only slightly change for students with this option, mainly the first and last days of school. Students will return to school on August 14 and will get out on May 23. Another important change to note is that the first semester will not end until students return from Christmas break. Other than that, a few of the teacher work days will be moved up or pushed back.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Balloon release remembering Destiny Compton & Ashley Mortle

This time last year, the City of Alexandria announced major plans to renovate bus benches across the city, including adding more covered shelter stops near shopping areas. However, we noticed that some of the bus benches were starting to be removed.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Bunkie police looking for missing teen

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Bunkie Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen who ran away from home. Cazun Alfred, 15, was last seen on Thursday, February 2, sometime in the morning in Bunkie. He was wearing red and black pajamas, a black hoodie and black tennis shoes.
BUNKIE, LA
Natchitoches: FY 21-22 Street Rehabilitation project update

The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:. The City of Natchitoches advises the public that City Utility Department crews began earlier this week to make spot repairs to the existing gravity sewer line that runs underneath the eastbound lane of St. Clair Avenue from Williams Avenue to East Fifth Street.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
TORN DOWN: Abandoned N. MacArthur Dr. hotel finally demolished, two other buildings awaiting same result

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - What once stood as an abandoned hotel for years on North MacArthur Drive is now nothing more than a pile of rubbish. The old Select 10 Motel and Suites is one of three buildings located on the property expected to be torn down in the coming months after sitting vacant and being a central location for homeless populations and crime. That same building also caught on fire in 2022. Back in January, the Alexandria City Council unanimously voted to tear down the buildings after multiple stories were done with residents calling for them to be condemned.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Oakdale firefighter arrested for solicitation of a minor in Concordia Parish

VIDALIA, La. (KALB) - A firefighter from the Oakdale Fire Department has been arrested for soliciting a minor online for sexual purposes. According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), Edward J. Robinson, 32, of Oakdale was communicating with someone online who he believed to be a minor. Robinson made two separate accounts, using fake names and photos, requesting phone sex in exchange for money. He also asked the minor to watch him engage in sexual activity.
OAKDALE, LA
Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The suspect wanted in connection to Alexandria’s first homicide of 2023 has been taken into custody in Baton Rouge. Desmond Lamonte Clowers, 45, was arrested around 9 a.m. on Feb. 8. On top of a warrant for second-degree murder in Alexandria, he also has other outstanding warrants. He will soon be extradited back to Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KALB Exclusive: AG Jeff Landry wants to unify the state in race for governor

Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Saturday Nightside Forecast. Two new discrimination charges were filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in December against the Rapides Parish School Board. Defense attorney withdraws day before murder trial scheduled to start. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The second of three scheduled trials for the suspects
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Suspect identified, wanted in Magnolia Street fatal shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has identified a suspect involved in a fatal shooting that happened on Magnolia Street on January 20. They’re asking for the public’s help in locating him. APD was dispatched to the 12th Street and Magnolia Street area on January...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

