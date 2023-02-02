Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
MilitaryTimes
Military Police commander at Fort Hood suspended
The Army has suspended the commander of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade. Officials announced the suspension of Col. Ann Meredith at the Texas installation on Monday, Stripes previously reported. That suspension follows the October suspension of her husband, Col. Jon Meredith, formerly in a command position with the...
MilitaryTimes
Navy launches Chinese surveillance balloon salvage operation
The U.S. Navy kicked off its week by gathering the remains of the Chinese surveillance balloon Monday, after a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter shot it down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. The U.S. first detected the high altitude surveillance balloon on Jan. 28, and U.S. leaders claim...
MilitaryTimes
US government begins sending earthquake aid to Turkey
U.S. military leaders are routing aid from United States European Command to Turkey and Syria after a massive earthquake Monday killed more than 4,000 people. “Using a whole of government approach, we remain in close contact with our Turkish Ally to determine what assistance is needed to help those affected by the disaster,” Marine Lt. Col. Garron J. Garn, a USEUCOM spokesperson, said in a statement to Military Times.
MilitaryTimes
Biden to call for more support for homeless vets in State of the Union
President Joe Biden will call for more resources to prevent veterans suicides and more financial assistance for veterans in danger of losing their homes as part of call for a broad investment in federal support services as part of tonight’s State of the Union address. The veterans efforts build...
MilitaryTimes
‘Everything and the kitchen sink:’ USAF plots new refueling tanker
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force wants its next-generation aerial refueling tanker, dubbed KC-Z, to be flying and reach initial operational capability by 2040. According to a request for information the Air Force posted online Jan. 31, the service plans to start conducting an analysis of alternatives for the next-generation air refueling system, or NGAS, in October, and wants to hear what the defense industry might have in mind for it. Industry has until March 2 to submit its responses.
MilitaryTimes
National Guard grapples with suicide rate
Editor’s Note: This is the first story in a multipart series by The War Horse, an award-winning nonprofit news organization educating the public on military service. Subscribe to its newsletter. Veterans or service members experiencing a mental health emergency can contact the Veteran Crisis Line at 988 or at...
MilitaryTimes
Oracle exec: VA health records overhaul is only real option for vets
Developers of the embattled electronic health records system that Veterans Affairs officials hope to deploy in coming years are pushing back against accusations the software is an unfixable failure, asserting instead that it represents the only reasonable path ahead for veteran patients. In a message posted Friday, Oracle Executive Vice...
MilitaryTimes
Could Guard troops get free TRICARE? This state might become the first
Amid a long-standing push by National Guard officials to make TRICARE free for their troops, Maryland lawmakers want to reimburse premiums for their Guardsmen and military families. More than half of the state’s House of Delegates members — 72 of them — are co-sponsoring the “Healthcare for Heroes Act,” introduced...
MilitaryTimes
These recommendations could help transitioning service members
With more than 200,000 service members returning to civilian life annually, finding ways to ease the transition and harness the economic power and special skills they possess is key — and pathways to education, education, employment and community are paramount. More successful transitions to civilian life might also serve...
MilitaryTimes
Military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate lifted, but litigation lingers
NEW ORLEANS — Federal appeals court judges closely questioned a Biden administration attorney Monday on the consequences military personnel might face for refusing COVID-19 vaccinations, even though Biden’s vaccine mandate for military personnel has been rescinded. Lawyers for a group of Navy SEALS and other Navy personnel who...
MilitaryTimes
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
The massive white orb that drifted across U.S. airspace this week and was shot down by the Air Force over the Atlantic on live television Saturday triggered a diplomatic maelstrom and blew up on social media. China insists the balloon was just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological...
MilitaryTimes
Will more minority veterans receive the Medal of Honor?
For some minority veterans, it’s taken acts of Congress to get recognized. The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest honor for valor awarded to servicemembers who risk their lives during military operations against opposing forces. The 2022 and 2023 National Defense Authorization Acts gave officials until Oct....
MilitaryTimes
13 thoughts China’s balloon (probably) had while floating over America
The Chinese spy balloon that took its American journey last week has finally ended. While floating over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday, it rose (quite literally) to prominence among the American public, prompting political outrage, 24/7 watch parties, and, of course, the generation of thousands upon thousands of memes. And while...
MilitaryTimes
Tech whizzes and CEOs find homes in Corps’ new Reserve innovation unit
Sgt. William Treseder had been out of the Marine Corps for a decade when he heard about the Marine Innovation Unit ― a Reserve unit that seeks to connect the Corps with the latest in innovation as it overhauls the force. After his time on active duty, which included...
MilitaryTimes
Husband of top enlisted airman fired warning shot at base intruder
The husband of the Air Force’s top enlisted leader fired a warning shot at an intruder who was outside their home at Joint Base Andrews in suburban Washington on Monday, the service confirmed to Air Force Times. Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, the most senior...
Comments / 0