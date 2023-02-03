Read full article on original website
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP News Summary at 8:55 p.m. EST
Balloon bickering over Biden’s actions, China’s intentions. WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican lawmakers are accusing China of deliberately surveilling sensitive U.S. military sites with a suspected spy balloon. And they say the Biden administration has given Beijing an intelligence opening by not downing the balloon during its high-altitude drift through American airspace. Democrats are defending Biden and they note that there were similar incursions while Donald Trump was president. A missile from an F-22 fighter jet downed the balloon on Saturday off the South Carolina coast. A U.S. official tells The Associated Press that those involved in the recovery of the balloon are planning to take it to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, for further analysis.
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Destruction and death filling streets of Turkey and northern Syria, local earthquake expert gives insight
TURKEY – The 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and northern Syria is being called one of the deadliest in history, the death toll still rising, as those on the ground are trying to stay alive. “It’s going to be a very difficult time for the people in Turkey and...
Bono, a shooting hero, Nichols’ family members to join Biden
Rock star Bono, the 26-year-old who disarmed a gunman in last month’s Monterey Park, California, shooting, and the family of Tyre Nichols will be among the featured guests sitting alongside first lady Jill Biden at Tuesday’s State of the Union address. The guests were invited “because they personify...
Indigenous senator quits party over Australian referendum
CANBERRA, Australia: (AP) — An Indigenous senator in Australia has quit the minor Greens party in a disagreement over a referendum to be held this year that would create an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Sen. Lidia Thorpe’s resignation on Monday illustrates deep divisions among Indigenous Australians on the referendum. The Greens have suggested they will support a referendum likely to be held this year that would enshrine in the constitution a body representing Indigenous people to advise Parliament on policies that effect their lives to be known as the Indigenous Voice. Thorpe has argued that Australia should first sign a treaty with its original inhabitants. Another high-profile Indigenous senator has also spoken out against the Voice, arguing it would divide the nation along racial lines.
What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria
NEW YORK (AP) — A 7.8 magnitude earthquake centered in Turkey has caused widespread damage across the region. Scientists say Monday’s epicenter was in southern Turkey, near the northern border of Syria. Thousands were killed in Turkey and Syria. More than a dozen significant aftershocks were recorded and shaking is expected to continue for weeks. The earthquake was a strike-slip quake, in which two tectonic plates grind past each other horizontally. It occurred in a seismically active zone known as the East Anatolia fault zone, near populated areas. Building collapses were reported in cities including Diyarbakir, Turkey, and Aleppo, Syria.
MS-13 gang members in Central America sanctioned by US
The United States Treasury Department has sanctioned two members of the powerful Central American gang Mara Salvatrucha. The action Wednesday was part of an ongoing effort by the U.S. to crack down on the gang, commonly known as MS-13. The sanctions were imposed on two men in Honduras and Nicaragua. Each has been accused of “drug trafficking, violence, murder, extortion, and money laundering” in Central America and the U.S.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:03 p.m. EST
Study: 15 million people live under threat of glacial floods. A new study finds that as glaciers melt and pour massive amounts of water into nearby lakes, some 15 million people across the globe are living in the danger zone of a sudden and deadly outburst flood. Tuesday’s study says that more than half of those living in the shadow of the disaster called glacial lake outburst floods are in just four countries: India, Pakistan, Peru and China. Scientists haven’t found these floods increasing in frequency but they say climate change is making the lakes bigger and more unstable. That means the threat is bigger when the floods happen.
Organs in exchange for freedom? Bill raises ethical concerns
BOSTON (AP) — A proposal to let prisoners in Massachusetts donate organs and bone marrow to shave time off their sentence is raising profound ethical and legal questions about putting undue pressure on people behind bars who are desperate for freedom. The bill may run afoul of federal law, which bars the sale of human organs or acquiring one for “valuable consideration” and faces a steep climb in the Massachusetts Statehouse. Critics are calling the idea coercive even as one of the bill’s sponsors says it is a response to the over-incarceration of Black and Hispanic people and the need for matching donors. Democratic state Rep. Judith Garcia also said Black and Hispanic communities are at higher risk for health conditions that might require organ donation.
