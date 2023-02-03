MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a felon, announced United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger. According to the defendant’s guilty plea and court documents, on July 18, 2022, Javier Juan Valtierra, 31, possessed a Smith & Wesson, M&P Bodyguard 380, .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol. Officers of the Minneapolis Police Department were called to the scene of the vehicle following calls that Valtierra and another individual were unconscious inside the vehicle. Officers found the firearm in Valtierra’s pocket. Officers also found baggies of cocaine and methamphetamine on Valtierra and in the car.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO