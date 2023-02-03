Read full article on original website
Man found dead in SUV in suspected homicide in Newport
A man was found dead Monday in an SUV in a parking lot in Newport, and police are investigating it as a homicide, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. A call came in just before 11 a.m. reporting an "unknown medical situation" regarding a man in the Newport Transit Center parking lot, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
MnDOT clears homeless encampment at Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue
Minnesota Department of Transportation officials closed an encampment of homeless people living near the intersection of Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue Tuesday morning. Crews arrived at 9 a.m. to clear out an estimated 35 to 40 people. Notice of the closure was posted Monday at 9 a.m., Jake Loesch, MnDOT spokesman, said in an email.
Father IDs 17-year-old shot to death last week in Chanhassen; woman, 18, in jail pending charges
A South St. Paul man on Sunday identified his son as the 17-year-old who was shot to death last week in Chanhassen allegedly by an 18-year-old woman who has been arrested. Manuel Bernal Jurado was hit by gunfire early Thursday in a residential neighborhood in the 700 block of Conestoga Trail, his father, Manuel Bernal, said in a phone interview with the Star Tribune.
Officials starting to respond to protests over strip searches at Shakopee women's prison
Rochelle Inselman had just returned to the Shakopee women's prison from Methodist Hospital, where she had undergone a hysterectomy and pelvic repair, when guards did their routine check to see if she was harboring contraband in her body. They ordered the inmate to strip, squat and cough. "It hurt. It...
Ramsey County sheriff crafts plan to quickly cut jail population as ordered by the state Department of Corrections
Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher has detailed plans to swiftly reduce the county jail's population as ordered by the Minnesota Department of Corrections, which says insufficient staffing levels pose serious physical harm to prisoners at the facility. The move comes as Fletcher and county leaders debate who is responsible for...
Minneapolis Felon Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of a Firearm
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a felon, announced United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger. According to the defendant’s guilty plea and court documents, on July 18, 2022, Javier Juan Valtierra, 31, possessed a Smith & Wesson, M&P Bodyguard 380, .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol. Officers of the Minneapolis Police Department were called to the scene of the vehicle following calls that Valtierra and another individual were unconscious inside the vehicle. Officers found the firearm in Valtierra’s pocket. Officers also found baggies of cocaine and methamphetamine on Valtierra and in the car.
Homeless outreach programs increase services since pandemic
As 20 churchgoers and college students traverse a busy Minneapolis light-rail station handing out hot dogs, blankets and prayers to people who are homeless or just in need of help, each volunteer has their own reasons why they're here. Josh Harris, who helps lead the weekly night-outreach program at Inner...
Dallas Edward Thompson
Dallas Edward Thompson, age 48 of Minneapolis, Minnesota Journeyed to the Spirit World on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Ebenezer Care Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was born on November 1, 1974 in Minneapolis, Minnesota the son of Dallas Dubois and Debra Thompson. Dallas graduated high school from The City...
