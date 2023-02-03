Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Two Best Buy Locations Merging Into a Single Outlet Store as One Permanently Closes on March 4Joel EisenbergShakopee, MN
Aldi Unexpectedly Closing Longstanding LocationJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Related
abc7amarillo.com
Washington state woman with tuberculosis could face jail time for refusing treatment
TACOMA, Wash. (KOMO) — Health officials in Washington state have been obtaining court orders for more than a year in an attempt to get a Tacoma woman to get treatment for her active tuberculosis. The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said on Jan. 30 that it was monitoring the woman...
abc7amarillo.com
Texas set to execute John Balentine for killing three teens in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The state"s highest criminal court Wednesday morning reinstated the execution of John Lezell Balentine scheduled for this evening, overruling a state district judge who had delayed it last week because his lawyers weren"t given enough notice of the execution date. Lawyers for Balentine, who was convicted...
abc7amarillo.com
Tracking a chance for moisture around Valentine's Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Moisture chances look to be squandered by dry air this week for the High Plains leaving many just chilly for much of the week. Warm weather will return briefly over the weekend with highs in the 60s but our next potential weather maker has caught our eye in the weather center which could arrive around Valentine's Day.
abc7amarillo.com
Missouri begins recreational marijuana sales
NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KRCG) — Recreational marijuana sales started Friday in Missouri after emergency rules were put into place by the state Department of Health and Senior Services. In December, about 90% of dispensaries requested comprehensive licenses for adult use and medical use. MDHSS began approving or denying applications...
abc7amarillo.com
Protesters: Oklahoma lawmakers are harming the state's LGBTQ community
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Freedom Oklahoma gathered at the Capitol while Gov. Kevin Stitt gave his State of the State address on Monday. Protesters say lawmakers are harming Oklahoma’s LGBTQ community. According to the organization, more than 45 bills have been filed targeting LGBTQ Oklahomans in the 2023...
abc7amarillo.com
As emergency SNAP benefits end, food banks forecast increase in food assistance needs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is forecasting an increase in food assistance as people in the state get their final Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments in February. State officials said more than 855,000 Oklahomans received snap benefits in 2022. SNAP is a...
abc7amarillo.com
Gov. Abbott announces plan for statewide ban of TikTok on all state-issued devices
AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday morning his plan for a statewide ban of TikTok on all state-issued devices. The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources developed the plan after Gov. Abbott issued a directive back on Dec. 7 to ban the app for all Texas state agency leaders.
Comments / 0