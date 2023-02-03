ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc7amarillo.com

Texas set to execute John Balentine for killing three teens in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The state"s highest criminal court Wednesday morning reinstated the execution of John Lezell Balentine scheduled for this evening, overruling a state district judge who had delayed it last week because his lawyers weren"t given enough notice of the execution date. Lawyers for Balentine, who was convicted...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Tracking a chance for moisture around Valentine's Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Moisture chances look to be squandered by dry air this week for the High Plains leaving many just chilly for much of the week. Warm weather will return briefly over the weekend with highs in the 60s but our next potential weather maker has caught our eye in the weather center which could arrive around Valentine's Day.
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Missouri begins recreational marijuana sales

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KRCG) — Recreational marijuana sales started Friday in Missouri after emergency rules were put into place by the state Department of Health and Senior Services. In December, about 90% of dispensaries requested comprehensive licenses for adult use and medical use. MDHSS began approving or denying applications...
NEW BLOOMFIELD, MO
abc7amarillo.com

Protesters: Oklahoma lawmakers are harming the state's LGBTQ community

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Freedom Oklahoma gathered at the Capitol while Gov. Kevin Stitt gave his State of the State address on Monday. Protesters say lawmakers are harming Oklahoma’s LGBTQ community. According to the organization, more than 45 bills have been filed targeting LGBTQ Oklahomans in the 2023...
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Gov. Abbott announces plan for statewide ban of TikTok on all state-issued devices

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday morning his plan for a statewide ban of TikTok on all state-issued devices. The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources developed the plan after Gov. Abbott issued a directive back on Dec. 7 to ban the app for all Texas state agency leaders.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy