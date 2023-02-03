ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Pullman police seeking info about potential prowler around College Hill

PULLMAN, Wash. – Pullman police are asking for information after a report was made of a suspicious male looking into residences around College Hill. Officers are investigating the situation. In their Facebook post, they clarified this incident is not thought to be related to a similar report at an apartment in Pullman on Feb. 3.
PULLMAN, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

U of I students begin packing bracelets

MOSCOW, Idaho – University of Idaho students gathered Tuesday night to start packaging the Vandal Strong bracelets they have been selling for a physical memorial that will honor Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen, the four students that were killed in their off-campus apartment in November.
MOSCOW, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Moscow High School lockdown lifted after false active shooter report

MOSCOW, Idaho – Students at Moscow High School had a harrowing morning on Wednesday after an active shooter threat was reported. At around 10 a.m., the school went into lockdown after the report was made. A large response was made by Moscow Police Department (MPD) out of an abundance of caution. However, investigators determined there is no immediate threat at this time.
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy