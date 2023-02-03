Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Jalen Hurts had awesome gift with secret message for Eagles teammates on the way to Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts got his teammates a great Super Bowl gift with a, so far, secret message included. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has quickly become one of the quarterbacks you point to and say, “That’s the standard” in the NFL. Not only with his on-field play, but with his resilience playing through injuries and his off-field leadership.
New Daniel Jones contract should scare the hell out of Giants fans
All signs point to Daniel Jones staying with the New York Giants for 2023 and beyond, but his high price tag could make it difficult for the Giants to build around him. New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had one foot out the door last year, garnering more attention for his curiously long neck than his actual quarterback play. Within the span of a season, though, he not-so-quietly became the team’s quarterback of the future.
Saints much-needed answer at QB walking right through their door
Quarterback has been an issue for the New Orleans Saints since Drew Brees retired, but Derek Carr is about to walk right through their door. Two things that we know for certain are that the New Orleans Saints need a quarterback and that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to trade Derek Carr this offseason. Whether the stars align for the two franchises to put the obvious puzzle piece in place remains to be seen. It’s sure looking like it, though.
5 best Ezekiel Elliott landing spots if Cowboys cut RB
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is in danger of being on the chopping block this offseason no matter what Jerry Jones says. Here’s where he could land in 2023. Even the owner of the most valuable franchise in the NFL can’t have his cake and eat it, too. The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly placing a franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard in a move that has serious implications for Ezekiel Elliott’s future on the team.
NFL Mock Draft: Steelers 7-round 2023 projection to give Kenny Pickett a real chance
The Pittsburgh Steelers believe Kenny Pickett is the future but they have to get him help. That’s the goal for this 2023 NFL mock draft for Pittsburgh. Kenny Pickett is the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers. There were plenty of skeptics regarding the former Pitt Panthers quarterback, to be sure, when the franchise selected him in the first round of last year’s draft. But once he took over as the starter, he made strides and proved that, at a bare minimum, he’s earned a chance to prove himself further moving forward.
Christian McCaffrey says NFC Championship Game was ‘stolen’ from 49ers
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey felt like the NFC Championship Game was “stolen” due to their lack of a healthy quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers reached the NFC Championship Game despite losing Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to injuries this season. Rookie Brock Purdy led the way since Week 13, but suffered a torn UCL in his right elbow in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers injury woes at the quarterback position only got worse, as backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion, forcing Purdy to re-enter the game despite his elbow injury. The 49ers lost 31-7 and missed out on the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.
Cowboys rumors: Tony Pollard decision could spell the end of Ezekiel Elliott
The Cowboys are rumored to be using the franchise tag on Tony Pollard this offseason but that could be bad news for Ezekiel Elliott’s future in Dallas. It’s most definitely a turning point for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 offseason, particularly with their running back room. It’s been veteran Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard manning the backfield for several years now, but with the former fading in effectiveness and the latter set to become a free agent, it’s decision time.
Lakers NBA Championship Odds Surge Following D’Angelo Russell Trade
The day after LeBron James broke the all-time NBA scoring record, yet L.A. lost to a sub-.500 team, the Lakers signaled they still think they’re title contenders. Apparently, Vegas believes them. After swinging a trade centered around acquiring guard D’Angelo Russell, the Lakers’ NBA Championship odds surged, moving from...
What an Atlanta Falcons Lamar Jackson trade package would look like
If Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are unable to reach a contract agreement, what would it take for the Atlanta Falcons to acquire him in a trade?. The quarterback market this offseason is shaping up to be a chaotic one, and this comes one year after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos, Matt Ryan being dealt to Indianapolis Colts, and the Washington Commanders acquiring Carson Wentz.
Michael Thomas took a shot at Saints reporter in cryptic deleted Tweet
Michael Thomas doesn’t appear to be on the best of terms with one of the most notable New Orleans Saints beat reporters. Weeks ago, just before the final game of the New Orleans Saints season, the team restructured wide receiver Michael Thomas’s contract to give him a nearly million-dollar bonus for the last game of the year and to virtually guarantee that his time in New Orleans was over.
Saints only need one thing to make Derek Carr trade happen
Derek Carr is set to visit the New Orleans Saints as the Raiders quarterback seeks a trade but there is apparently only one thing stopping the deal for now. If you’ve been patiently waiting for the New Orleans Saints to figure out what their next long-term move at quarterback since Drew Brees retired, there are two things to know. First, you’re not alone. Secondly, though, you also might not have to wait all that much longer to get the answer.
Sports bettors love Kenneth Gainwell in Super Bowl 57
Kenneth Gainwell has had a strong postseason at running back for the Philadelphia Eagles, and sports bettors are betting big on him to keep it rolling in the Super Bowl. One sports bettor bet $2,500 on Gainwell to win Super Bowl MVP at 125-1 at BetMGM, which would net that person $312,500. That comes after a bettor hit Gainwell at 250-1 last week at Caesars Sportsbook.
3 Broncos who should be on the trade block this offseason
The Denver Broncos are going all in, trading a first-round pick to hire Sean Payton as head coach. However, it’s more than coaching this team needs. The Broncos need to make room on the roster. It was somewhat of a surprise when the Denver Broncos traded for Sean Payton....
Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays
The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
Patrick Mahomes got trolled epically with Rihanna fake-out
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes thought he received praise from music star Rihanna, only to find out that it was a fake-out. The Kansas City Chiefs are in Arizona preparing for Super Bowl 57, where they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest days not just in sports, but also in entertainment. As has been tradition, there will be halftime performance. For Super Bowl 57, it is none other than singer Rihanna.
Eagles versus Chiefs: Super Bowl subplots and matchups to watch
We’re nearing territory where we’ve come close to analyzing the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs from every possible angle. We most certainly aren’t done. There’s plenty left in the tank, but trust us on this one. By the time we all settle in for the game and Super Bowl LVII kicks off, you’re going to feel like your brain is on overload. What else would we expect though? This is the biggest game in all of the professional sports.
Roger Goodell has a plan for TNF that fans will love and teams will hate
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell revealed his eventual plans for Thursday Night Football, which fans will love, and teams will probably hate. The 2022 NFL season is set to officially end on Sunday, when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle in Super Bowl 57. While there were some great games throughout the season, there were also some bad ones, that just so happened to take place in primetime. Thursday Night Football, in their very first year on Amazon Prime Video, featured some unexciting and bad football games.
MLB Insider: SF Giants agree to contract with veteran outfielder
The Giants, who have already signed Mitch Haniger and Michael Conforto, have agreed to sign a third veteran outfielder, sources say. Outfielder Stephen Piscotty and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a minor-league contract that includes an invite to spring training, according to a source familiar with the deal. The deal pays Piscotty $1 million if he’s in the majors.
