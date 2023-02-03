Read full article on original website
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
9-year-boy attending college after graduating from high schoolMargaret MinnicksHarrisburg, PA
Positive News: Super Smart 9-Year-Old Receives High School Diploma and 'Wants to be an Astrophysicist'Zack LoveBucks County, PA
Hersheypark Will Open Early in 2023 and Debut New Hybrid RollercoasterBethany LathamHershey, PA
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
An explosive discovery: Worker uncovers Civil War shell at Gettysburg
An archeologist working on a rehabilitation project at Gettysburg Battlefield National Military Park on Wednesday uncovered an unexploded Civil War shell. The archeologist, using a metal detector ahead of work crews coming in to restore a section of Little Round Top, got a hit and started digging, said Jason Martz, a park spokesman. There, under about a foot of soil was an intact, ten-pound artillery shell.
Woman who died in Harrisburg considered a ‘suspicious death,’ officials say
A woman’s death in Harrisburg is being considered suspicious after she was found in downtown Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon. Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel confirmed that the woman was found in the area of North 3rd and South streets just before 3 p.m. “It is being investigated as a suspicious death...
Developer plans to build 4 warehouses near several central Pa. schools
A Lemoyne-based developer is planning to build four warehouses in York County -- three in Carroll Township and one in Franklin Township. Crossroads Commercial Development is proposing to develop two warehouse/distribution centers on Golf Course Road and one warehouse/distribution center at 700 S. Baltimore St. in Carroll Township.
Car falls on Pa. man, killing him: report
A 59-year-old man died after an accident involving a vehicle in Schuylkill County, according to a report from WNEP. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening, where, according to authorities, the man was working on his car when it fell on top of him and killed him, the news outlet reported.
Dauphin County makes hires to address problems at troubled jail
Dauphin County has filled two new positions officials say meant to address transparency and accountability issues within its prison. Former Lancaster police chief John Bey will serve as the county’s new director of criminal justice, while Kevin Myers will be the new internal affairs investigator. “We are committed to...
Drivers killed in central Pa. crash on Route 30: state police
A man and woman were killed in a head-on collision Monday afternoon on Route 30 in Franklin County, Pennsylvania State Police said. Richard E. Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg, crossed from the eastbound lanes into oncoming westbound traffic around 2 p.m. near the Campbells Run Road intersection in Saint Thomas Township, according to state police.
Crash shuts down Route 322 in Lebanon County
UPDATE: The highway has reopened. A Monday multi-vehicle crash has closed Route 322 in Lebanon County. Lanes in both directions are shut down between Louser Road and Meadow Lane, according to 511PA. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash, or how long the highway may be closed.
Coroner identifies woman found dead after ‘catastrophic’ central Pa. house fire
A 92-year-old woman has been identified after she was found dead following a fire at her York County house overnight, the coroner’s office said. The coroner’s office was called around 1:30 a.m. to the 300 block of Thorley Road, Fairview Township to a house fire with possible entrapment, York County Coroner Pamela Gay said Monday.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect at large after injuring officer in Md., police say
Baltimore County Police are urging Cockeysville residents to shelter in place as they seek an “armed and dangerous” 24-year-old who they say injured an officer Wednesday afternoon. The officer was shot after police were dispatched to the area of Hollow Road in Cockeysville at about 2:30 p.m. to...
Blaze that consumed Cumberland County motel started in manager’s mobile home: fire chief
A fire that destroyed half of a Cumberland County motel in freezing temperatures Friday night started in the manager’s mobile home attached to the building, fire officials said Monday. Upper Allen Township Fire Chief Tom Shumberger Jr. said the mobile home, positioned about six feet from the back of...
Dauphin County man used air rifle to shoot cat in the neck: police
An Elizabethville man shot a feral cat multiple times with an air rifle, according to state police who filed charges on Tuesday. Alex Martin Yates, 31, is charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals and misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and neglect of animals, state police said. The wounded...
Woman charged with assaulting Pa. school bus driver: reports
Per Berks County police, an Exeter Township woman was arrested Tuesday on charges that she assaulted an Exeter School District bus driver while the bus was making its rounds, according to reports from WFMZ and Reading Eagle. Roxanne Rivera, 35, got into a verbal confrontation with the bus driver before...
Central Pa. Walmart evacuates after bomb threat: police
A bomb threat forced shoppers to evacuate a Snyder County Walmart on Sunday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police Selinsgrove were dispatched to the Walmart at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, in Monroe Twp., around 3:15 for a report of a bomb threat. According to the release, all employees were evacuated and the...
‘She stabbed me:’ Man collapses after knife is plunged into his back: Harrisburg police
A Harrisburg woman stabbed the father of her children with a kitchen knife Saturday morning during an argument over the couple’s relationship, according to court documents released Monday. Daneiska Cruz-Ravelo, 23, stabbed the 34-year-old man around 6:30 a.m. Saturday in her apartment on the 1200 block of Community Drive,...
Woman arrested, man in critical condition after Harrisburg stabbing: police
A 23-year-old woman stabbed and critically injured a man Saturday morning in Harrisburg, police said. Harrisburg resident Daneiska Cruz-Ravelo stabbed a 34-year-old man around 6:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of Community Drive, police said. She was arrested less than two hours later, on the 1400 block of Reily Street.
Harrisburg man shot and killed 14-year-old while aiming for older target: court
Levi Deshazo-Danner pulled a gun and fired three shots when he saw a teenager with a gun in 2019. But the only person he managed to hit was 14-year-old Alzerene Pierce, the youngest of the group who was unarmed.
Man accidentally shoots stepdaughter in Harrisburg: police
A man accidentally shot his 17-year-old stepdaughter overnight Saturday while he was taking his gun out of its holster, Harrisburg police said. No charges have been filed in the shooting, which police said happened around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of Hummel Street. Police said the man legally owned the gun.
Harrisburg not among capitals for making the ‘best homes’: study
A recent study ranked the U.S.’s state capitals on whether or not they make good homes for residents. Harrisburg, unfortunately, didn’t rank all too high. LISTEN: Pennsylvania’s the No. 1 Super Bowl party state, declares study | Today in Pa. WalletHub compared all 50 capitals in the...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 new store closures in Pa., including this Cumberland County location
Bed Bath & Beyond has been announcing the closure of hundreds of its stores recently, and now a West Shore location has been added to the list. The home goods retailer is closing its store at the Silver Spring Commons shopping center at 6416 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
Costco, Wawa, Sheetz and other companies to open more stores in central Pa.
Parx Casino Shippensburg has opened in Cumberland County with hundreds of slot machines, a sports bar and a 48-seat electronic gaming area. Brick Heads, a Lego store that features a 28-foot “bulk table” of loose Legos, has opened in Dauphin County.
