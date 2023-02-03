ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PennLive.com

An explosive discovery: Worker uncovers Civil War shell at Gettysburg

An archeologist working on a rehabilitation project at Gettysburg Battlefield National Military Park on Wednesday uncovered an unexploded Civil War shell. The archeologist, using a metal detector ahead of work crews coming in to restore a section of Little Round Top, got a hit and started digging, said Jason Martz, a park spokesman. There, under about a foot of soil was an intact, ten-pound artillery shell.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Car falls on Pa. man, killing him: report

A 59-year-old man died after an accident involving a vehicle in Schuylkill County, according to a report from WNEP. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening, where, according to authorities, the man was working on his car when it fell on top of him and killed him, the news outlet reported.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Crash shuts down Route 322 in Lebanon County

UPDATE: The highway has reopened. A Monday multi-vehicle crash has closed Route 322 in Lebanon County. Lanes in both directions are shut down between Louser Road and Meadow Lane, according to 511PA. It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash, or how long the highway may be closed.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

