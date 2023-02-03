Read full article on original website
Recall alert: Thyroid medication recalled over potency concerns
A drug used to treat hypothyroidism is being recalled.
Recall Alert: Hot chocolate products recalled due to undeclared peanuts
Corim Industries has issued a voluntarily recall of various peanut butter hot chocolate products due to undeclared peanuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA says the recall was initiated after it was discovered that a replacement flavoring ingredient from a different supplier may have trace...
Popular Household Product Maker Recalls Almost 5 Million Products for Bacteria Risk
A popular household cleaning product is being recalled because a preservative was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing.
Simply sued! Coca-Cola faces a $8 trillion lawsuit, claim ´All natural´ contains high levels of toxic forever chemicals.
Plaintiff Joseph Lurenz filed a lawsuit in New York on December 28, 2022, attempting to bring a class action against Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice are accused of misleading consumers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been proven to contain hazardous PFAS at levels "hundreds of times" beyond official warning limits for drinking water, according to a new class-action complaint in the US.
Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk
Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
2.5 million pounds of Kroger, Great Value, Goya, and more brands of canned meat recalled over packaging defect
Conagra Brands Inc., of Fort Madison, IA, is recalling more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products because of a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
Eggs Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk
As the price of eggs continues to rise in the U.S., consumers are going to have even more difficulty purchasing the breakfast staple. Shoppers in Australia have been advised against eating Watson Family Produce Pasture Raised Free Range Eggs after Watson Family Produce Pty Ltd. recalled the product due to salmonella contamination.
Eating a fish from a West Virginia and Ohio river or lake is like drinking a month’s worth of contaminated water
Eating a fish caught in the river or lake anywhere in the United States is like drinking a month’s worth of water that’s contaminated with toxic “forever chemicals,” according to CBS. The chemicals, called PFAS, were founded in the 1940s to resist water and heat are used on household items such as non-stick pans, textiles, […]
Adding this ingredient to your cup of coffee may provide anti-inflammatory benefits
A combo of proteins and antioxidants can help combat inflammation.
Sausage recall: Throw away these brands if they’re stored in your fridge
Nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage were recalled due to the potential for listeria contamination, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall covers 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products from the company Daniele International LLC produced from May 23, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022. No...
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
New Aldi Recall: What to Know
Aldi UK is recalling Harvest Morn High Protein Bars because they contain milk, peanuts, and/or soy, which may not be highlighted in bold font on the label. Those with allergies or intolerances to milk, peanuts, or soy may have health risks from these products. The affected products are Harvest Morn High Protein Birthday Cake, Harvest Morn High Protein Cookie Dough, Harvest Morn High Protein Salted Caramel, Harvest Morn High Protein Peanut Butter, Harvest Morn High Protein Mint, Harvest Morn High Protein Jaffa Orange, Harvest Morn Multipack High Protein Peanut Butter, and Harvest Morn Multipack High Protein Cookie Dough. A food product may occasionally have problems that make it unsuitable for sale. When this happens, it may be recalled (taken off the shelves) or withdrawn (taken from the store shelves). In some cases, foods have to be removed from the market or recalled if allergy labels are missing or incorrect or if there is any other risk of food allergy. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issues Allergy Alerts when there are food allergy risks.
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
Making Hamburgers for Dinner? Here’s How To Tell if Your Ground Beef Is Bad Before You Eat It
We got food experts to spill the deets so you don’t get sick.
Hot Chocolate Recall Issued
Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
Your Food May Soon Contain House Crickets, Per New Regulation Permitting Crickets, Locusts, Mealworms in Various Goods
Get ready to eat mealworms and crickets without knowing it. The European Union has recently permitted the sale of food products made from Acheta Domesticus, also known as the house cricket, for consumption by European consumers.
You Might Want to Throw Away Your Leftover Rice
If you're looking to do some advance meal prep in the new year, maybe you've already considered cooking up a big batch of rice to pair with chicken and vegetables for dinner. But you might want to rethink eating that leftover rice after a few days. You could be saving your stomach from food poisoning.
Over 400 products, including breakfast sandwiches, fruit cups recalled due to possible Listeria contamination
CNN — More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible Listeria contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration announced. The recall by Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC includes ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, yogurts, wraps and other products sold in nine states and Washington, DC, from January 24 through January 30.
This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home
Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
