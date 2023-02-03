Read full article on original website
Remarks as Prepared: Minnesota's Infrastructure Union Celebrates 100% Clean Energy Victory
Saint Paul, MN — Today, LIUNA Minnesota and North Dakota Marketing Manager Kevin Pranis joined Governor Tim Walz and legislative leaders at a bill signing ceremony for the new 100% Clean Energy by 2040 law. Below are his remarks as prepared. My name is Kevin Pranis, I am the...
Petersen Reconfirmed as Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner
St. Paul, MN: The Minnesota Senate today reconfirmed Thom Petersen as Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA). The vote was 63-0. This marks the second term for Petersen, who was first appointed in 2019 by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan to serve as Agriculture Commissioner.
Minnesota leaders aim to redesign state flag
A pioneer plows a field, his rifle propped against a nearby stump, as a Native American man on horseback rides toward a setting sun against a backdrop of St. Anthony Falls and pines. A banner proclaiming "L'Etoile du Nord" waves over the scene, which is encircled in lady slippers and key dates.
DEED Announces Request for Proposals for Youth at Work Competitive Grant
St. Paul – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is seeking proposals from qualified organizations to provide workforce development and employment training opportunities to economically disadvantaged or at-risk youth ages 14-24 through the Youth at Work Competitive Grant program. Grantees will provide services to young people who are not currently in school, are homeless, involved in the foster care or juvenile justice systems, living in low-income households receiving public assistance, have disabilities, or are from communities of color underrepresented in workforce or are experiencing other barriers to employment.
State revokes licenses of two day-care centers linked to meal program fraud
State regulators have revoked the licenses of two adult day-care centers controlled by people indicted on charges of defrauding a federal meals program. The moves come two months after the Star Tribune first raised questions about state support of 11 day-care centers whose 14 owners or managers were charged in connection with federal nutrition fraud.
'Justice and accountability': Amid deadly fentanyl epidemic more federal resources are coming to Red Lake
RED LAKE — In an effort to combat the fentanyl and opioid epidemic affecting Indigenous communities in the state, Red Lake tribal leaders met with members of the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Monday to discuss how federal resources can help support the mission. Red Lake Nation has been...
Payday Friday is becoming Payday Wednesday in Minnesota
Payday Friday is increasingly coming one or two days early - on Wednesday or sometimes Thursday. So are government benefits such as Social Security payments and other direct deposits. It's not because employers or the government are moving the funds earlier. Rather, the shift is due to a growing number...
MnDOT clears homeless encampment at Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue
Minnesota Department of Transportation officials closed an encampment of homeless people living near the intersection of Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue Tuesday morning. Crews arrived at 9 a.m. to clear out an estimated 35 to 40 people. Notice of the closure was posted Monday at 9 a.m., Jake Loesch, MnDOT spokesman, said in an email.
MnDOT Commissioner Daubenberger confirmed by Senate vote
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Today, Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger was confirmed with bipartisan support by the Minnesota Senate. Commissioner Daubenberger has worked for MnDOT for more than 23 years. She was appointed as the agency’s Commissioner by Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan in May 2022. Prior to serving as Commissioner, Daubenberger served as Deputy Commissioner and Chief Engineer for three years. She has also served as Assistant Commissioner for Engineering Services, the State Bridge Engineer, and previously worked in planning, project management and design roles for the MnDOT Bridge Office and Metro District. Earlier in her career, Daubenberger worked in consulting for about six years, in both bridge and road design.
As Minnesota considers legalizing marijuana, what does research say about the risks?
The University of Minnesota's vaunted twins study had as good a shot as any to sort out the murky health effects of recreational marijuana. By factoring out differences in genetics, upbringing and age, the study offered a purer comparison of twins who smoked marijuana vs. siblings who didn't. After comparing 364 sets of identical twins, the U researchers found in 2021 that the marijuana users had lower grades and were less likely to attend college and earn higher incomes.
Leech Lake Whereabouts Unknown List
Is the Bureau of Trust Funds Administration looking for you? If your name is on this Whereabouts Unknown List, you may have money, land or both on deposit in an Individual Indian Monies (IIM) account under Bureau of Trust Funds Administration. Please call the Bureau of Trust Funds Administration's Trust...
Minnesota Democrats seek to prevent catalytic converter thefts, 'excessive' drug price hikes
Democratic state lawmakers are aiming to crack down on catalytic converter thefts, illegal robocalls and "excessive" prescription drug price hikes as part of their consumer protection agenda this year. Senate Democrats who held a news conference at the State Capitol on Tuesday said they hope to move these efforts -...
Suburban briefs: Federal money coming to expand, secure electric grids in rural Minnesota
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that it will invest more than $106 million in Minnesota electric cooperatives to upgrade the state's rural electric grid. The investments are part of $2.7 billion announced by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to help more than five dozen electric cooperatives and utilities expand and modernize service for nearly 2 million rural people and businesses across 26 states.
Rep. Agbaje statement on Governor Tim Walz signing CROWN Act into law
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Today, Governor Tim Walz signed the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act into law. The CROWN Act adds a definition of race to the Minnesota Human Rights Act that is inclusive of natural hairstyles and textures Representative Esther Agbaje (DFL-Minneapolis), chief author of the bill, released the following statement:
Minnesota Legislature moving to restore voting rights for felons upon release from custody
The Rev. Brian Herron of Zion Baptist Church in Minneapolis visited the state Capitol last week to urge restoration of voting rights to former felons immediately on their release from prison or jail. It's a personal cause for Herron. In 2001, he abruptly resigned from his seat on the Minneapolis...
Attorney General Ellison's request for more criminal prosecutors to become law upon House passage
February 6, 2023 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s longstanding request for seven more full-time criminal prosecutors in his office will finally become law after the Minnesota House of Representatives passed HF 29, authored by Rep. John Huot, on a bipartisan vote this evening. On January 28, the Minnesota Senate passed companion bill SF 33, authored by Sen. Erin Murphy, also on a bipartisan vote. The bill now goes to Governor Tim Walz, a strong supporter of this request, for his signature.
Woman plotted with neo-Nazi to attack power grid, feds say
BALTIMORE - A Maryland woman spent months conspiring with a neo-Nazi leader based in Florida to plan an attack on Baltimore's power grid, hoping to further their racist mission, law enforcement officials said Monday. The plan was thwarted when both suspects were arrested last week, adding to a growing list...
Clarence "Junior Clark" Arthur Clark, Jr.
Clarence "Junior Clark" Arthur Clark, Jr. April 13, 1966 ~ February 4, 2023 (age 56) Clarence Arthur Clark, Jr., "Junior Clark" age 56, of the White Earth Bear Clan and Pine Point, MN, started his journey to the spirit world on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from his home in Pine Point. He was born in Park Rapids, MN, on April 13, 1966, the son of Clarence Arthur Clark, Sr. and Sara Jane (Croud) Clark.
