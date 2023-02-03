LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will host TCU on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Allen Fieldhouse in the first Big 12 Conference meeting of the season between the two teams. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW, with Josh Klingler and Brenda VanLengen on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.

