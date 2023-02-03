ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

THV11

Arkansas winter weather leads to delivery delays

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One week ago, winter weather made its way through the Natural State, and it left behind ice, snow, and sleet all in different areas. This in turn caused dangerous driving conditions for many, especially truck drivers. “Occasionally those decisions aren't even up to the drivers,...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Tornado Watch in effect until 9 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -Severe weather and heavy rain are likely throughout the rest of the day Wednesday. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 PM for east central and southeastern Arkansas. Heavy rain is also likely with these storms. Two-day rainfall totals from Tuesday and Wednesday may approach five...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Storm expected to bring flooding rains, possible tornadoes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system moving across Arkansas is bringing heavy flooding rains, along with strong winds and possible tornadoes to Region 8. Following hours of steady rain, the National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for the following counties in Region 8:. Baxter. Independence. Izard. Newton. Searcy.
JONESBORO, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

How to keep your food safe during a power outage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Meteor sighting in Arkansas goes viral

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) – Conversations erupted on social media after a meteor soared across the sky in Arkansas. In areas like Benton and Paragould, residents were able to capture video of the sensation on the night of Monday, Feb. 6:. Reports of the meteor came before 7 p.m.,...
ARKANSAS STATE
WKRG News 5

Can you drive with a child in your lap in Mississippi?

MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — In many states across the U.S., it is prohibited for children to ride in a vehicle without certain safety features, but what about in Mississippi? According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, children are never allowed to ride on a person’s lap. Mississippi state law says children under 4 years old […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas is getting a new aquarium

ROGERS, Ark. — A new aquarium is opening in Northwest Arkansas. The Blue Zoo is located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall in Rogers. It has sharks, sting rays, reptiles, freshwater and saltwater fish, a tortoise and hundreds of birds. Visitors can interact with many of the animals, including...
ROGERS, AR
THV11

Next round of frozen weather could destroy trees

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's something we have seen with this winter weather and it could be worse with this next round of storms. Freezing rain could damage trees and power lines. It's already happening here in Arkansas. As more ice builds up on tree limbs, it eventually makes...
ARKANSAS STATE
KXII.com

Arkansas man injured in Atoka Co. crash

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Arkansas man was pinned, and southbound US-69 was shut down after a crash in Atoka County Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Tony McGee, 63, was southbound on US-69 when a semi overturned and he struck it. McGee was pinned for approximately 20...
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
thunderboltradio.com

Mississippi Man Arrested for Multiple Charges in Western Kentucky

A Mississippi man, wanted on outstanding warrants in Western Kentucky, has been apprehended in Ballard County. Carlisle County Sheriff’s reports said 42 year old Wayne Daugherty, of Gulf Port, was taken into custody following a tip concerning his whereabouts. Daugherty had active arrest warrants in Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Marshall...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

