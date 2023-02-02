Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Norristown Times Herald
Pottstown man testifies he was hearing ‘voices’ at time of fatal shooting
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man told a jury that he was hearing “voices” in the weeks leading up to a December 2021 evening when he fatally shot a borough man who was seated in a vehicle near his home, a man he believed had nearly struck him with a vehicle earlier in the evening.
Norristown Times Herald
Abington man sent to jail on gun, drug charges
NORRISTOWN — An Abington man was sentenced to jail after he admitted to selling marijuana and to illegally possessing a ghost gun while engaged in his drug activity. Jermaine Marquis Webb Jr., 24, of the 1500 block of Fairview Avenue in the Willow Grove section of Abington, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to 23 months in the county jail, to be followed by one year of probation. Essentially, the sentence means Webb will be under court supervision for about three years.
Norristown Times Herald
Trial begins for Pottstown man accused of fatal shooting in borough
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man acted with a specific intent to kill when he fired eight gunshots at another man seated in a vehicle, killing him in a fit of anger under the belief the victim was speeding and nearly struck him with the vehicle earlier in the evening, a prosecutor argued to a jury.
Norristown Times Herald
‘A tremendous honor’: Winder begins journey as Montgomery County commissioner
NORRISTOWN — Jamila Winder made it through her first board meeting as a Montgomery County Commissioner on Thursday, and she’s ready to hit the ground running. The 44-year-old former East Norriton Township supervisor was selected to fill a seat left vacant by former Chairwoman Val Arkoosh. Winder was sworn in February 1.
Norristown Times Herald
Montgomery County authorizes $1.5M in voter services contracts
NORRISTOWN – A series of contracts related to the Montgomery County Office of Voter Services totaling $1.5 million were authorized last week, just a few months until the start of the 2023 election cycle. The six-agreement package passed in a 2-1 vote during the Feb. 2 Montgomery County Commissioners...
Norristown Times Herald
Winder’s move to commissioners leaves vacancy on East Norriton Township board
EAST NORRITON – When Jamila Winder was appointed to the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners last week, another vacancy was created in East Norriton Township. Winder previously served as chairwoman of the township’s Board of Supervisors. Officials are looking to fill her spot on the five-member governing board.
Norristown Times Herald
Two Montgomery County photographers earn awards in outdoor photography contest
HARRISBURG — Hatfield resident Sabrina Hilpert traveled to Beltzville State Park to capture a serene winter shot of the iconic red-covered bridge, winning her the People’s Choice Award for the Forests category in the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) annual photo contest. There were nearly 600 photo...
Norristown Times Herald
Haverford residents raise concerns over Lower Merion’s plans to use Polo Fields
HAVERFORD — Lower Merion’s field problems are now moving to Haverford Township. Thursday night, about 60 residents living near the Polo Fields in the Bryn Mawr section of Haverford Township attended a meeting to raise concerns over the Lower Merion School District’s plans to use the fields for their new Black Rock Middle School in Villanova.
Norristown Times Herald
The Haverford School to host the 84th Annual PCS Arts and Literary contests for Latin and Ancient Greek students
On Saturday, February 25, students from various schools will participate in the 84th Annual Philadelphia Classical Society Latin – and Greek – Week contests. On that Saturday morning, teachers from the following schools will be delivering their students’ “traditional arts” projects to the designated display rooms at The Haverford School:
