Reading, PA

Norristown Times Herald

Abington man sent to jail on gun, drug charges

NORRISTOWN — An Abington man was sentenced to jail after he admitted to selling marijuana and to illegally possessing a ghost gun while engaged in his drug activity. Jermaine Marquis Webb Jr., 24, of the 1500 block of Fairview Avenue in the Willow Grove section of Abington, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to 23 months in the county jail, to be followed by one year of probation. Essentially, the sentence means Webb will be under court supervision for about three years.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Trial begins for Pottstown man accused of fatal shooting in borough

NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man acted with a specific intent to kill when he fired eight gunshots at another man seated in a vehicle, killing him in a fit of anger under the belief the victim was speeding and nearly struck him with the vehicle earlier in the evening, a prosecutor argued to a jury.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Montgomery County authorizes $1.5M in voter services contracts

NORRISTOWN – A series of contracts related to the Montgomery County Office of Voter Services totaling $1.5 million were authorized last week, just a few months until the start of the 2023 election cycle. The six-agreement package passed in a 2-1 vote during the Feb. 2 Montgomery County Commissioners...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Haverford residents raise concerns over Lower Merion’s plans to use Polo Fields

HAVERFORD — Lower Merion’s field problems are now moving to Haverford Township. Thursday night, about 60 residents living near the Polo Fields in the Bryn Mawr section of Haverford Township attended a meeting to raise concerns over the Lower Merion School District’s plans to use the fields for their new Black Rock Middle School in Villanova.
HAVERFORD, PA
Norristown Times Herald

The Haverford School to host the 84th Annual PCS Arts and Literary contests for Latin and Ancient Greek students

On Saturday, February 25, students from various schools will participate in the 84th Annual Philadelphia Classical Society Latin – and Greek – Week contests. On that Saturday morning, teachers from the following schools will be delivering their students’ “traditional arts” projects to the designated display rooms at The Haverford School:
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA

