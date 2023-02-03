ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucaipa, CA

Joseph Daniel McGinn

Joseph Daniel McGinn died Dec. 26, 2022. Joe, as he was known to his family and many friends, was born in Mahanoy, Pa., on Dec. 21, 1947, to William Joseph McGinn and Nora Grace Dougherty. After graduating from Mahanoy Area High School in 1965, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Navy. As a Petty Officer Third Class for the Navy, Joe served in Vietnam and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Viet-nam Campaign Medal, Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon and Vietnam Service Medal.
REDLANDS, CA
David Alain Idiart

David Alain Idiart, died Dec. 19, 2022 at the age of 33, after a long battle with cancer. David was the beloved son of Marla and Jean Idiart and devoted brother to Nicole Idiart. David lived his entire life in Yucaipa, graduating from Yucaipa High School in 2008 before attending CSUSB, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in English, followed by Brandon University, where he earned his teacher credential and master’s in education.
YUCAIPA, CA

