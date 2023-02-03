Joseph Daniel McGinn died Dec. 26, 2022. Joe, as he was known to his family and many friends, was born in Mahanoy, Pa., on Dec. 21, 1947, to William Joseph McGinn and Nora Grace Dougherty. After graduating from Mahanoy Area High School in 1965, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Navy. As a Petty Officer Third Class for the Navy, Joe served in Vietnam and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Viet-nam Campaign Medal, Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon and Vietnam Service Medal.

