Read full article on original website
Related
Truck driver awarded $500,000 for unlawful detainment at Apple Valley WinCo
APPLE VALLEY – The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors awarded a truck driver $500,000, Tuesday, for unlawful detainment at a WinCo grocery store in Apple Valley. On February 6, 2019, a commercial truck driver was delivering a load of goods to WinCo Foods in Apple Valley.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Molesting MoVal Girl Several Times
A 55-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a Moreno Valley girl and possibly perpetrating similar assaults elsewhere was charged Wednesday with two counts of lewd acts on a minor under 14 years old. David Anthony Padilla was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Friday following a...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Probationer Charged with Choking Assault on Girlfriend in Wildomar
MURRIETA (CNS) – A probationer accused of choking his girlfriend and threatening her with a gun during an attack at her Wildomar home was charged Tuesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Juan Carlos Perez, 30, of Wildomar, was arrested Friday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation in...
foxla.com
Multiple SoCal schools plagued by hoax active shooter calls
DUARTE, Calif. - Several schools across Southern California on Tuesday reported possible active shooter calls that prompted lockdowns, but authorities said all reported threats so far are unfounded and deemed hoaxes. In Duarte, Duarte High School and California School of the Arts were placed on lockdown following reports of an...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Felon Charged with Capital Murder for Allegedly Gunning Down Deputy
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A man who allegedly killed a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy in an ambush outside a Lakeland Village home, chasing the lawman in a pickup until he shot him dead, is charged with capital murder and other offenses. Jesse Ceazar Navarro, 42, is accused of fatally...
Claims of active shooter at Inland Empire schools are hoaxes, police say
Claims of an active shooter at several Inland Empire high schools made Tuesday morning are false, police officials said. Rancho Cucamonga Police Department officers responded to reports of an active shooter at Alta Loma middle and high schools around 8:45 a.m., but upon arrival, no evidence of a shooting was found. Similar calls made to […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Lying on Freeway Entrance Ramp in Murrieta Fatally Struck
MURRIETA (CNS) – A man who laid down across an on-ramp to Interstate 215 in Murrieta was run over and killed Tuesday. The fatality occurred at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Keith Road entrance to southbound I-215, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said...
YAHOO!
Operation Consequences target Adelanto, Victorville, Palm Springs
The latest week of Operation Consequences by sheriff’s officials included search warrants, a dozen felony arrests, and seizing of firearms and illegal drugs. The targeted crime suppression operations by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials, for one week ending Feb. 2, took place at various locations, including Riverside County.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man, 44, Shot, Died After Pursuit on Interstate 10
Authorities Tuesday identified a 44-year-old man who was shot dead Sunday morning after he led deputies on a pursuit from Yucca Valley to north of Palm Springs. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Antonio Garza of Joshua Tree. Deputies from the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station responded...
nbcpalmsprings.com
UPDATED: Charges Expected Against Felon Suspected of Stashing Fentanyl, Meth, Heroin
BANNING (CNS) – A convicted felon accused of storing thousands of fentanyl pills, as well as large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin, for sale out of his Cherry Valley home and other properties was charged Tuesday with multiple counts of possession of controlled substances for sale. Julio Cesar Castillo,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Authorities Identify Man Fatally Shot after Leading Deputies on Pursuit
PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Authorities Tuesday identified a 44-year-old man who was shot dead Sunday morning after he led deputies on a pursuit from Yucca Valley to north of Palm Springs. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Antonio Garza of Joshua Tree. Deputies from the...
Fontana Herald News
Authorities arrest 12 suspects this past week as part of 'Operation Consequences'
Authorities arrested 12 suspects for various crimes as part of “Operation Consequences” during the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. During the one-week period, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 14...
Felon charged with selling fentanyl, meth, heroin in Chery Valley
A convicted felon accused of storing thousands of fentanyl pills, as well as large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin, for sale out of his Cherry Valley home and other properties was charged Tuesday.
z1077fm.com
Arson Suspect Killed in Deputy Involved Shooting on 10 Freeway Identified
Updated at 6:45 p.m., February 7: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the suspect as Antonio Garza, and has corrected their press release. The suspected arsonist who led law enforcement officers on a pursuit that ended with a use of lethal force on the...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Person Killed on Freeway Near Indio
INDIO (CNS) – All lanes of eastbound Interstate 10 in the vicinity of state Route 86 near Indio were closed early Wednesday to investigate a fatal accident. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday to the freeway west of state Route 86 where a person struck and killed by a vehicle was found, a CHP spokeswoman told City News Service.
Murder charge filed against suspect in killing of Riverside County Deputy Darnell Calhoun
A man accused of killing Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun is now facing a first-degree murder charge that makes him potentially eligible for the death penalty.
foxla.com
Inland Empire junior high school students sickened after ingesting marijuana gummies
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department launched an investigation and detectives are working to determine the junior high school student who was responsible for bringing gummy bears that contained cannabis to campus in Rancho Cucamonga. Sheriff's officials said on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 2,...
z1077fm.com
Suspected DUI causes Yucca Valley traffic collision, multiple injuries
A suspected DUI driver making an illegal turn in Yucca Valley caused a serious collision, injuring himself and two others. On Sunday (February 5) at around 3:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Palomar Ave and Yucca Trail, where they found a silver Honda CRV, driven by Isaac Jimenez, a 41 year-old resident of El Centro, and a silver Kia Rio, damaged and disabled.
foxla.com
Moreno Valley man having mental health crisis shot and killed by deputies, family says
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed by Riverside County Sheriff's deputies in Moreno Valley Monday, family members said. The shooting occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday, in the 25400 block of Filaree Avenue off Kitching Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
Pedestrian killed on freeway in Indio
Police were investigating a pedestrian death following a freeway collision late Tuesday night in Indio. The California Highway Patrol said a person was struck and killed in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at the State Highway 86 interchange at 10:57 p.m. The CHP has not yet released the name of the person killed but says The post Pedestrian killed on freeway in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0