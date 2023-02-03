ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Related
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Molesting MoVal Girl Several Times

A 55-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a Moreno Valley girl and possibly perpetrating similar assaults elsewhere was charged Wednesday with two counts of lewd acts on a minor under 14 years old. David Anthony Padilla was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Friday following a...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Probationer Charged with Choking Assault on Girlfriend in Wildomar

MURRIETA (CNS) – A probationer accused of choking his girlfriend and threatening her with a gun during an attack at her Wildomar home was charged Tuesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Juan Carlos Perez, 30, of Wildomar, was arrested Friday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation in...
WILDOMAR, CA
foxla.com

Multiple SoCal schools plagued by hoax active shooter calls

DUARTE, Calif. - Several schools across Southern California on Tuesday reported possible active shooter calls that prompted lockdowns, but authorities said all reported threats so far are unfounded and deemed hoaxes. In Duarte, Duarte High School and California School of the Arts were placed on lockdown following reports of an...
DUARTE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Lying on Freeway Entrance Ramp in Murrieta Fatally Struck

MURRIETA (CNS) – A man who laid down across an on-ramp to Interstate 215 in Murrieta was run over and killed Tuesday. The fatality occurred at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Keith Road entrance to southbound I-215, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said...
MURRIETA, CA
YAHOO!

Operation Consequences target Adelanto, Victorville, Palm Springs

The latest week of Operation Consequences by sheriff’s officials included search warrants, a dozen felony arrests, and seizing of firearms and illegal drugs. The targeted crime suppression operations by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials, for one week ending Feb. 2, took place at various locations, including Riverside County.
VICTORVILLE, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Man, 44, Shot, Died After Pursuit on Interstate 10

Authorities Tuesday identified a 44-year-old man who was shot dead Sunday morning after he led deputies on a pursuit from Yucca Valley to north of Palm Springs. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Antonio Garza of Joshua Tree. Deputies from the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station responded...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Person Killed on Freeway Near Indio

INDIO (CNS) – All lanes of eastbound Interstate 10 in the vicinity of state Route 86 near Indio were closed early Wednesday to investigate a fatal accident. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday to the freeway west of state Route 86 where a person struck and killed by a vehicle was found, a CHP spokeswoman told City News Service.
INDIO, CA
z1077fm.com

Suspected DUI causes Yucca Valley traffic collision, multiple injuries

A suspected DUI driver making an illegal turn in Yucca Valley caused a serious collision, injuring himself and two others. On Sunday (February 5) at around 3:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Palomar Ave and Yucca Trail, where they found a silver Honda CRV, driven by Isaac Jimenez, a 41 year-old resident of El Centro, and a silver Kia Rio, damaged and disabled.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pedestrian killed on freeway in Indio

Police were investigating a pedestrian death following a freeway collision late Tuesday night in Indio. The California Highway Patrol said a person was struck and killed in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at the State Highway 86 interchange at 10:57 p.m.  The CHP has not yet released the name of the person killed but says The post Pedestrian killed on freeway in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA

