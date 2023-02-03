Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1994, a Woman Entered a Hospital Due to Trouble Breathing. Before Treatment Was Finished, All the Doctors CollapsedIngram AtkinsonRiverside, CA
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRiverside, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraftRoger MarshCalifornia State
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyRiverside, CA
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Lying on Freeway Entrance Ramp in Murrieta Fatally Struck
MURRIETA (CNS) – A man who laid down across an on-ramp to Interstate 215 in Murrieta was run over and killed Tuesday. The fatality occurred at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Keith Road entrance to southbound I-215, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed on Freeway Near Indio
All lanes of eastbound Interstate 10 in the vicinity of state Route 86 near Indio were closed early Wednesday to investigate a fatal accident. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday to the freeway west of state Route 86 where a person struck and killed by a vehicle was found, a CHP spokeswoman told City News Service.
Pedestrian killed on freeway in Indio
Police were investigating a pedestrian death following a freeway collision late Tuesday night in Indio. The California Highway Patrol said a person was struck and killed in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at the State Highway 86 interchange at 10:57 p.m. The CHP has not yet released the name of the person killed but says The post Pedestrian killed on freeway in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Car plunges from OC hospital parking structure
ORANGE, Calif. - A driver was hospitalized Wednesday after their car went off a parking structure at an Orange County hospital. According to the Orange Police Department, the driver somehow drove the vehicle off the parking garage at Children's Health of Orange County and landed on the hospital's nearby rooftop patio.
newsantaana.com
A Santa Ana traffic collision sent six people to local hospitals
OCFA firefighters responded to a two-car traffic collision in Santa Ana this afternoon that resulted in five adults and one child being sent to hospitals. The OCFA Emergency Command Center received the call about a car accident located at S. Bristol St and W Edinger Ave at 12:31 this afternoon.
KTLA.com
75-year-old woman fights for life after head-on collision with wrong-way driver in Westminster
A 75-year-old woman is fighting for her life at UCI Medical Center after a deadly wrong-way, head-on collision Monday in Westminster. Officers with the Westminster Police Department responded to the 14500 block of Beach Boulevard just before 1 p.m. and found four vehicles involved in the collision. The wrong-way driver,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Authorities Identify Man Fatally Shot after Leading Deputies on Pursuit
PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Authorities Tuesday identified a 44-year-old man who was shot dead Sunday morning after he led deputies on a pursuit from Yucca Valley to north of Palm Springs. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as Antonio Garza of Joshua Tree. Deputies from the...
nbcpalmsprings.com
CHP: Motorcyclist Killed On Highway 74 Lost Control On Curve, Hit Hillside
LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash on the Ortega (74) Highway just west of Lake Elsinore lost control of his bike at a bend in the road, plowing into a hillside, authorities said Monday. The fatality occurred about 12:15 p.m. Saturday on the eastbound...
Man Who Dropped Off Human Jaw Bone at Calif. Police Station and Walked Away Has Been Found: Cops
San Bernardino police said the individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered their station Thursday with the what appeared to be human and animal remains in hand A man who brought human and animal bones to a California police station, dropped them off and then walked away has been found, according to authorities. The individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered the San Bernardino police station with the remains in hand on Thursday, according to a bulletin from the department. After approaching the public counter, the man...
z1077fm.com
Arson Suspect Killed in Deputy Involved Shooting on 10 Freeway Identified
Updated at 6:45 p.m., February 7: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the suspect as Antonio Garza, and has corrected their press release. The suspected arsonist who led law enforcement officers on a pursuit that ended with a use of lethal force on the...
NBC San Diego
Family Mourns ‘Cool Uncle' Killed in Hit-and-Run While Skating in Fallbrook
A heartbroken Fallbrook family is searching for answers and justice after their baby brother was killed by a hit-and-run driver while skateboarding around the corner from his own home. Two of Nathan Garcia's passions in life were being the "cool uncle" to his 1-year-old niece and skateboarding, according to his...
Driver killed in I-10 rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs identified
Cal Fire reported a person died in a rollover crash on the I-10 freeway east of Indian Canyon Drive. The Riverside County Coroner's Office identified the driver Monday morning as Anthony Juarez, 31, of Cathedral City. Officials said the crash was reported at 10:48 p.m. Sunday. Juarez was the only occupant of the vehicle. California The post Driver killed in I-10 rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs identified appeared first on KESQ.
Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly gunning down RSO Deputy Calhoun
A man who allegedly killed a Riverside County sheriff's deputy in an ambush outside a Lakeland Village home, chasing the lawman in a pickup until he shot him dead, is charged with capital murder and other offenses. Jesse Ceazar Navarro, 42, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Deputy Darnell Calhoun on the afternoon of The post Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly gunning down RSO Deputy Calhoun appeared first on KESQ.
Two women convicted of killing casino visitor during robbery
Two women who robbed and fatally assaulted a senior at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula were convicted today of first-degree murder and other offenses.
foxla.com
Multiple SoCal schools plagued by hoax active shooter calls
DUARTE, Calif. - Several schools across Southern California on Tuesday reported possible active shooter calls that prompted lockdowns, but authorities said all reported threats so far are unfounded and deemed hoaxes. In Duarte, Duarte High School and California School of the Arts were placed on lockdown following reports of an...
Man shot and killed by Riverside County deputies in Moreno Valley, family says
Riverside County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a 33-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia after they say he came toward them with a spike-tipped baseball bat.
Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater
Update 2/7/23 The man killed has been identified as Antonio Guzman, 44, of Yucca Valley Original Report 2/6/23 The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released details on a deadly deputy-involved shooting Sunday on the Interstate 10 freeway near Whitewater. On Monday, authorities said the incident started with reports of a box trailer on fire at The post Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Inmate Found Dead in Downtown Riverside Jail
A 26-year-old inmate died at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, but there were no indications of foul play, authorities said Monday. The detainee, whose identity was not immediately released, was found comatose in a cell within Housing Unit 4-B of the downtown jail shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
San Diego County Sheriff: Jail inmate, 33, dies following medical emergency
An inmate who was stricken by an unidentified medical emergency last week while in county jail in Vista died Monday, authorities reported.
iheart.com
A Road Rage Incident In Riverside Ends With Shots Being Fired?!
A driver has been critically wounded after a road rage incident in Riverside! There was a woman and two children also in the car, but they were not injured! Watch the video above for more details on this horrifying scene!
Comments / 0