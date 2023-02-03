ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucaipa, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Lying on Freeway Entrance Ramp in Murrieta Fatally Struck

MURRIETA (CNS) – A man who laid down across an on-ramp to Interstate 215 in Murrieta was run over and killed Tuesday. The fatality occurred at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Clinton Keith Road entrance to southbound I-215, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said...
MURRIETA, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Killed on Freeway Near Indio

All lanes of eastbound Interstate 10 in the vicinity of state Route 86 near Indio were closed early Wednesday to investigate a fatal accident. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 11:07 p.m. Tuesday to the freeway west of state Route 86 where a person struck and killed by a vehicle was found, a CHP spokeswoman told City News Service.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pedestrian killed on freeway in Indio

Police were investigating a pedestrian death following a freeway collision late Tuesday night in Indio. The California Highway Patrol said a person was struck and killed in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at the State Highway 86 interchange at 10:57 p.m.  The CHP has not yet released the name of the person killed but says The post Pedestrian killed on freeway in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
foxla.com

Car plunges from OC hospital parking structure

ORANGE, Calif. - A driver was hospitalized Wednesday after their car went off a parking structure at an Orange County hospital. According to the Orange Police Department, the driver somehow drove the vehicle off the parking garage at Children's Health of Orange County and landed on the hospital's nearby rooftop patio.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

A Santa Ana traffic collision sent six people to local hospitals

OCFA firefighters responded to a two-car traffic collision in Santa Ana this afternoon that resulted in five adults and one child being sent to hospitals. The OCFA Emergency Command Center received the call about a car accident located at S. Bristol St and W Edinger Ave at 12:31 this afternoon.
SANTA ANA, CA
People

Man Who Dropped Off Human Jaw Bone at Calif. Police Station and Walked Away Has Been Found: Cops

San Bernardino police said the individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered their station Thursday with the what appeared to be human and animal remains in hand A man who brought human and animal bones to a California police station, dropped them off and then walked away has been found, according to authorities. The individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered the San Bernardino police station with the remains in hand on Thursday, according to a bulletin from the department. After approaching the public counter, the man...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver killed in I-10 rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs identified

Cal Fire reported a person died in a rollover crash on the I-10 freeway east of Indian Canyon Drive. The Riverside County Coroner's Office identified the driver Monday morning as Anthony Juarez, 31, of Cathedral City. Officials said the crash was reported at 10:48 p.m. Sunday. Juarez was the only occupant of the vehicle. California The post Driver killed in I-10 rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs identified appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly gunning down RSO Deputy Calhoun

A man who allegedly killed a Riverside County sheriff's deputy in an ambush outside a Lakeland Village home, chasing the lawman in a pickup until he shot him dead, is charged with capital murder and other offenses.    Jesse Ceazar Navarro, 42, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Deputy Darnell Calhoun on the afternoon of The post Felon charged with capital murder for allegedly gunning down RSO Deputy Calhoun appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Multiple SoCal schools plagued by hoax active shooter calls

DUARTE, Calif. - Several schools across Southern California on Tuesday reported possible active shooter calls that prompted lockdowns, but authorities said all reported threats so far are unfounded and deemed hoaxes. In Duarte, Duarte High School and California School of the Arts were placed on lockdown following reports of an...
DUARTE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater

Update 2/7/23 The man killed has been identified as Antonio Guzman, 44, of Yucca Valley Original Report 2/6/23 The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released details on a deadly deputy-involved shooting Sunday on the Interstate 10 freeway near Whitewater. On Monday, authorities said the incident started with reports of a box trailer on fire at The post Authorities release new details in deadly deputy-involved shooting on I-10 near Whitewater appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Inmate Found Dead in Downtown Riverside Jail

A 26-year-old inmate died at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, but there were no indications of foul play, authorities said Monday. The detainee, whose identity was not immediately released, was found comatose in a cell within Housing Unit 4-B of the downtown jail shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy