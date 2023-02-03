ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucaipa, CA

Joseph Daniel McGinn

Joseph Daniel McGinn died Dec. 26, 2022. Joe, as he was known to his family and many friends, was born in Mahanoy, Pa., on Dec. 21, 1947, to William Joseph McGinn and Nora Grace Dougherty. After graduating from Mahanoy Area High School in 1965, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Navy. As a Petty Officer Third Class for the Navy, Joe served in Vietnam and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Viet-nam Campaign Medal, Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon and Vietnam Service Medal.
REDLANDS, CA
Lois Joan Wright

Lois Joan Wright, 87, died on Jan. 21, 2023, in Yucaipa. Lois was born on Nov. 18, 1935, in Arkansas. She married her husband Paul Wright in 1951 in Quartzsite, Ariz. Lois was the owner of Joan Wright Mobile Home sales from 1981-1998. She was active in the Red Hats, Yucaipa Valley Historical Society and Yucaipa Gem and Mineral Society.
YUCAIPA, CA
Beth Elaine Robertson Yount

Beth Elaine Robertson Yount, died Jan. 23, 2023. She was born in Sturgeon Bay, Wisc., on Aug. 13, 1928, the only child of Chester and Joyce Wood Robertson. Beth graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School on June 4, 1946, in a class of 98 students. She married her beloved, John on Aug. 21, 1948, then completed a bachelor of science degree with a major in home economics education at Stout Institute in Menomonie, Wisc., on June 2, 1950. After having a family she continued her education and earned a master of science degree, in guidance, from Stout State University on her birthday, Aug.13, 1965.
HIGHLAND, CA

