Beth Elaine Robertson Yount, died Jan. 23, 2023. She was born in Sturgeon Bay, Wisc., on Aug. 13, 1928, the only child of Chester and Joyce Wood Robertson. Beth graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School on June 4, 1946, in a class of 98 students. She married her beloved, John on Aug. 21, 1948, then completed a bachelor of science degree with a major in home economics education at Stout Institute in Menomonie, Wisc., on June 2, 1950. After having a family she continued her education and earned a master of science degree, in guidance, from Stout State University on her birthday, Aug.13, 1965.

