Effective: 2023-02-08 18:09:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. If you are in low lying areas below the Remmel Dam you should move to higher ground immediately. Target Area: Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for A Dam Floodgate Release in Eastern Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 915 PM CST. * At 609 PM CST, dam operators reported the floodgates on the Remmel Dam had been opened resulting in flash flooding downstream on the Ouachita River. HAZARD...Flash flooding from a dam floodgate release. SOURCE...Dam operator. IMPACT...Flooding of areas along the river immediately downstream of the dam. * The nearest downstream town is Jones Mill, Friendship, Midway, and Oak Grove. This is a routine high water event which will result in lowland flooding along the Ouachita River in Hot Spring County. Initial impacts from Remmel Dam releases will reach the bridge on Interstate 30 near Malvern within 1 to 2 hours, with maximum impacts occurring within the next 2 to 3 hours. Initial impacts will reach Donaldson within the next 3 to 6 hours, with the maximum impacts occurring within the next 6 to 8 hours. Impacts will reach Friendship in about 10 to 12 hours. Livestock and property should be moved out of the floodplain. Flooded roadways should be avoided. This includes the following streams and drainages Blakely Creek, Prairie Bayou, Ouachita River, Tenmile Creek, DeLisle Creek, Chatman Creek, Cove Creek, Tupelo Creek and Stone Quarry Creek. At 439 PM, the current flow rate from the dam was 34,480 cfs cubic feet per second. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

HOT SPRING COUNTY, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO