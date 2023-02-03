Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Hot Spring by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 18:09:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. If you are in low lying areas below the Remmel Dam you should move to higher ground immediately. Target Area: Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for A Dam Floodgate Release in Eastern Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 915 PM CST. * At 609 PM CST, dam operators reported the floodgates on the Remmel Dam had been opened resulting in flash flooding downstream on the Ouachita River. HAZARD...Flash flooding from a dam floodgate release. SOURCE...Dam operator. IMPACT...Flooding of areas along the river immediately downstream of the dam. * The nearest downstream town is Jones Mill, Friendship, Midway, and Oak Grove. This is a routine high water event which will result in lowland flooding along the Ouachita River in Hot Spring County. Initial impacts from Remmel Dam releases will reach the bridge on Interstate 30 near Malvern within 1 to 2 hours, with maximum impacts occurring within the next 2 to 3 hours. Initial impacts will reach Donaldson within the next 3 to 6 hours, with the maximum impacts occurring within the next 6 to 8 hours. Impacts will reach Friendship in about 10 to 12 hours. Livestock and property should be moved out of the floodplain. Flooded roadways should be avoided. This includes the following streams and drainages Blakely Creek, Prairie Bayou, Ouachita River, Tenmile Creek, DeLisle Creek, Chatman Creek, Cove Creek, Tupelo Creek and Stone Quarry Creek. At 439 PM, the current flow rate from the dam was 34,480 cfs cubic feet per second. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bradley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 18:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CST for southeastern and southwestern Arkansas. Target Area: Bradley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Bradley County through 630 PM CST At 554 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Moro Bay State Park, or 16 miles north of Huttig, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Warren... Hermitage Ingalls... Hilo Moro Bay State Park... Lanark Moro Bay... Banks Carmel... Farmville Gravelridge... Mt Olive in Bradley County Marsden... Jersey Sumpter MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 17:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Union TORNADO WATCH 31 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS UNION IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 PARISHES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA CALDWELL GRANT JACKSON LA SALLE LINCOLN OUACHITA UNION WINN IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA BIENVILLE CLAIBORNE NATCHITOCHES RED RIVER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, BERNICE, CLARKS, COLFAX, COLUMBIA, COUSHATTA, DRY PRONG, EL DORADO, FARMERVILLE, GIBSLAND, GRAYSON, HAYNESVILLE, HOMER, JENA, JONESBORO, MARTIN, MIDWAY, MONROE, MONTGOMERY, NATCHITOCHES, OLLA, RINGGOLD, RUSTON, AND WINNFIELD.
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 16:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashley; Chicot TORNADO WATCH 31 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS ASHLEY CHICOT IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 PARISHES IN NORTHEAST LOUISIANA CATAHOULA CONCORDIA EAST CARROLL FRANKLIN MADISON MOREHOUSE RICHLAND TENSAS WEST CARROLL IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST MISSISSIPPI BOLIVAR SUNFLOWER WASHINGTON IN WEST CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI ISSAQUENA SHARKEY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANGUILLA, BASTROP, CLEVELAND, CROSSETT, DELHI, DERMOTT, EPPS, EUDORA, FERRIDAY, GREENVILLE, HAMBURG, HARRISONBURG, INDIANOLA, JONESVILLE, LAKE PROVIDENCE, LAKE VILLAGE, MAYERSVILLE, NEWELLTON, NORTH CROSSETT, OAK GROVE, RAYVILLE, ROLLING FORK, RULEVILLE, ST. JOSEPH, TALLULAH, VIDALIA, WATERPROOF, WEST CROSSETT, WEST FERRIDAY, AND WINNSBORO.
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Bienville, Caldwell, Claiborne, Grant, Jackson, La Salle by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 17:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bienville; Caldwell; Claiborne; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Union; Winn TORNADO WATCH 31 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS UNION IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 PARISHES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA CALDWELL GRANT JACKSON LA SALLE LINCOLN OUACHITA UNION WINN IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA BIENVILLE CLAIBORNE NATCHITOCHES RED RIVER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, BERNICE, CLARKS, COLFAX, COLUMBIA, COUSHATTA, DRY PRONG, EL DORADO, FARMERVILLE, GIBSLAND, GRAYSON, HAYNESVILLE, HOMER, JENA, JONESBORO, MARTIN, MIDWAY, MONROE, MONTGOMERY, NATCHITOCHES, OLLA, RINGGOLD, RUSTON, AND WINNFIELD.
Comments / 0