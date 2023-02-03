Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Independence, Stone by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 14:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 17:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Independence; Stone FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Arkansas, north central Arkansas and western Arkansas, including the following counties, in central Arkansas, Faulkner, Pope and White. In north central Arkansas, Cleburne, Independence, Stone and Van Buren. In western Arkansas, Johnson. * WHEN...Until 530 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 441 PM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cabot, Searcy, Batesville, Heber Springs, Mountain View, Clinton, Fairfield Bay, Beebe, Vilonia, Bald Knob, Judsonia, Kensett, Newark, Greers Ferry, Quitman, Higginson, Pangburn, Rose Bud, Cushman and Damascus.
Flood Warning issued for Faulkner, Johnson, Pope, Van Buren, White by NWS
Flood Warning issued for Cleburne by NWS
Special Weather Statement issued for Lonoke, Prairie, White by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 17:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CST for central and eastern Arkansas. Target Area: Lonoke; Prairie; White A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Prairie, northeastern Lonoke and southeastern White Counties through 515 PM CST At 441 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Thurman, or 12 miles northeast of Lonoke, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Des Arc... Thurman Pryor... Griffithville Sand Hill... Jasmine Hayley... Butlerville Hickory Plains... Woodlawn MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
