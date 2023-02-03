Read full article on original website
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lawrence, Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 17:01:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central and south central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lawrence; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lincoln County in south central Mississippi Northwestern Lawrence County in south central Mississippi * Until 600 PM CST. * At 500 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Summit, or 7 miles north of Mccomb, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brookhaven, Enterprise, Sontag, Bogue Chitto and East Lincoln. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 18:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central and south central Mississippi. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Simpson and central Copiah Counties through 615 PM CST At 523 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Martinsville, or near Hazlehurst, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Crystal Springs, Hazlehurst, Wesson, Gallman, Hopewell, Martinsville, Harrisville, Glancy and Beauregard. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Tornado Warning issued for Pike by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 17:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 18:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Pike A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN TANGIPAHOA PARISH IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHERN PIKE COUNTIES At 558 PM CST, a confirmed tornado was located over Kentwood, or 10 miles northeast of Greensburg, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Osyka around 615 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Tangipahoa. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 58 and 66. Interstate 55 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 8. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Severe Weather Statement issued for Lawrence, Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 17:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central and south central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lawrence; Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CST FOR EASTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHWESTERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES At 534 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sontag, or 10 miles northeast of Brookhaven, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include East Lincoln and Sontag. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amite, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 17:20:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 17:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Target Area: Amite; Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CST FOR NORTHEASTERN ST. HELENA AND NORTHWESTERN TANGIPAHOA PARISHES SOUTHERN PIKE AND SOUTHEASTERN AMITE COUNTIES At 520 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Greensburg, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Magnolia, Kentwood, Osyka, Tangipahoa and Mccomb Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 56 and 66. Interstate 55 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 14. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Pike, Walthall by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Damaging winds and cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Pike; Walthall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Tangipahoa and northwestern Washington Parishes, Walthall and southeastern Pike Counties through 700 PM CST At 613 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wilmer, or 10 miles west of Franklinton, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tylertown, Salem and Mount Herman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Amite, Pike by NWS
Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Amite, Attala, Carroll, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 16:50:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Amite; Attala; Carroll; Claiborne; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Humphreys; Jasper; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Lamar; Lawrence; Leake; Leflore; Lincoln; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Neshoba; Newton; Pearl River; Pike; Rankin; Scott; Simpson; Smith; Walthall; Warren; Wilkinson; Yazoo TORNADO WATCH 32 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS AMITE ATTALA CARROLL CLAIBORNE COPIAH COVINGTON FORREST FRANKLIN GRENADA HINDS HOLMES HUMPHREYS JASPER JEFFERSON JEFFERSON DAVIS JONES LAMAR LAWRENCE LEAKE LEFLORE LINCOLN MADISON MARION MONTGOMERY NESHOBA NEWTON PEARL RIVER PIKE RANKIN SCOTT SIMPSON SMITH WALTHALL WARREN WILKINSON YAZOO
