Effective: 2023-02-08 14:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Faulkner; Johnson; Pope; Van Buren; White FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Arkansas, north central Arkansas and western Arkansas, including the following counties, in central Arkansas, Faulkner, Pope and White. In north central Arkansas, Cleburne, Independence, Stone and Van Buren. In western Arkansas, Johnson. * WHEN...Until 530 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 441 PM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cabot, Searcy, Batesville, Heber Springs, Mountain View, Clinton, Fairfield Bay, Beebe, Vilonia, Bald Knob, Judsonia, Kensett, Newark, Greers Ferry, Quitman, Higginson, Pangburn, Rose Bud, Cushman and Damascus.

