Fisk University's Inspiring Women's Gymnastics Team Will Be The Focus Of A New Docuseries

Fisk University’s groundbreaking women’s gymnastics team is gearing up to share its journey on the big screen.

The 15-player team leaped their way into a major triumph as the first gymnastics team from a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to compete at the NCAA level earlier this year.

But get this, the awe-inspiring team is only less than a year old.

The newly formed team finished fourth at the Super 16 gymnastics invitational, the largest women’s collegiate invitational with more than 300 gymnasts from universities nationwide, in Las Vegas last month.

The Nashville-based school stood its ground against more well-established programs, including the University of Washington, the University of North Carolina and Southern Utah University.

Speaking to ESPN about the significance of their historic win, Morgan Price, Fisk’s top recruit, told the sports outlet at the time, “It feels really cool.”

She added about joining the university’s gymnastics program: “We have a lot of eyes on us because we are the first and because we are making history, so it’s just so exciting to be a part of the first team ever.”

Tentatively titled “Flipped,” the series will “follow college gymnastics’ only all BIPOC team as they navigate the pressures of their first season while challenging the stereotypes and norms in women’s athletics,” according to a press release from the university.

“With no university gym of their own, Coach Corrinne Tarver and her gymnastics team at Fisk University, consisting primarily of first-year college students, aim to take on the best in NCAA gymnastics without mitigating or changing who they are as women of color,” the synopsis continues.

Filmmaker Deborah Riley Draper (“Olympic Pride,” “American Prejudice”) will direct the series, and Robin Lyon, CEO of Baller Alert Films, will develop it.

The sports film will be produced by Gail Lyon (“Pistol”) and Paul Lee (“Mare of Easttown”) and Hope Hartman (“The Summer I Turned Pretty”) from wiip media company alongside Fisk University.

Gushing about the forthcoming project, Tarver said in a statement, “I am so honored to see this story brought to light in a documentary series. Following this team as it makes history and sharing the courage and fearless nature these student-athletes bring to the mat every day is inspiring to all.”