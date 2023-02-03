Effective: 2023-02-08 17:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 18:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Pike A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN TANGIPAHOA PARISH IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHERN PIKE COUNTIES At 558 PM CST, a confirmed tornado was located over Kentwood, or 10 miles northeast of Greensburg, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Osyka around 615 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Tangipahoa. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 58 and 66. Interstate 55 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 8. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

PIKE COUNTY, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO