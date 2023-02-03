ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA City, County receive $60 million to address homeless crisis

By KCAL-News Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWUna_0kaokwfl00

Federal government grants $60 million to LA City, County to fight the homeless crisis 02:42

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is celebrating after receiving $60 million from the federal government to fund her efforts to end the homeless crisis in not only the city but the entire county.

"It is very, very nice to begin my day with a $60 million check," said Bass.

The incoming head of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Va Lecia Adams Kellum said the federal grant will be used in a variety of ways in to help the unhoused.

"The $60 million will go to outreach," she said. "Funding of motels and immediate shelter. That's part of the model and it will fund that as well and permanent housing."

In the past month, Bass has amassed about $110 million to fight the homeless crisis: $60 million from the federal government and $50 million from the L.A. City Council. The mayor acknowledged that a lot of money has been thrown at this crisis in the past with little results, but she says her administration is on a different path.

"First of all, what I think is different is the alliance and how we are all functioning together and we understand we have to be in lockstep," she said. "The city builds, the county provides services, walking together is really critical."

Bass declared a state of emergency on the homeless crisis and the county followed suit. The mayor has had some early success clearing encampments in Venice and Hollywood, where hundreds of people have been placed in housing. This week, outreach teams with Homeless Outreach Program Integrated Care System worked to clear another encampment at the intersection of 87th Street and Western Avenue.

Director Veronica Lewis and her team helped the people living in tents on the corner find housing.

"My team, they did something that's a little bit different from the rest of the Inside Safe," she said. "Not only did we move them inside, my wrap-around housing team is going to pay to move them into permanent housing and enroll them into all the programs."

Even with tens of millions of dollars in funding, many major hurdles remain in the path of solving the homeless crisis. Among the biggest challenges are mental health and drug use. Bass has called on the federal government to play a bigger role.

"We do not have the infrastructure for drug treatment that we need to have," she said. "And drug treatment cannot be collapsed into mental health. We have to have those services to succeed long-term."

Bass and service providers emphasize how complicated it is to keep people housed once they're off the streets. Mental health services and job training were listed as the top priorities to give people the skills and tools to earn an income to keep them from losing their homes again.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Town hall held over controversial car battering recycling factory in City of Industry

A town hall meeting was held Wednesday over a controversial car battery recycling factory in the City of Industry that has been fined by the state of California for years of violating state environmental laws. The California Department of Toxic Substance Control put on the town hall in Hacienda Heights about Quemetco. The factory melts down and recycles 10 million car batteries a year. Last month, the department reached a settlement of $2.3 million with Quemetco for 29 serious violations that threatened the health and safety of workers and nearby residents.But residents nearby expressed frustration that the settlement was not enough, adding the department did not do more to prevent the community from being poisoned with lead and arsenic. A large group of impacted community members spoke at the town hall to ask the department to deny an impending permit application by Quemetco. "We believe Quemetco should be shut down," said one meeting attendee. Quemetco released a statement that said, in part: The company is proud to be the cleanest lead recycling facility in the world, and it continually meets or exceeds all applicable environmental standards and requirements.
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA
CBS LA

Los Angeles County Supervisors approve proposed gun ordinances

Los Angeles County leaders are taking aim at gun laws after recent mass shootings in California, including in Monterey Park. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a series of ordinances aimed at restricting gun sales and possession in unincorporated areas Tuesday morning. The measures include a ban on the sale of weapons and ammunition of .50-caliber or more, and a prohibition of most weapons on county property such as beaches and parks.Officials want to tighten restrictions on ownership and sales, discussing methods to prevent mass shootings from mental health assessment to policing and sentencing to gun safety.Tuesday...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LA Council looks into bus driver shortage

Citing a shortage of bus drivers in Los Angeles, the City Council requested more information to determine the impacts on transit services.While ridership on downtown routes has recovered to 75% of pre-pandemic levels, the mid-city route is missing about a quarter of drivers necessary to run at full service. It's part of a nationwide trend, where most transit agencies across the country reported a workforce shortage, according to a motion filed by Council President Paul Krekorian last month.LADOT contracts out the operation of the city's transit services -- DASH, Commuter Express, Cityride and LAnow -- through five separate contracts.  There...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Carson tow-yard shooting: Mustang found in South L.A.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were investigating a shooting at the scene of a tow-yard carjacking in Carson Wednesday morning.L.A. County sheriff's investigators confirm a Ford Mustang driven from a Carson tow yard early Wednesday morning is the same vehicle in which two men were later found shot in South L.A.  Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shooting at a tow yard on the 2100 block of E. Del Amo Blvd. in Carson at about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday. A tow-truck driver reportedly shot at a Mustang several times at the tow yard located near Victoria Street and Wilmington Avenue on...
CARSON, CA
CBS LA

Restaurants concerned about potential regulations on outdoor dining

The city of Los Angeles' pandemic-inspired al fresco dining program — which saved many restaurants from closing — is going away. Councilmembers hope that a proposed city ordinance will take its place, however, some restaurants are concerned about the costly new regulations. The city had let restaurants like Six Chow House circumvent the rules but now it wants to require these restaurants to reapply and go through the right channels to keep these patios open."We just added this during the pandemic which has increased our revenue [two] fold," said Everett Larios, general manager and chef of Six Chow House. Larios helped build the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Public Utilities Commission hearing to address rising gas bills

A public hearing on the rising cost of natural gas bills was in session Tuesday morning in Long Beach at 9.The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) was holding an En Banc virtual event, and public comment was accepted.CPUC does not regulate the price or production of natural gas, but promises to investigate why the cost double from November to December and tripled from December to January.California Governor Gavin Newsom is getting the feds involved to get answers over high natural gas utility bills.Governor Newsom is calling on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which does regulate wholesale natural gas, to investigate...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Mar Vista fire: 2 adults, cat found dead in house

Two people and a cat were found dead in a house after a fire in Mar Vista early Wednesday morning.Los Angeles firefighters responded to a 1,096-square-foot residence on the 3500 block of South May Street at 2:22 a.m. that was fully engulfed in flames, a department spokesman said. Firefighters extinguished the blaze in 22 minutes, and during a search of the property afterward, they found a man, woman and cat, all deceased. Officials said the man and woman were between 60 and 70 years old The fire may have started in the kitchen, according to the L.A. Fire...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Friends help track down slain dancer's family

As police look for the person who shot and killed a 28-year-old woman in South Los Angeles last Friday, her friends have been looking for her family. The Los Angeles Police Department said 28-year-old Ekaterina Gurova, or Russia as she was called, was gunned down last Friday in front of her South L.A. home. Just before 8:30 p.m. a man drove up to Gurova's home in the 100 block of 103rd Street and opened fire on the dancer before speeding away. Gurova died at the hospital shortly after. When her body went unclaimed, her friends posted a video on social media asking for help...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

$200,000 worth of solar panels stolen in Rancho Cucamonga

Los Angeles police officers and San Bernardino deputies collaborated to track down $200,000 worth of solar panels.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the theft happened on Jan. 26 in Rancho Cucamonga. According to deputies, a group of suspects tricked workers at a warehouse into believing they were there for a scheduled pickup. To do so, the suspects used fake documents to convince the workers, deputies said. Detectives tracked the shipment to a place in North Hollywood and coordinated with the Los Angeles Police Department. The two agencies discovered that the North Hollywood location was affiliated with another warehouse in Chatsworth that possessed stolen solar panels in the past. The Sheriff's Department searched both locations, recovered all of the $200,000 worth solar panels and found 50 additional pallets filled of stolen solar panels. In total, investigators seized over $1 million in stolen property.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.  
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS LA

LA County Clerk is ready for Valentine's Day marriages

If you want to get married Valentie's Day, the Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office headquarters in Norwalk is ready. The last time the clerk's office offered Feb. 14 same-day marriage licensing and in-person civil wedding ceremonies was in 2020. The clerk's office reported they conducted 152 ceremonies that Valentine's day. Because of the pandemic, that's the last time they were offered. A normal day at the Norwalk office sees about 30 ceremonies per day.The clerk's office said couples hoping for a same-day, Valentie's Day ceremony should expect a crowd. They are encouraging couples to fill out the marriage application in advance, online.Appointments will be required at all of the other Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk branch offices on Valentine's Day. A pre-purchased marriage license is required to make an appointment.The county charges $35 for a civil wedding ceremony. A marriage license costs $91, and a confidential license costs $85.
NORWALK, CA
CBS LA

LA City Council approves tenant protections for renters behind on payment

Tenant protections, specifically targeting late rent payments and evictions, were approved by the Los Angeles City Council Friday.The council adopted an ordinance that gives renters who are behind on rent payments a one-month grace period before landlords can start the eviction process. This comes on the heels of the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration's end, which had protected renters who endured financial hardships because of the pandemic. The newly adopted ordinance allows tenants behind on rent one month to stay in their apartments, unless they owe more than one month's worth of fair market rent.The draft ordinance included an urgency clause, but...
CBS LA

SoCal residents gather donations for people affected by Turkey's devastating earthquakes

For the last 24 hours, a van and 4 cars have been driving around Orange and Los Angeles Counties gathering donations for people impacted by the massive earthquakes on the Turkey-Syria border.The Turkish American owners of Bakkalm, a business that delivers ethnic food and ingredients locally, are focusing on doing their part to help those who are suffering. This is just one way how many across Southern California are trying to help the thousands of people affected by the destructive earthquake that hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday morning."We are so concerned about this situation," said Irvine resident Suha...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Boba exhibit comes to the Chinese American Museum in LA

Chinese American Museum's (CAM) newest exhibit is diving into the history of boba, a chewy tapioca ball once considered unique to Asian American communities on the West Coast. Today, boba can be found in major cities across the United States and is at the heart of a $2.5 billion global industry. CAM is bringing together nine local artists for a deep dive into The Boba Show: History, Migration, and a Third Space. The exhibit is set to open Friday, February 10 and will run through January 7, 2023.Featured artists in the show include:Boone NguyenCrisselleDezcjonEllie ChenJason PereiraNanaroldy aguero ablaoSamantha TagaloaVivian ShihThe museum is housed in the historic 1890 Garnier Building, oldest and last surviving structure of Los Angeles' original Chinatown. Normal Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, closed Mondays. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Source of explosions heard across the San Gabriel Valley remains a mystery

In the middle of the night, Daniel Recinos and his family were fast asleep in their Baldwin Park home when three thunderous explosions violently woke them up. "I woke up and I was like, 'What's going on? Are there explosions outside?" said Recinos.The explosions were heard in multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, however, the source of the explosions remains unknown. KCAL News called police and fire departments in Covina, El Monte, Pomona and Azusa as well as city managers, electric and gas companies but none of those agencies know what caused these mysterious blasts that lit up the sky...
AZUSA, CA
CBS LA

Critical missing: Woman last seen in Santa Clarita

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. is asking for the public's help in finding a missing person considered at risk.Addie Mae Larson was last seen on Monday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. on the 25000 block of Parkwood Lane in Santa Clarita.Larson is described as 32 years old, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, with blonde shoulder-length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray sweatpants and a gray sports bra.Larson may be in the area of Moonlight State Beach at the 400 block of B Street in Encinitas, according to the sheriff's department.Larson is diagnosed with depression, according to family, the department said.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website https://lacrimestoppers.org 
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Former adult star Ron Jeremy committed to a state mental health hospital

Former adult film star Ron Jeremy was declared incompetent to stand trail on rape and other charges by the Los Angeles District Attorney and was committed to a state mental hospital.A spokesperson for the district attorney's office said Jeremy can be held for up to two years, with a hearing to assess his progress set for May 8.Jeremy faces 30 counts of rape and sexual misconduct allegations, spanning a 23-year period. He pleaded not guilty.In January, a judge declared the 69-year-old incompetent to participate in his defense due to 'severe dementia,' according to his lawyer, Stuart Goldfarb.Jeremy rose to fame in the adult film industry with over 2,000 movie appearances since the 1970s. He has been in prison since his arrest in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Inmate walks away from correctional facility in Los Angeles

The search is on for an inmate who walked away from a community reentry program in Los Angeles.Carlos Montes was serving a five-year sentence for second-degree robbery and evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, according to a CDCR news statement. He was last seen Saturday at the Male Community Reentry Program. Montes walked away from the the facility wearing a burgundy shirt and jean shorts. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officers received notification of an alarm on Montes' monitoring device at 4:30 p.m., according to a CDCR news statement."Agents from CDCR's Office of Correctional Safety were dispatched to locate and apprehend Montes and notification was made to local law enforcement," according to the statement.Montes was sentenced to the facility on February 14, 2022. Montes was described as a 5-foot, 8-inch tall Latino man weighing 164 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials urged anyone who sees Montes or has any knowledge of his whereabouts to call local law enforcement or 911.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

‘Disgusting’: BLM Critical Of Mayor Bass’ Support Of LAPD Chief

Black Lives Matter, Los Angeles (BLM-LA) criticized Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ support of newly reappointed LAPD Chief Michel Moore. After spending years asking for Moore to be removed as Chief and placing blame for violent police incidents on his shoulders, BLM-LA made a more vocal push when Moore declared he wanted to serve a second term.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
212K+
Followers
28K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy