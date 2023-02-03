ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Democrats urge McCarthy to form select committee to combat antisemitism

By Lauren Sforza
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b1tGF_0kaokm5j00

Two House Democrats sent a letter to Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday calling on him to create a select committee to confront antisemitism.

Reps. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) and Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) sent the letter just hours after House Republicans voted to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee, following alleged comments she made that were deemed antisemitic by Republicans.

In the letter, the lawmakers said a select committee would allow members of Congress to work on legislative actions to counter the rise of antisemitism in the country.

“In recent years, we have seen a troubling rise in antisemitic rhetoric and violence both at home and abroad. Left unchecked, this hate poses a direct threat not only to the Jewish community but the entirety of our society as it creates division and sows discord,” they wrote. “To confront the threat of antisemitism, we urge you to form a Select Committee on Combating Antisemitism.”

The letter listed statistics from an audit of antisemitic incidents conducted by the Anti-Defamation League that tracked 2,717 incidents in 2021, which is the highest number recorded since the ADL began keeping track. The lawmakers also cited examples of celebrities, such as Kanye West, publicizing antisemitic and hateful remarks.

Ye, who was formerly known as Kanye West, faced backlash over a series of antisemitic comments that criticized Jewish people and praised Nazis and Adolf Hitler.

“We are deeply concerned, as you must be, by the rise in antisemitism and stand ready to help you take action to create a more tolerant society,” the letter concluded.

Although he voted to keep Omar on the committee, Moskowitz issued a statement on Thursday condemning her previous statements. He said that his vote was not meant to show support of the Minnesota Democrat, but rather to prevent the “weaponization of committee selection.”

“Make no mistake about it. My vote was not a vote in support of Congresswoman Omar. Someone with her record of hateful comments does not belong on the House Foreign Affairs Committee,” he said.

“My vote was a vote to protect the institution, for democracy, and for preventing the weaponization of committee selection,” Moskowitz continued. “When antisemitism arises in the halls of Congress, you will find me on the House floor calling out any member who displays rabid antisemitism.”

Omar, a Somali refugee and one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, has since apologized for her previous remarks. She defended herself during debate on Thursday, saying that the debate is about “who gets to be an American.”

“I am an immigrant and, interestingly, from Africa. Is anyone surprised that I’m being targeted? Is anyone surprised that I am somehow deemed unworthy to speak about American foreign policy?” she said.

Moskowitz, Gottheimer and 30 other House Democrats, including Omar, also introduced a resolution on Thursday to condemn antisemitism and recognize Israel as “America’s legitimate and democratic ally.”

The resolution stated that the House “explicitly condemns perpetuation of antisemitic tropes, including claims of dual loyalty, control, and other conspiracy theories antithetical to American values.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 19

Skye
5d ago

Gee, why didn’t the Dimms say anything when Omar and pals were saying nasty things??

Reply
9
Related
The Hill

Democrats introduce constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United campaign finance ruling

A group of House Democrats introduced a constitutional amendment on Thursday to overturn a Supreme Court ruling that eliminated restrictions on corporate campaign spending. The Supreme Court’s 2010 ruling in the Citizens United v. FEC case prohibited the government from restricting political campaign spending by companies, nonprofit organizations and unions. This amendment, if passed, would…
Salon

“I will not support this charade”: Kevin McCarthy bleeding GOP support to kick Dems off committees

Some House Republicans on Tuesday pushed back on Speaker Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., decision to refuse to seat certain Democrats on committees. McCarthy formally blocked Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from continuing to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, which he can do unilaterally, and is expected to hold a floor vote to boot Rep. Ilham Omar, D-Minn., off the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
msn.com

Jim Jordan Showed on His First Day How Unfit He Is To Lead the Judiciary Committee

On Wednesday, Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, gaveled in the first hearing in what he promised will be a crusade against the Biden administration: “we won’t stop until we get the truth to fix the problem for the American people.” The hearing—supposedly about the “border crisis”—had little to do with truth, though, instead going off on wild tangents, highlighting MAGA disinformation, and exploiting human suffering. That was to be expected given the record of the man who led it—one of obstructing investigations, spreading disinformation, and sowing false doubt in the minds of the American people. It confirmed what we knew going into the hearing: Jordan is unfit to serve on the Judiciary Committee, much less lead it.
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges.  According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
KELOLAND TV

Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
News Breaking LIVE

Democrats Trying To Add New State

D.C. statehood has been a topic of controversy for several years in American politics, as Democrats have continued to try and put forward the measure, arguing that the nearly 700,000 people that life there are entitled to a voice in Congress, whereas Republicans argue that the move to add the District of Columbia as a state is only to add another blue vote to the table.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

The Hill

877K+
Followers
95K+
Post
626M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy