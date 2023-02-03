Ridgefield residents Christopher Hulbert and William Sibley named to the dean's list at Eastern Connecticut State University

Read full article on original website
UT Student, Sofia Whelchel, of Danbury, Earned Dean's List Honors
Sofia Whelchel, of Danbury, earned dean's list honors at The University of Tampa for the Fall 2022 semester. Whelchel is majoring in Animation BFA. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean's list. The University of Tampa is a private, comprehensive university located...
Danbury Resident Kiera McCarthy Named to Dean's List at Endicott College
Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships for its students, is pleased to announce its Fall 2022 Dean's List students. Kiera McCarthy of Danbury is among those named to the Dean's List at Endicott College for the Fall 2022 semester. McCarthy is majoring in Exercise Science/Pre-AT. McCarthy is the daughter of Lisa McCarthy and John McCarthy.
Ridgefield Residents Named to Dean's List at University of Tampa
The University of Tampa has honored 2,044 students who were named to the dean's list for the Fall 2022 semester. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean's list. Congratulations to Benjamin Ward and Alyssa Napoli who earned this honor. Benjamin is majoring...
Ridgefield High School Student Awarded Prestigious Congressional Award Gold Medal
Ridgefield High School Senior, Charlotte Bowler, recently earned the 2023 Congressional Award Gold Medal, the highest honor a member of the United States Senate or House of Representatives may bestow upon a youth civilian. The award is given annually to student leaders who have intentionally devoted their time to goal-setting and community engagement.
Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut partners with businesses to exhibit work of local artists
The Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut continues to collaborate with two local organizations to support artists and engage community. Hancock Hall, a nursing home that specializes in short-term rehab, long-term care, and respite care, will show the photography of Terrence Tougas, a retired chemist who says that in his “second career” he works “to capture the more intimate aspects of a place. While I appreciate iconic scenes, I relish the ordinary aspects of day-to-day life wherever I am. My work centers on locality and the imprint of humanity of that space.”
Ridgefield resident Frederick W. Martsen, 83, has Died
Frederick W. Martsen, age 83 of Ridgefield, CT, passed away on February 3, 2023, at Danbury Hospital after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was born in Ware, MA. on May 26, 1939, to Alfred Martsen and Lillian (Wiitala) Martsen. He was the loving husband of Louise V. (Gasiorek) Martsen, who were married in 1961 and celebrated 61 years of marriage last August.
INCubatorEdu Is A Hit At Brewster High School
INCubatorEdu–a brand new business class at Brewster High School–is a hit. The class is similar to the show Shark Tank, with investors called “sharks” and student entrepreneurs who pitch their ideas looking to impress judges–a group of local community professionals–and get them to invest or win funding to continue their work.
Ridgefield High School seniors can win cash prizes in American Legion Post 78 Essay Contest
The American Legion Post 78 of Ridgefield is sponsoring an essay contest to promote our principles of Americanism and appreciation of the freedoms we enjoy. All Ridgefield High School seniors are eligible and encouraged to participate. Cash prizes of $1000 each will be awarded to all finalists. Interested students may obtain information and contest forms from the RHS Guidance Counseling Office.
Abilis Holds Project SEARCH Info Session on March 30 for Young Adults with Disabilities, Internship Programs at Greenwich Hospital and Darien YMCA
Abilis, the nonprofit organization providing services and support to more than 800 individuals with special needs and their families, is hosting a Project SEARCH Information Night for young adults with disabilities to learn about its employment internship program. Abilis currently operates two Project SEARCH programs in partnership with Greenwich Hospital...
The Redding Garden Club Scholarship Application
The Redding Garden Club is proud to continue its tradition of awarding the Mary Clinton Scholarship, dedicated to Mary Clinton's years of service and devotion to the town of Redding. The Scholarship Program awards up to $2,000 to one or more applicants who are legal residents of the town of...
CT Cultural Fund grant supports Ridgefield Historical Society's work
The Connecticut Humanities Board of Directors has awarded an $8900 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant for 2023 to the Ridgefield Historical Society. The grant aids the society’s mission to preserve, interpret, and foster public knowledge of Ridgefield’s historical, cultural, and architectural heritage. “We are grateful for this...
40th Annual Young Artists Exhibition at The Katonah Museum of Art
Wooster students Lizzie Lee, Sophia Cilento, Shelby Bernstein, Lillian Zhao, and Sahara DiClemente have work on display at The Katonah Museum of Art (KMA) this month as part of the 40th Annual Young Artists exhibition which features the work of high school seniors from public and private schools throughout the region.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: The Law Offices Of Christopher J. Molyneaux
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT The Law...
Update: Bethel resident Traci-Marie (Baxter) Jones, 52, died tragically, she was a stylist at Brittany Shears
Traci, unfortunately, died tragically, loved fiercely, and had a heart full of love. Traci is survived by her 3 beautiful children, Rebecca, Justin (Madison), and Lauren, Brother Paul, and Mother Donna Baxter, as well as fur baby Maxi. Traci is predeceased by her father Larry A Baxter, Baxter and Lovejoy...
New Milford Attorneys Ryan Henry and Dan Readyoff Join Cramer & Anderson
Attorneys Ryan Henry and Daniel Readyoff have joined Cramer & Anderson as Partners based in the firm’s flagship New Milford office. Both were previously Partners with the New Milford firm Allingham, Readyoff & Henry, LLC. “I am excited to join a firm that has been serving the community for...
Statement from Mayor Dean Esposito on Governor Lamont’s Budget Speech
Today, Mayor Dean Esposito issued the following statement following Governor Lamont’s budget address. “I want to thank Governor Lamont for his increase in ECS funding for the City of Danbury of roughly 3 million dollars a year for the next two years. This is a good start, but I want to stress to our legislative delegation and the entire General Assembly that we need to pass HB 5003 which will finally give Danbury the State aid we deserve. I will always fight for our students, teachers, staff and families as your Mayor, and I’m committed to continuing to advocate for our fair share from the State of Connecticut.”
Westport RTM Vacancy in District 8
The Representative Town Meeting (RTM) is seeking candidates for a District 8 representative to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Lisa Newman. In accordance with the Town Charter, Section C5-8C, the vacancy must be filled by a registered voter residing in RTM District 8. No party affiliation is required since Westport’s RTM is non-partisan. The term expires November 21, 2023.
Milford Mayor Ben Blake nominated by governor to serve as Administrative Law Judge for Connecticut’s Workers’ Compensation Commission
Important announcement from Milford Mayor Ben Blake. “Earlier today, Governor Lamont nominated me to fill the post of Administrative Law Judge for Connecticut’s Workers’ Compensation Commission. I am humbled by the Governor’s confidence and trust. The legislature is expected to act upon the nomination before adjourning its session on June 7, 2023, and once confirmed, I intend to step down as Milford’s mayor to accept this new public service position. Until that time, my focus is to ensure a stable and seamless transition of administrations so that Milford continues to be soundly governed.
SHU Cheer Team Places 1st for Fourth Consecutive Year in National Competition
Sacred Heart University’s cheerleading team is getting plenty of attention after securing first place―its fourth consecutive win―at the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) competition in Orlando, FL. The 30 student-athletes took to the mat at Orlando’s Walt Disney World Resort Jan. 14, placing first in the UCA’s Open...
Wilton First Selectwoman's Recommended FY2024 Budget
The First Selectwoman’s recommended FY2024 Budget was submitted to the Board of Selectmen at last night’s meeting (Wednesday, February 7). The budget reflects the cumulative efforts of the various town departments to provide the quality of services residents expect at the lowest cost possible. The budget request of...
