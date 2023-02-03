Google CEO Promises New A.I. Features Are Coming to Search ‘Very Soon' Amid Competition From ChatGPT

Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Microsoft CEO Nadella Calls A.I.-Powered Search Biggest Thing for Company Since Cloud 15 Years Ago
Microsoft's Satya Nadella told CNBC that AI-powered search is the biggest thing to happen to the company in the nine years he's been CEO. "I have not seen something like this since I would say 2007-2008 when the cloud was just first coming out," Nadella said.
NBC Connecticut
Ebay Plans to Lay Off 500 Employees, About 4% of Its Workforce
Ebay on Tuesday announced plans to cut 500 jobs, or about 4% of its workforce, according to a filing with the SEC. CEO Jamie Iannone said the company decided to do layoffs after examining the global macroeconomic environment over the past several months.
NBC Connecticut
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Uber, Chipotle, Microsoft, Lumen and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Uber — The ride-hailing app's shares rose more than 7% after it posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Uber earned 29 cents a share, beating analysts' estimate of an 18 cent loss, Refinitiv data showed. Uber's revenue for the quarter was up 49% year-over-year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year."
NBC Connecticut
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Even as investors chew over the latest remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (more below), they're digging into the next course in the earnings season menu. Yum Brands reported Wednesday morning, following Chipotle's lackluster report after the bell Tuesday. Under Armour, Uber and CVS Health also posted results. The main course Wednesday, though, will be Disney after the bell. Markets are particularly looking for clues about CEO Bob Iger's plans to stem streaming losses and perhaps cut jobs. Mattel also reports after the bell.
NBC Connecticut
Twitter Was Down for About 90 Minutes Wednesday, Telling Users They'd Hit Their Daily Limit on Posts
Twitter stopped working for many users on Wednesday, forcing them to use the scheduled tweets function if they wanted to post updates. Users received a message saying, "You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets." Live updates were down for about 90 minutes and started showing up again after...
