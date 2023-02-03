Google CEO Promises New A.I. Features Are Coming to Search ‘Very Soon' Amid Competition From ChatGPT

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Even as investors chew over the latest remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (more below), they're digging into the next course in the earnings season menu. Yum Brands reported Wednesday morning, following Chipotle's lackluster report after the bell Tuesday. Under Armour, Uber and CVS Health also posted results. The main course Wednesday, though, will be Disney after the bell. Markets are particularly looking for clues about CEO Bob Iger's plans to stem streaming losses and perhaps cut jobs. Mattel also reports after the bell. Read live markets updates.

