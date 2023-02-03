Read full article on original website
Bosco
6d ago
Going on 8 years now and Georgia still can’t get their crap together. No other state has had these sorts of issues after legalizing medicinal marijuana. And this is just the bare minimum as far as potency is concerned.
Reply(6)
29
Bob Day
6d ago
Okay, let's find out who in the dome isn't getting their palm greased. It's all about money, always has been. BTW, the crap they are allowing the dispensaries to sell is not as good as the stuff found on the streets. Where's all the marijuana advocates, why aren't they calling this hypocrisy out?
Reply
22
theworldisscrewed
5d ago
We all need to stand up and demand it be a population majority vote for 100% legal on the upcoming special ballot!
Reply(5)
17
