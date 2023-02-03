NBA All-Star rosters: Here's the full list for the 2023 game

Your picks, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar and the Greek Freak will have their pick of some big names for the 2023 edition of the NBA All-Star Game, set to take place Feb. 29 in Salt Lake City, with the starters — who were announced last month — and reserves now named. Worth noting: the biggest snubs.

We learned the latter names on Thursday night, so it’s time for us to round up the whole bunch that we’ll see playing later this month.

Here’s the full list of East and West All-Stars for you to consult as we get ready for the teams to be chosen up on the day of the game:

Western Conference starters

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Western Conference reserves

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Eastern Conference starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Eastern Conference reserves

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Demar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

Julius Randle, New York Knicks