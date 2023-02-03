NBA All-Star rosters: Here's the full list for the 2023 game
Your picks, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar and the Greek Freak will have their pick of some big names for the 2023 edition of the NBA All-Star Game, set to take place Feb. 29 in Salt Lake City, with the starters — who were announced last month — and reserves now named. Worth noting: the biggest snubs.
We learned the latter names on Thursday night, so it’s time for us to round up the whole bunch that we’ll see playing later this month.
Here’s the full list of East and West All-Stars for you to consult as we get ready for the teams to be chosen up on the day of the game:
Western Conference starters
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Western Conference reserves
Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings
Eastern Conference starters
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (captain)
Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets
Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
Eastern Conference reserves
Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Demar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks
Julius Randle, New York Knicks
Comments / 0