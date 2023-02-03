ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclennan County, TX

‘A hardcore pedophile’: Former Axtell man with pending child sex assault charges back in jail on unrelated child molestation charges

By Tommy Witherspoon
KWTX
 6 days ago
KWTX

Waco man who slit throat of autistic son found incompetent to stand trial

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say killed his 10-year-old autistic son in September 2021 by slitting his throat was found incompetent to stand trial Wednesday. Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court ordered Bronchae DeFraunce Lewis, 37, to be treated at a state mental hospital in an attempt to regain mental competence to face capital murder charges in the death of his son, James Rashard Lewis, a student at Dean Highland Elementary School.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco couple charged in kidnapping, beating, and shooting of man’s ex-girlfriend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Edwin Adan Rodriguez, 21, and his girlfriend, Veronica Sanchez, 21, are both charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the couple allegedly kidnapped the man’s ex-girlfriend at gunpoint before beating and shooting her. Deputies...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Killeen Police arrest suspect in 2020 murder of 24-year-old

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect has been charged in connection to the 2020 murder of Jonathon Allen Hampton, 24, by the Killeen Police Department. Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges,21, faces a murder charge and is being held on a $1 million bond in the Bell County Jail. Officers found Hampton...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Ex-Temple officer not guilty in shooting death of Michael Dean

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Bell County jury on Tuesday found former Temple Police Department officer Carmen DeCruz not guilty in the death of Michael Dean. DeCruz was on trial for second degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of the 28-year-old Dean, an unarmed Black man, during a traffic stop on Dec. 2, 2019.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Killeen police asking for help identifying suspect in assault

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a suspect in an assault investigation. At approximately 8:27 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to the 600 block of North Gray Street in reference to an assault. According to police, video surveillance was...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

One person injured following Temple shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that has left one person wounded. Officers received a call around 5:13 a.m. Feb. 7 in the 2700 block of South General Bruce Drive. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot in the...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

One wounded in early morning shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers received a call about a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of S. General Bruce Drive, around 5:13 a.m., February 7th. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot in the leg. There is no suspect in custody, but authorities say, they believe...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Waco firefighters battle fire at elderly couple’s home

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department responded to a morning house fire involving three people, including an elderly couple. Firefighters responded to the call around 7:40 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 3100 Block of Colonial Ave where the couple was inside while another person was outside. According to...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Killeen ISD extends contract of superintendent Dr. John Craft

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees late Tuesday night voted to extend superintendent Dr. John Craft’s contract to 2027. “The extension of his contract shows a vote of confidence from the board to the community as he finishes his ninth year as superintendent,” said Killeen ISD Chief Communications & Marketing Officer Taina Maya.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Power restored at Marlin ISD schools, residual impact to be assessed

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Power has been restored at Marlin Elementary and Marlin Middle schools late Sunday night, according to a release from the district. The recent winter ice storm knocked out power in much of the Central Texas area, Falls county taking a pretty big hit by outages the last few days.
MARLIN, TX

