‘A hardcore pedophile’: Former Axtell man with pending child sex assault charges back in jail on unrelated child molestation charges

KWTX
DeCruz Trial: Former DA examines jury’s not guilty verdict, ongoing legal fight over body camera footage
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The fatal shooting of Michael Dean, an unarmed Black man, during a traffic stop in 2019, sparked national attention with thousands voicing their opinion on the altercation that led to the arrest of the officer involved in the traffic stop. Three years later, only 12 opinions...
KWTX
Family and friends react to ex-cop found not guilty of second degree murder charge
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Family and friends of the late Michael Dean are still wrapping their heads around the verdict in the trial of former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz. Dean’s loved ones say they are heartbroken after a jury found the former temple police officer, Carmen DeCruz, not guilty...
KWTX
Jury convicts Waco teen who fired AK-47 rounds at detective while fleeing scene of shooting
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who fired at least 13 rounds at a Waco police detective while fleeing the scene of another shooting in 2020 was convicted Wednesday by a McLennan County jury. Jurors in 54th State District Court deliberated about 10 minutes before finding Devonte Terrell Adams,...
KWTX
Waco man who slit throat of autistic son found incompetent to stand trial
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say killed his 10-year-old autistic son in September 2021 by slitting his throat was found incompetent to stand trial Wednesday. Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court ordered Bronchae DeFraunce Lewis, 37, to be treated at a state mental hospital in an attempt to regain mental competence to face capital murder charges in the death of his son, James Rashard Lewis, a student at Dean Highland Elementary School.
KWTX
Lorena woman going to prison for hiding gun in backseat of deputy’s patrol vehicle during DWI arrest
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A Lorena woman with a history of alcohol abuse who hid a gun in the back seat of a deputy’s patrol vehicle was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday. Sherre Lynn Johnston, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony driving while intoxicated and...
KWTX
Waco couple charged in kidnapping, beating, and shooting of man’s ex-girlfriend
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Edwin Adan Rodriguez, 21, and his girlfriend, Veronica Sanchez, 21, are both charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the couple allegedly kidnapped the man’s ex-girlfriend at gunpoint before beating and shooting her. Deputies...
KWTX
Killeen Police arrest suspect in 2020 murder of 24-year-old
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect has been charged in connection to the 2020 murder of Jonathon Allen Hampton, 24, by the Killeen Police Department. Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges,21, faces a murder charge and is being held on a $1 million bond in the Bell County Jail. Officers found Hampton...
KWTX
Ex-Temple officer not guilty in shooting death of Michael Dean
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Bell County jury on Tuesday found former Temple Police Department officer Carmen DeCruz not guilty in the death of Michael Dean. DeCruz was on trial for second degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of the 28-year-old Dean, an unarmed Black man, during a traffic stop on Dec. 2, 2019.
KWTX
Killeen police asking for help identifying suspect in assault
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a suspect in an assault investigation. At approximately 8:27 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to the 600 block of North Gray Street in reference to an assault. According to police, video surveillance was...
KWTX
One person injured following Temple shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that has left one person wounded. Officers received a call around 5:13 a.m. Feb. 7 in the 2700 block of South General Bruce Drive. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot in the...
KWTX
One wounded in early morning shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers received a call about a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of S. General Bruce Drive, around 5:13 a.m., February 7th. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot in the leg. There is no suspect in custody, but authorities say, they believe...
KWTX
Bell County ice storm damage does not currently meet state damage threshold, county judge says
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Despite downed trees and nearly five days without power for thousands of people across Bell County, the damage currently reported does not meet the threshold for a local disaster declaration or to be added to the Governor’s declaration, County Commission explained Monday. During the...
KWTX
Central Texas firefighters shave heads in show of solidarity with colleague battling cancer
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters at a Central Texas Fire Department shaved their heads in a show of solidarity for a young fellow firefighter battling cancer. The Jarrell Fire Department took clippers to their heads to support Jarrell firefighter Jake Owen, 24, of Lorena. Jake discovered just weeks ago he...
KWTX
Temple family who moved to motel during ice storm loses home to fire
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - When a Temple family relocated to a hotel during the ice storm, they came back to realize a fire had destroyed their home. Victor Lemons is digging just trying to find what’s left of 17 years of memories. His uncle, sister and mother all live in the home.
KWTX
Waco firefighters battle fire at elderly couple’s home
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department responded to a morning house fire involving three people, including an elderly couple. Firefighters responded to the call around 7:40 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 3100 Block of Colonial Ave where the couple was inside while another person was outside. According to...
KWTX
Killeen ISD extends contract of superintendent Dr. John Craft
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees late Tuesday night voted to extend superintendent Dr. John Craft’s contract to 2027. “The extension of his contract shows a vote of confidence from the board to the community as he finishes his ninth year as superintendent,” said Killeen ISD Chief Communications & Marketing Officer Taina Maya.
KWTX
Surprise of a lifetime: Blindfolded teacher participating in school game opens eyes and sees boyfriend on one knee
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas elementary school teacher got the surprise of a lifetime when the game she was called up to participate in during a weekly school assembly turned into a surprise proposal. Jordan Hilliard, a 3rd grade teacher at Lorena Elementary, had no idea when she...
KWTX
City of Marlin declares local state of disaster; hopes to receive government funding
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Marlin declared a local state of disaster Monday evening, hoping to receive funding to recover from last week’s winter storm. City officials tell KWTX the declaration was sent to the Governor’s Office, and they are waiting to get approved for assistance in recovering from the winter storm.
KWTX
Texas high school football coach selected to be a guest enforcer at a wrestling event
AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - Axtell head football coach Craig Horn will be a special guest enforcer for the 6-man tag match at WrestleBowl 2 in Axtell on February 19. Heart of Texas Wrestling shared this news on Facebook. The organization wrote that “his job will be to make sure things don’t get too out of hand during the match.”
KWTX
Power restored at Marlin ISD schools, residual impact to be assessed
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Power has been restored at Marlin Elementary and Marlin Middle schools late Sunday night, according to a release from the district. The recent winter ice storm knocked out power in much of the Central Texas area, Falls county taking a pretty big hit by outages the last few days.
