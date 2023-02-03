Read full article on original website
Columbus police investigate shooting near Wise Street and Beatrice Avenue
UPDATE 2/8/23 11:23 a.m.: On the scene, a WRBL News 3 Reporter saw several police cars as well as police tape. There were also yellow markers on the ground. As of 10:55 a.m., the scene was in the process of being cleared. Police say the shooting was non-life-threatening. There is one confirmed injury at this […]
WTVM
1 person injured in shooting near Wise St. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is currently in the area of Wise Street and Beatrice Ave. According to officials, they are investigating a shooting where one person was injured. Authorities say the victim was shot in the leg - the injuries are non-life threatening. Stay with News...
WTVM
Russell Co. Sheriff’s Office locates hidden gun at middle school
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriffs Office has located a hidden handgun at Russell County Middle School. The Russell County Investigation Division is handling the case and a student has been identified as a suspect, according to Sheriff Heath Taylor. Officials say the situation at the school...
Russell Co. School District: Hidden handgun found at middle school
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Russell County Sheriff’s Office found a hidden handgun at Russell County Middle School, according to the Russell County School District (RCSD). RCSD states a student was identified as a suspect. The district says the situation at the school is currently under control. The Russell County Investigation Division is handling […]
Columbus police release statement on school lockdowns in Flat Rock Park area
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department released a statement on the brief lockdown some local schools underwent today. Read the statement in full below: “CPD responded to a domestic incident in which a man made threats toward his family and an unidentified school. The male subject has a history of mental illness and […]
15-year-old dies days after Handley Street shooting in LaGrange
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A 15-year-old victim died days after being shot in LaGrange this past weekend. Police responded to the shooting at Handley Street on Feb. 4. The teenage victim was taken to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back. He was later transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta. This victim was […]
WTVM
Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn increases security after shelter-in-place
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee-Scott Academy has enhanced security after a shelter-in-place earlier Wednesday morning. Officials say the suspect is no longer in the area of Lee-Scott Academy. The school is no longer in shelter-in-place. Police activity was increased around the school due to information about a suspect within a...
WTVM
22-year-old Phenix City man killed in a drive-by shooting on 6th Street
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - In Russell County, one Phenix City man is dead after being shot Saturday afternoon, the third homicide for the county since the start of this month. 22-year-old Daeqwon Mackey is dead after investigators from Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division determined was a drive-by shooting on February 4.
WTVM
Phenix City police seeking answers following weekend shooting
PHENIX CITY, AL. (WTVM) - In Phenix City, police responded to a shooting this weekend that left one man dead. We’re working to find out more information as police continue canvassing the area. Phenix City police officers responded to a shooting around 2:45 in the afternoon Saturday. That’s where...
Alabama: Early morning crash kills two people in Barbour County
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A car crash in Barbour County claimed two lives early Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Alabama 30 near the five mile marker and about five miles east of Clayton. Around 3 a.m. on Feb. 7, a car struck a deer then a culvert and a tree before overturning. Both the driver […]
Phenix City man reportedly killing in drive-by shooting over the weekend
A Phenix City man was reportedly killed over the weekend in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon. No suspects were in custody as of Monday, but police are seeking to identify a car that was in the area during the shooting that killed 22-year-old Daeqwon Mackey, Phenix City police told WVTM.
Police offer $2k reward for info on who killed 18-year-old Ga. football player at graduation party
Ellison was a 2022 graduate of Manchester High School and played on the high school football team.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Task force arrests 41 on 84 charges
From 11/2/2022 – 2/2/2023 Agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force/ Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, Chambers County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, Valley Police Department, Lafayette Police Department, and the Lanett Police Department conducted numerous operations, traffic stops and search warrants that resulted in the execution of 10 search warrants, and the arrest of 41 individuals on 84 charges.
LaGrange police investigate weekend shooting on Handley Street
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left one teenager hospitalized. On Feb. 4 around 7:47 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Handley Street. At the scene, officers found a 15-year-old male shot in the back near 14 Habersham Drive. The teenager was […]
Deadly motorcycle crash claims the life of Columbus man; CPD investigating
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A single-vehicle motorcycle crash has claimed the life of Jeremiah Garcia. According to the Columbus Police Department (CPD), officers were dispatched to the scene of the crash on Milgen Road near Miller Road at 1:20 a.m. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation. WRBL News 3 will continue to […]
Registration open for the Columbus Police Department’s Pastor’s Academy
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Registration is now open for the Columbus Police Department’s Pastor’s Academy. Officials from the department say the 5 week course is created to help faith leaders gain a better understanding on police functions. Participants can expect to learn several topics, including crime analysis, crime prevention, investigative and patrol functions, and recruitment. CPD […]
WTVM
Car crash involving semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are on the scene of a vehicle wreck involving a semi-truck on Woodruff Farm Road in Columbus. The accident happened in the intersection of Woodruff Farm Road and Corporate Ridge Parkway. According to authorities, there are injuries involved in the crash. Stay with News Leader...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police ask for the public’s assistance in recovery of 86 stolen grave marker vases
The Auburn Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in an ongoing investigation regarding 86 stolen grave marker vases from Memorial Park Cemetery located at 1000 East Samford Avenue. At approximately 3 p.m. on Feb. 2, APD officers met with representatives of Memorial Park Cemetery in response to the...
WTVM
Columbus leaders chime in on youth violence, death, and gang activity rise
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Guns, gangs, and young people, it’s a trio local leaders say they are noticing and its leading to an alarming trend. They told News Leader 9 the time for parents and the community to step in is now. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told News Leader 9 out of the 50 homicides his office worked last year, a chunk of those were people younger than 20 years old. A business owner in East Columbus said he’s even noticing more young people openly toting weapons.
WTVM
Tuskegee man arrested for Auburn auto burglary and theft
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Auburn and Tuskegee Police Department arrested a 44-year-old man on several warrants, including theft. According to authorities, Christopher Dewayne Rogers of Tuskegee was apprehended from an incident reported on Jan. 26, 2023, near the 1700 block of South College Street. Police say a victim said a suspect illegally entered their automobile and stole their property.
